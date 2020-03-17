Three area Siouxland boys basketball players get Class 2A IPSWA first team selections

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Print Sportswriters Association released its all-state teams on Tuesday, and three Siouxland players in Class 2A were selected onto the first team.
The three who were picked were OABCIG High School junior Cooper DeJean, Boyden-Hull sophomore Tanner Te Slaa and West Sioux senior Bryce Coppock.
Dejean was the fifth-leading scorer in Class 2A with 25.6 points per game. DeJean shot 52 percent from the floor, and his season-high in points was 43 on Feb. 8 against Kingsley-Pierson.
Te Slaa helped the Comets to a state championship, a year after they lost to North Linn in the title game.
Te Slaa, who was also a member of the 2A all-tournament team, averaged 17.2 ppg. He was a 53 percent shooter and made 81 percent of his free throws.
Te Slaa scored 44 points in the three state tournament games last week.
Coppock transferred from Newell-Fonda over to West Sioux before the school year started, and his production in his only season for the Falcons didn't waver.
Coppock was the No. 2 overall scorer in Class 2A. He scored 615 points, seven fewer than North Linn's Austin Miller. Coppock was one of seven players statewide who scored 46 or more points in a single game this season.
The Class 2A second-team bunch also had three boys from the area: West Sioux senior Hunter Dekkers, Okoboji senior Lucas Lorenzen and Boyden-Hull senior Keyton Moser.
Dekkers was Class 2A's No. 7 overall scorer. He averaged 21.3 ppg and 8.3 rebounds per game. Dekkers is headed for Iowa State to play football in the fall.
Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 22.5 ppg, which was fourth in Class 2A. Lorenzen was also the second-leading rebounder in 2A, as he averaged 12.0 rpg. He had 288 total rebounds.
Moser was the big man down low for the Comets' state title team. Moser averaged 8.7 rebounds at the state tournament while scoring 10.7 points in the three games last week.
On the season, Moser averaged 13.5 ppg.
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Daniel Wright (second team) and MOC-Floyd Valley senior Alex Van Kalsbeek (first team) were named onto the 3A teams.
Van Kalsbeek scored 18.9 ppg, fourth among Siouxland Conference scorers. He converted on 87 percent of his shots (193-for-220), as all but two of his shots were inside the 3-point arc.
Wright crossed the mark of 1,000 career points and became SB-L's all-time leading rebounder last week at the state tournament in Des Moines. On the season, Wright scored the third-most points among Missouri River Conference players with 406.
Wright was the conference's leading rebounder with a clip of 10.2 rpg.
Class 4A
East senior Jaleque Dunson was the only metro player to make the Class 4A list.
Dunson was the MRAC's leading scorer this season, as the Kirkwood CC recruit averaged 20.1 ppg. His season-high was 37 on Dec. 3 in a win against Spencer. Dunson was only one of 13 4A players to have a 35-plus point game.
Class 1A
The Class 1A group had two locals: South O'Brien's Jackson Louscher and Spencer Schorg of Remsen St. Mary's. Louscher was a second-teamer while Schorg was named to the third team.
Louscher was the class' No. 6 scorer, as he averaged 21.4 ppg. Louscher shot 55 percent and converted on 81 percent of his free throws.
Schorg led the Hawks to 16.5 ppg and helped RSM get to the state tournament for the fourth straight season. Schorg made 47 percent of his shots and 85 percent of his free throws. Among players who have attempted more than 70 free throws, Schorg's rate is third in Class 1A.
Mr. Basketball
Norwalk’s Bowen Born was named Mr. Basketball. Born led the Norwalk Warriors to their first team state championship in Class 3A.
Born is head to the University of Northern Iowa on a full-ride scholarship. He was 17 points shy of scoring 1,000 points in his senior season alone, scoring an average 36.4 points per game. The 5-foot-11 guard was sixth on the Iowa High School boys basketball all-time career scoring list.
Norwalk was 79-23 during his four-year career. He is a three-time all-Little Hawkeye Conference first-teamer.
Norwalk won three league titles under his leadership. He was the Class 3A Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2018-19.