Three Northwest Iowa boys basketball players get Class 2A first-team selections

Te Slaa scored 44 points in the three state tournament games last week.

Coppock transferred from Newell-Fonda to West Sioux before the school year started, and his production in his only season for the Falcons didn't waver.

Coppock was the No. 2 overall scorer in Class 2A. He scored 615 points, seven fewer than North Linn's Austin Miller. Coppock was one of seven players statewide who scored 46 or more points in a single game this season.

The Class 2A second-team bunch also had three boys from the area: West Sioux senior Hunter Dekkers, Okoboji senior Lucas Lorenzen and Boyden-Hull senior Keyton Moser.

Dekkers was Class 2A's No. 7 overall scorer. He averaged 21.3 ppg and 8.3 rebounds per game. Dekkers is headed for Iowa State to play football in the fall.

Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 22.5 ppg, which was fourth in Class 2A. Lorenzen was also the second-leading rebounder in 2A, as he averaged 12.0 rpg. He had 288 total rebounds.