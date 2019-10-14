Three area teams - Western Christian, West Sioux and West Lyon - were ranked in the top-10 in Class 1A in both the RPI rankings and the Iowa Associated Press rankings on Monday.
Western Christian leads the pack as the 7-0 Wolfpack is No. 3 in the latest RPI rankings. The Wolfpack are also No. 3 in the AP rankings and received a first-place vote. Dike-New Hartford has seven first-place votes and is in first place, Van Meter has one first-place vote and is second and South Central Calhoun has the final first-place vote and is in fifth. Western Christian is ahead of Dike-New Hartford and South Central Calhoun in the RPI.
As is West Sioux, which is No. 4 in both the RPI and AP rankings after knocking off West Lyon. The Falcons are 6-1. West Lyon dropped from No. 3 in the AP rankings to No. 8 and the Wildcats, who are 6-1, are No. 9 in the RPI. Unity Christian is at No. 15 in the 1A RPI.
After its loss to Dowling, East, which is 5-2, fell to No. 16 in the RPI, tied with Fort Dodge. East hosts Des Moines Lincoln this week, which is 29th in the rankings and then faces Ankeny, which is No. 11 in the RPI. East is receiving votes still in the 4A poll with two points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1) made up ground in the 3A RPI rankings as the Warriors are now fourth and also lead their district. SB-L almost moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AP rankings. Storm Lake (5-2) is right on the RPI fence at No. 16. Denison-Schleswig (4-3) and Spencer (4-3) are on the outside looking in at No. 26 and No. 27, respectively.
In 2A, OABCIG (7-0) continues to move up and is at No. 4 in the RPI and moves up a spot to No. 6 in the AP poll. Spirit Lake (5-2) moves into the top-10 at No. 9 and are in the AP rankings at No. 10. Sioux Center moves up a spot in the AP rankings to No. 9 but is as No. 14 in the RPI. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-4) has won three straight and is at No. 26. The Lions faces Sioux Center is a key district game on Friday.
Woodbury Central lost its first game of the season but is the top one-loss team in the Class A RPI as the 6-1 Wildcats are No. 5 in the RPI. Woodbury Central moves up to No. 8 in the AP rankings. Westwood, which has one loss and is to Woodbury Central, is at No. 7 in the RPI and is receiving votes in the AP poll. South O'Brien suffered its first loss of the season and fell out of the top-10 in the RPI to No. 11 and is receiving votes in the AP poll. Gehlen Catholic, which beat South O'Brien, is the top two-loss team in the 1A RPI at No. 12 and are receiving votes in the AP poll, along with Hinton, which is ranked at No. 13 in the RPI. Lawton-Bronson follows the Blackhawks at No. 14 in the RPI. Sioux Central (5-2) is on the outside looking in at No. 20 along with Alta-Aurelia (4-3) at No. 22.
Remsen St. Mary's stays at No. 2 in the AP rankings and is receiving a first-place vote. Don Bosco has the other nine first-place votes and is ranked No. 1. The Hawks are ranked No. 6 in the latest RPI poll. Harris-Lake Park moved up a spot to No. 7 in the AP poll but is outside the top-10 in RPI at No. 12 despite its win against Newell-Fonda, which is No. 22 in the RPI poll.