SIOUX CITY -- Before they even met, Sioux City Musketeers goalie Ethan Haider and forwards Ian Malcomson and Sam Antenucci all shared a similar situation.
But they didn't know about each other's situations until this past weekend when Sioux City coach Luke Strand approached players asking them if they had any personal cancer experiences as the team prepared for the annual Cross Check Cancer night.
For Haider, Malcomson and Antenucci, all three of their mothers battled cancer. Haider's mother battled skin cancer, Malcomson's mother battled ovarian cancer and Antenucci's mother had a cancerous tumor in her uterus.
All three are now cancer-free and the three players are grateful for that fact. So the Cross Check Cancer game on Saturday at Fleet Farm Arena at the Tyson Events Center against Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. has a special meaning for all three.
"I think we are all going to have a special connection even when we are away from each other, knowing our moms went through something like this," Antenucci said. "We will talk about it and we will share some things."
The unfortunate experiences came at a different point in each player's life. Haider wasn't even in his teens when he found out about his mother's cancer scare.
"It was really scary because I was a little younger and I didn't grasp it too well," Haider said. "I knew there were different forms of cancer and that it could be deadly. It really freaked me out. It definitely made me realize it can happen to anyone. It was a scary time and you worry about your mom and that was pretty tough."
Haider, who is in his first season with the Musketeers, has even had his own cancer scares. He's never been diagnosed with cancer but he did have a few moles tested. The tests came back with positive news each time.
So Saturday's Cross Check Cancer game is something special for Haider.
"It means a lot to me knowing it has had some effect and has helped raise awareness," Haider said. "Just be aware and cherish all of the moments with your family."
It's the 11th year of the Cross Check Cancer night and the event has raised nearly $500,000. The event was formally known as Pink in the Rink until the last two years to be more inclusive of all cancer types. The rink will be colored lavender for the event.
The event will host special guest and former Musketeer Tommy Olczyk, whose father Eddie battled cancer. For more information on the event, call 712-279-3900 or 712-252-2116.
Antenucci, who will experience the Cross Check Cancer game for the first time, was 13 when his mother was diagnosed with the tumor.
"It was a big shocker to all of us. I had to be strong for her and I took it as the mindset that I cannot let her see the bad days affecting me because we had to be there for her," Antenucci said. "It was certainly challenging, going through chemo, she would have her good days, her bad days and sometimes her awful days."
His mom later had a hysterectomy to remove her uterus, which also removed the tumor at the same time. She didn't have any cancer cells in her body besides in the tumor. A year after being diagnosed with cancer, Antenucci's mom was told she was cancer-free.
In each checkup since, she's been told each time she is cancer-free.
"She stuck through it and leaned on the support of family and God and it pushed her through and gave her the right mindset to beat cancer," Antenucci said. "We always celebrate a little bit after the check-ups. It's a good feeling to know what we went through paid off and that she is okay now."
Antenucci's mother will make the trip from Beverly Hills, Michigan, to be at Saturday's Cross Check Cancer game with her son.
"It's going to mean the world for me," Antenucci said. "Being away from home is hard. Not seeing them a lot and for her to come on a day like that has such a special connection. She's so strong and healthy and is supporting me 10 hours away and it is going to give me an extra push."
Malcomson's mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January of 2018. Malcomson wasn't home at the time since he was with his junior hockey team.
"For me, not being home with her was kind of scary. But she's super strong," Malcomson said. "It opens your eyes on how serious it is and how many families go through it."
This is Malcomson's second season with the Musketeers. During last season's Cross Check Cancer game, his mother was able to make the trip from Waukesha, Wisconsin. Malcomson said his mother was going through the final stages of battling cancer.
Shortly after, Malcomson's mother was diagnosed as cancer-free. She won't be able to make the Cross Check Cancer game this season but Malcomson will be in contact with his mother.
"It was kind of a celebration of her recovery," Malcomson said. "They made it out to the game last and it's really special. It's a great event. My mom's healthy now and I will be talking with her a lot this week and it's a memory we can talk about with our family."