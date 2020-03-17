Three area Siouxland boys basketball players get Class 2A IPSWA first team selections

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Print Sportswriters Association released its all-state teams on Tuesday, and three Siouxland players in Class 2A were selected onto the first team.

The three who were picked were OABCIG High School junior Cooper DeJean, Boyden-Hull sophomore Tanner Te Slaa and West Sioux senior Bryce Coppock.

Dejean was the fifth-leading scorer in Class 2A with 25.6 points per game. DeJean shot 52 percent from the floor, and his season-high in points was 43 on Feb. 8 against Kingsley-Pierson.

Te Slaa helped the Comets to a state championship, a year after they lost to North Linn in the title game.

Te Slaa, who was also a member of the 2A all-tournament team, averaged 17.2 ppg. He was a 53 percent shooter and made 81 percent of his free throws.

Te Slaa scored 44 points in the three state tournament games last week.

Coppock transferred from Newell-Fonda over to West Sioux before the school year started, and his production in his only season for the Falcons didn't waver.