Three-team battle expected at the top of the War Eagle baseball conference

The War Eagle Conference proved to be one of the toughest ones in baseball in Iowa last season.
Remsen St. Mary's, Hinton and West Sioux all finished with 20-plus wins as they battled for the top spot in the conference. RSM and West Sioux both advanced to the state tournament semifinals - Remsen St. Mary's in Class 1A and West Sioux in 2A - and Hinton fell one game short of the state tournament. Plus the conference had two more teams - Unity Christian and MMCRU - that finished above .500.
The War Eagle shouldn't see much of a dropoff this season, either. Remsen St. Mary's returns plenty of talent and while Hinton and West Sioux were hit by departures, both teams still have a quality rotation and a potent lineup. All three teams were either ranked or receiving consideration in the two high school baseball polls when the season began with RSM being ranked the top team in 1A by IAbaseball.com.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S
Zero. That's how many seniors the Hawks had on their roster last season when they played the Class 1A state semifinals last season. Because of that, RSM should feel confident about its chances this season with everyone back.
"You gotta get there first," RSM coach Dean Harpenau said. "The good thing is we all feel good about the kids. We are not looking for somebody to fill a spot. Obviously we want some consistency on the mound but we know who we are. We just have to start playing at a high level. We want to play our best baseball at the end but also start playing well right away. We are very blessed to get a chance to play."
Blaine Harpenau was the Journal's Baseball Player of the Year last season as a junior. He pitched the most innings in the state last season with 91 1/3 and was one of the best pitchers in the state. He had a 0.69 ERA with a 0.53 WHIP. He struck out 163 batters and walked only 15 batters in those 91 1/3 innings. Opponents only batted .105 against Harpenau.
But the Hawks have plenty of depth on the mound after Harpenau.
Senior Skyler Waldschmitt pitched in 17 games - 16 in relief - and struck out 42 batters in 35 innings. He had a 1.98 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. Senior Brayden Ricke threw 29 innings and had a 3.86 ERA and six wins. Senior Spencer Schorg had a seven innings and threw 27 innings. Freshman Jaxon Bunkers threw 16 innings with four starts. He struck out 15 batters, didn't walk anyone and had a 2.94 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP.
"We do have a deep staff, especially some of the young kids who got time on the mound," Dean Harpenau said. "Jaxon, Isaiah Gerrietts, Carter Schorg, they are going to surprise some. For them, pitching as a freshman or eighth-grader, it's a lot of pressure, especially at a high level. We are expecting some nice jumps."
Offensively, the Hawks had seven players out of the nine in the lineup that batted .300 or better, led by Blaine Harpenau, who batted .392 with a team-high 28 RBIs and three triples.
Waldschmitt followed with a .388 averaged with 27 RBIs and eight doubles and junior Xavier Galles batted .379 with 25 runs scored. Junior Jeremy Koenck batted .396 with a team-high 33 runs scored and Spencer Schorg batted .355 and also had 33 runs scored and a team-high nine doubles. Ricke batted .313 with a team-high 31 RBIs and Bunkers batted .305.
"They will be even more consistent," Dean Harpenau said. "Obviously with a year of football and lifting, they are stronger. Even a kid like Blaine, he grew an inch and added 10 pounds of muscle. That makes a difference. We want to play at a high level and we are going to take it one step at a time."
HINTON
Graduation dealt the Blackhawks a bit of a blow after a 26-5 record. Hinton lost Aiden Brock and Braden Vonk from its rotation, two players who had a 2.03 ERA or lower, and Blake Baller, Brock and Vonk from its lineup. All three of them batted .347 or better.
All three will be tough to replace but the Blackhawks still have their top hitter and another lights-out pitcher back as Hinton should be one of the top teams in the War Eagle again.
Senior Kyle Brighton led Hinton with a 0.88 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 40 innings pitched. He struck out 51 batters and opponents only batted .145 against him.
The Blackhawks have two high-quality arms returning after Brighton. Junior Tate Linton threw 42 innings last season and struck out 68 batters. He had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, as opponents only batted .191 against him. Senior Justin Kirwan threw 23 innings and had 28 strikeouts while putting together a 1.20 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.
Offensively, Tate Kounkel returns but is coming off a season-ending injury during football. Last season Kounkel led the Blackhawks with a .427 average with 30 RBIs and 11 doubles.
Senior Andrew Hessa returns after batting .333 with 21 RBIs. Linton scored 23 runs and had 25 RBIs. Kirwan only had 23 at-bats last season but batted .391 and drove in eight runs. He also scored 20 runs in courtesy running duty.
WEST SIOUX
The Falcons made it all the way to the Class 2A state semifinals but the Falcons do have a few holes to fill.
Hunter Dekkers, one of the top players and pitchers in the state, and Kade Lynott both didn't go out this season because they both are at Iowa State prepping for their first college football seasons. Plus the Falcons graduated Drake Millikan, who led the team in batting average last season, as well as Chase Koopmans, Trevor Schuller, Conner Koopmans and Chase Ranschau.
