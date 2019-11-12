Third-set loss provides Sergeant Bluff-Luton the spark it needed at state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton has only lost three sets in five-set matches the whole season.
Two of those were against Western Christian, the 16-time state champions, on Oct. 3, and the other was against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, which qualified for the Class 5A state tournament.
For the first time in more than a month, the Warriors dropped a set at the state tournament in the quarterfinal match against Glenwood.
The top-seeded Warriors were trying to put away the Rams, but Glenwood mounted a comeback in the third set to keep the match alive.
That put things in perspective for the No. 1 Warriors, who have a number of sophomores on the team to go along with four seniors.
After losing the third set, the Warriors played their best game of the match to put away Glenwood 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 to advance to the 4A semifinals at noon on Thursday against either West Delaware or Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I think that third set was definitely a wake-up call for us,” SB-L senior middle hitter Elle Sneller said. “We knew that losing that set, (Glenwood) is going to be firing so we had to come out hard and come out fast because any points we give can be the end.”
SB-L struggled at the start of the first three sets but the Warriors did exactly what Sneller described in the fourth, they came out strong with a 7-2 run and controlled much of the game to claim the four-set victory.
Warriors senior hitter Kenzie Foley agreed the third set was a nice wake-up call.
“It’s definitely nice for the sophomores to see those kinds of things go down because our postseason has been all sweeps,” Foley said. “It’s nice when you get that wake-up call to realize it can happen and we just need to push on our side of the floor.
“As seniors, we stepped in and said that last set doesn’t matter. We need to focus on the set ahead of us and just push as fast as we can.”
While the Warriors have played a challenging schedule, nothing can simulate the atmosphere of the state tournament at the US Cellular Center.
Foley, Sneller, Regina Rogers, Mia Gamet and Emma Salker have all experienced the state tournament before but for a number of Warriors - Allyson Hertz, Maddie Hinkel, Isabelle Lenz, Madison Wilcoxon and Alivia Wolf - it was their first time playing at state.
So there were some nerves to deal with.
“We have a super young team and it’s their first time being here but I think that’s our part as seniors and leaders,” Sneller said. “Just make them calm and give them the confidence to know they are good and are supposed to be here.
“If they get hype from us, they know they have the confidence to do the same thing. Just be a leader and show them what to do.”
You have free articles remaining.
SB-L coach Renee Winkel said the returning players helped calm the team down just as they have done all season in that role.
“I have a lot of sophomores who have never been on a state floor before, so just calm those nerves and settle in there,” Winkel said. “Kenzie, Elle, Mia and Emma did a great of calming them and did a great job of leading the team. They really stepped up their game and did what we needed them to do.”
The returning players all had key moments on the court, too. Foley had a double-double, coming up with key kills and also kept a few rallies alive with some digs.
By the end of the four-set match, the St. Cloud State recruit had 27 kills (on .333 hitting), 21 digs, two blocks and an ace.
“It’s always nice to help out my team and I do everything for us to succeed as a team,” Foley said. “I just try and get us to succeed.”
Sneller finished with 12 kills and four blocks, Salker had nine kills, three blocks and two aces and Rogers had eight kills and four blocks. Gamet added 18 digs and an ace.
The Warriors hit .239 for the match. In her first state tournament appearance, Lenz finished with seven kills and hit .294. Wilcoxon had 28 assists and Hinkel had 25 assists.
The times Sergeant Bluff-Luton took control of the match - late in the first set, for most of the second and fourth sets - it was because the Warriors serving kept Glenwood completely out of system.
SB-L finished the match with 11 aces. Wolf led the team with five aces and Hertz and Wilcoxon each had an ace.
“When we serve well, we can get on some runs, put the pressure on them,” Winkel said. “That was a plus. It’s something we work on every day and it’s a strength. They know what they need to do and to do it on that stage was huge.”
Glenwood almost took the first set from SB-L and had it at set point at 24-21. But SB-L went on a 4-0 run to take the lead and held on for a 27-25 victory.
SB-L went up 15-13 in the second set and closed it out on a 10-2 run for a 25-17 victory.
The Warriors were up 18-16 in the third set but Glenwood went on a run and went up 21-19. This time the Rams held off SB-L for the 25-23 victory.
But SB-L bounced back by controlled much of the fourth set for the 25-18 victory.
While the third set loss may potentially show a dent in the armor for the top-seed, Winkel knew her team wasn’t going to sweep their way to a state title.
She knew every team is here for a reason and it showed when No. 7 Western Dubuque knocked off No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier shortly after SB-L’s match ended.
“You get down here and you are not going to have an easy game. Every team is fighting to not have their season end. So you know you are going to get everyone’s best shot,” Winkel said. “When this team decides it wants to do something, they can do it. Glenwood is a good team, they are dangerous. No one is immune here. Rankings mean nothing.
“I am proud of how the girls came out and fought back (after the third set). Even coming back from set one and fighting through set two. There are no guarantees here so you just have to fight for each point and fight through the adversity and help this team win.”