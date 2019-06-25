SIOUX CITY -- Looking back over more than four decades in Sioux City, there are mountains of memories.
There are many happy memories and, unfortunately, a few too many sad ones. Then, there are the downright awful haymakers like the one that happened Monday morning in Altoona, near Des Moines.
I’m certainly not alone in remembering Tommy John Goodman as one of the all-time greats in Sioux City high school basketball lore. Now, I’m part of a large legion of admirers who are forced to accept the fact that death too often comes knocking on some doors far sooner than we generally expect.
It was difficult enough to realize the former two-time all-stater was 52 years old. It seemed like only yesterday that he was averaging an even 27 points a game, which is still a single-season city record. How could he already be gone?
As all of us mourn this dreadful reality, it is time to revisit how this cheerful 1985 North High grad helped Sioux City launch a basketball renaissance that continues still today.
Scoring 1,030 of his 1,140 points in his final two seasons of high school, the 5-foot 10-inch guard became just the city’s second 1,000-point scorer. Only 1964 Central grad Dan Smith had reached this milestone in something like 60 or more years previously.
In contrast, with East’s Aidan Vanderloo and West’s Cliff McCray joining the club this year, that list has ballooned to a whopping 31.
“I was just talking to (his brother) Jeff today and he said, ‘I don’t think many people realize how good (Tommy John) was,’ ‘’ said East Coach Ras Vanderloo. Older brother, Jeff, of course, is Sioux City prep hoops’ all-time winningest coach and now serves as director of basketball operations at Creighton.
The 27-point scoring average? Consider, please, that Iowa’s three-point rule, which was introduced in his sophomore year, only applied to games North played against Iowa opponents. It didn’t exist when the Stars played their Sioux Interstate Conference rivals from Sioux Falls or their non-league foes from Nebraska -- a list that amounted to nearly half their schedule.
And this guy shot those three-pointers like few high school players anywhere, any time, connecting on 67 of 116 attempts, a gaudy 58 percent, over his final two seasons. So, he very likely could have averaged 30 points or more.
It was just three months ago that I had much happier news about what many have come to recognize as Iowa high school basketball’s “first family.’’ That was when junior guard Joey Goodman, Tommy John’s nephew, became the sixth member of the Goodman clan to play in an Iowa state tournament.
Marie Goodman had been the first of them, playing on a 1920 Correctionville High School team that reigned as Iowa girls basketball’s first state champ.
A dozen years later, her brother, Connie, coached tiny Bronson High to a berth in the 1932 boys tournament. Connie, who also took Bronson to state in 1935, spent the lion’s sharing of his career at Fort Dodge High School and became the first of four Goodmans in Iowa’s prep basketball hall of fame in 1976.
Tom Goodman, Tommy John’s dad, starred as a player at Fort Dodge and then followed that up at Iowa State. He became a hall of famer as a player in 1982 and was later honored in 2007 for a head coaching career that has taken him to eight schools, including North, East and Fort Dodge.
It was in 1988, Tom’s first year as head coach at his alma mater, that the Dodgers won a state title with a team that featured Iowa Hawkeye recruit Wade Lookingbill and also Tom’s younger son, Jay, who went on to play for Colorado State and became a Iowa hoops hall of famer in 2006.
Tommy John, who was added to the hall in 2011, continued his playing career at William Jewell in Liberty, Mo., starting as a freshman on a team that won 32 games, still a school record. He lettered three times before a knee injury ended a career that was also interrupted by a near-tragic auto accident during his sophomore season.
Larry Mason, a former North basketball and tennis coach, was coaching the freshman team when Tommy John was a ninth-grader.
“His sophomore year, I was helping with the sophomores and I believe we had him five games,’’ said Mason. “Then it was the Heelan game and Heelan was ahead when he came in. I believe he hit five threes to bring North back. This was when (John) Cochrane and (Jeff) Donaldson were seniors, coming off a state runner-up finish the year before.’’
It wasn’t until later in the season that Tommy John became more valuable to his father’s team. That was punctuated by his 20 points off the bench to help North beat Marshalltown in the third-place state tournament consolation game.
“Two things stand out for me,’’ said Mason. “One was strictly from a basketball standpoint and how he’s the best outside shooter I’ve ever seen in Sioux City.
“More importantly to me was the fact that 30 years after I coached him he still made it a point to see me when he came to Sioux City. When I brought my tennis teams to Des Moines, he even brought his boys to watch. That kind of loyalty and friendship is very special to an old coach like me.’’
Tommy John is survived by his wife, Heidi, and three sons, all athletes, unsurprisingly. My heart goes out to them and also to his parents, Tom and Connie, who just happened to share the same name as her late father-in-law.
A celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Copper Creek Golf Course clubhouse in Pleasant Hill -- on the far east side of Des Moines.