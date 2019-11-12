Third-set loss provides Sergeant Bluff-Luton the spark it needed at state

SB-L finished the match with 11 aces. Wolf led the team with five aces and Hertz and Wilcoxon each had an ace.

“When we serve well, we can get on some runs, put the pressure on them,” Winkel said. “That was a plus. It’s something we work on every day and it’s a strength. They know what they need to do and to do it on that stage was huge.”

Glenwood almost took the first set from SB-L and had it at set point at 24-21. But SB-L went on a 4-0 run to take the lead and held on for a 27-25 victory.

SB-L went up 15-13 in the second set and closed it out on a 10-2 run for a 25-17 victory.

The Warriors were up 18-16 in the third set but Glenwood went on a run and went up 21-19. This time the Rams held off SB-L for the 25-23 victory.

But SB-L bounced back by controlled much of the fourth set for the 25-18 victory.

While the third set loss may potentially show a dent in the armor for the top-seed, Winkel knew her team wasn’t going to sweep their way to a state title.

She knew every team is here for a reason and it showed when No. 7 Western Dubuque knocked off No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier shortly after SB-L’s match ended.