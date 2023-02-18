Below are the record setters from this weekend's Nebraska high school state wrestling championships, including champions who've won multiple times and freshmen who wrestled their way to a title Saturday. As compiled by Stu Pospisil.
***
Four-time champion
B — 126: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, 113-113-106
Three-time champions
A — 145: Joel Adams, Millard South, 145-138
A — 220: Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, 195-220
Halfway to four titles
(Sophomores with two championships)
A — 285: Tyson Terry, Omaha North, 285
Girls
110 — Maycee Peacher, Bennington, 100
120 — Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, 107
125 — Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, 120
Other two-time champions
A — 126: Miles Anderson (junior), Millard South, 113
A — 132: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, 120
A — 182: Noah Blair (junior), Millard West, 182
B — 138: Kyler Lauridsen (junior), Bennington, 126
B — 160: Landon Weidner, Hastings, 152
B — 182: Isaac White, Cozad, 170
C — 120: Robbie Fisher (junior), Crofton/Bloomfield, 106
C — 138: Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 132
C — 195: Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 195
D — 152: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, 145
D — 170: Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 160 (2021)
Girls
130 — Regan Rosseter (junior), Omaha Westside, 126
140 — Reagen Gallaway, Amherst, 138
145 — Kenli Boeselager (junior), Chadron, 145
155 — Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City, 152
170 — Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 165
190 — Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer, 235
Freshmen champions
A — 106: Kiernan Meink, Millard South
B — 145: Tyler Harrill, Omaha Skutt
C — 106: Zaiyahn Omelas, Wilber-Clatonia
200 wins, career
216-9: James Burks, Omaha Burke, 2019
213-9: Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, 2022
209-16: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, 2020
206-5: Zach Borer, North Bend, 2019
206-16: Ruger Reimers, Palmer, 2021
205-3: Isaac DeLoa, Millard South, 2016
205-7: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, 2020
204-1: Derek Robb, Sidney, 2018
203-0: Cameron Riggs, North Platte St. Patrick’s/Maxwell, 2018
203-20: Scott Fulsos, York, 2018
202-4: Damen Pape, Hastings, 2020
202-10: Trey Arellano, Sidney, 2019
200-20, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 2023