Three-team battle expected at the top of the War Eagle baseball conference

The War Eagle Conference proved to be one of the toughest ones in baseball in Iowa last season.

Remsen St. Mary's, Hinton and West Sioux all finished with 20-plus wins as they battled for the top spot in the conference. RSM and West Sioux both advanced to the state tournament semifinals - Remsen St. Mary's in Class 1A and West Sioux in 2A - and Hinton fell one game short of the state tournament. Plus the conference had two more teams - Unity Christian and MMCRU - that finished above .500.

The War Eagle shouldn't see much of a dropoff this season, either. Remsen St. Mary's returns plenty of talent and while Hinton and West Sioux were hit by departures, both teams still have a quality rotation and a potent lineup. All three teams were either ranked or receiving consideration in the two high school baseball polls when the season began with RSM being ranked the top team in 1A by IAbaseball.com.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S

Zero. That's how many seniors the Hawks had on their roster last season when they played the Class 1A state semifinals last season. Because of that, RSM should feel confident about its chances this season with everyone back.