However, the cupboard is far from bare at West Sioux. Dekkers was the team's go-to pitcher with 105 strikeouts in 52 innings with a 0.40 ERA but he did miss some time to attend some high-level football camps. That allowed other players to pick up some valuable experience on the mound.
Senior Seth Salker was second on the team with 47 innings pitched and he struck out 45 batters. He had a 2.07 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP. Opponents only batted .178 against Salker. Senior Austin Wilbert had a 1.83 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP in 33 innings pitched. He struck out 27 batters and opponents only batted .181 against him. Plus the Falcons added senior Bryce Coppock, who threw 22 innings at Newell-Fonda last season.
Coppock's biggest value might be at the plate, though. Last season at Newell-Fonda, he batted .393 with 38 runs scored and hit 12 doubles, so he will fill one of the key spots in the lineup at West Sioux.
Wilbert was a key piece at the plate, too, as he batted .342 with 26 runs scored.
Sophomores Levi Koopmans, Blake Van Ballegooyen and Aadan Schwiesow will have more at-bats and freshmen Mason Coppock and Dylan Wiggins will also find their ways into the lineup consistently.
UNITY CHRISTIAN
The Knights lose their workhorse pitcher after a 17-12 campaign but Unity has a couple of quality arms back.
Micah Goslinga pitched a team-high 50 innings with a 1.82 ERA last season but graduated. However, junior Tanner Schouten had just as good of a season as Goslinga, throwing 40 innings with a 1.92 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He only walked eight batters and opponents only batted .196 against him.
Senior Brody Rens had a 1.31 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 32 innings but with Austin Van Donge not returning due to an injury and Dylan Liston graduating, the Knights do need a little more depth on the mound.
At the plate, the Knights need to be more consistent especially with Ryer Schouten graduating.
Unity does have its top hitter back with Tanner Schouten as he had a team-high .337 average with 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored, also both team-highs.
Junior Clayton Bosma batted .293 with three triples. After those two, the Knights need some younger players to fill some key holes in the lineup.
MMCRU
If the Royals are going to repeat last season's 14-10 campaign, they need to find some arms since they graduated their top-four pitchers. No one that threw more than 13 innings returns.
MMCRU is in a little better shape at the plate even though they graduated their top-three hitters.
Junior Cade Pepper batted .338 last season and senior Bryan Carrillo batted .333.
AKRON-WESTFIELD
While the Westerners went 13-14 last season, Nick Jacobs and Jack Anderson formed a great one-two combo on the mound for Akron-Westfield.
Jacobs graduated by Anderson is back after throwing 52 innings last season. He struck out 56 batters and had a .175 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Opponents only batted .184 on him.
However, after Jacobs and Anderson, no one else with more than 10 innings pitched had an ERA under 5.00.
At the plate, Jacobs was the Westerners best hitter and Aaron Hartman also graduated, the second-best hitter.
There is some young talent to build around, though. Sophomore Carter Drent batted .297 and junior Sam Mullinex batted .294.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN
Trinity Christian returns its top hitter from a 9-12 campaign.
Senior Jerron Van Egdom batted .323 with a team-high 14 RBIs.
Trinity Christian does have some decent arms back. Senior Traiton Cleveringa had a 3.68 ERA and opponents only batted .194 against him in 23 innings pitched. Senior Dawson Vis had a 3.98 ERA in 31 innings pitched and junior Anthony Kooiker had a 3.94 RA in 21 innings.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC
The Jays return a good core of players after a 6-17 season.
Junior Zack Kraft struck out 28 batters in 30 innings and had a 2.51 ERA but he did walk 28 batters. Junior Derek Von Arb had a 3.46 ERA in 28 innings with 36 strikeouts but had 25 walks. Freshman Dylan Lehmann had 18 strikeouts in 18 innings with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.
At the plate, Von Arb batted .294. Kraft led the team with 14 RBIs and seven doubles and he scored 13 runs. Junior Jeff Augustine and Lehmann also both scored 13 runs each.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN
H-M-S only has 20 innings returning on the mound from last season's 4-17 campaign.
"Developing more pitching has been a top priority," H-M-S coach Jeremy Gloden said. "Numbers are up this year. There are 20 kids out. This is a major positive after not having a junior varsity team last year. The roster is very young with 11 combined freshmen and eighth-graders on the team."
Junior Dawson Schiphoff is back after batting .321.
SOUTH O'BRIEN
The Wolverines have to build around two .300 hitters in order to improve on its 4-17 2019 season.
Junior Josh Johannsen batted .379 with a team-high nine RBIs and 11 runs scored. Junior Micah Davis batted .310.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK
The Wolves should improve on its 3-15 record last season since they return everyone from that squad.
"We should be a much-improved team wth good speed and several good pitchers," H-LP coach Lane Gunderson said.
Senior Isaac Ihnen leads the pitching staff after striking out 48 batters in 33 innings last season. He had a 2.55 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.
At the plate, Ihnen led the team with a .295 average. Senior Jaden Rueter had a team-high 10 RBIs and junior Brody Sohn had a team-high 13 runs scored.
