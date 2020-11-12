Three area athletes sign with Division I programs

There were three Siouxland athletes on Wednesday who signed with Division I athletic programs, part of the National Signing Day.

Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns signed with the University of North Dakota men’s basketball team, Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith signed with the North Dakota State wrestling program, and Wildcats senior Addi McElrath agreed to join the Northern Iowa softball program.

Bruns was the Journal boys’ basketball player of the year last season, as he led the Panthers in scoring and in rebounds. Bruns averaged 29.0 points per game, and led the Panthers in rebounds, too. Bruns brought down 12.7 rpg to average a double-double for the season.

Klingensmith, meanwhile, has a state runner-up finish and two third-place showings at the Iowa state wrestling tournament already along with a trip to the UNI-Dome as a Wildcat football player.

Klingensmith got third last season at the state meet. He bounced back with a 7-4 win in the 2020 consolation semifinals against fourth-ranked Michael McClelland of Don Bosco and then beat fifth-ranked Kael Brisker of Wilton 7-0 in the Class 1A 126-pound third-place match.

McElrath played infield and outfield for the South Dakota Gold travel team.

