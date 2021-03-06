Three's Company: Newell-Fonda wins another Class 1A championship with win over Bishop Garrigan

DES MOINES — It’s a refrain now so familiar to Iowa high school girls basketball fans.
Newell-Fonda, Class 1A state champions.
On Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena, the Newell-Fonda girls basketball team claimed its third consecutive state championship with a 66-52 victory over No. 1 ranked Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A state title game.
It was the second year in a row that the Mustangs beat the Golden Bears for the title, though it wasn’t quite as close as last season’s 65-63 thriller. This time around, Newell-Fonda grabbed ahold of the game early, and never let go.
Early on, Newell-Fonda’s vaunted pressure defense and fast-paced offense was starting to get to Bishop Garrigan. In the first half, the Mustangs forced 11 turnovers and had seven steals, while holding the Golden Bears to a 36-percent shooting mark in the first two quarters.
Senior Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs in the first half with nine points, while sophomore Audi Crooks had 10 for Garrigan.
In the third quarter, Bishop Garrigan’s offense showed some signs of life, outscoring the Mustangs by a 16-10 margin to pull within seven points at the start of the fourth. But in the final frame, the Mustangs poured on 23 more points to clinch the title yet again.
When the final buzzer rang, Mustangs’ senior Ella Larsen threw the ball skyward in celebration, as her teammates stormed the court with joy.
“We were playing the best team out there and the girls did a great job on the defensive side making things difficult,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “Offensively, we did a great job of moving the basketball, we knocked down some open shots and just really did a good job on both ends of the floor there.”
On offense, the Golden Bears actually outshot the Mustangs, but with 21 forced turnovers, 14 steals, and 26 points off of takeaways, the Mustangs’ overwhelming attack put the game out of reach.
Junior Macy Sievers scored a team-high 17 points for Newell-Fonda, with senior Bailey Sievers close behind at 14. Larsen had nine rebounds, while Crooks led Bishop Garrigan with 11 rebounds and 25 total points.
The Golden Bears managed to beat the Mustangs in the regular season, a 66-45 victory back on Dec. 10 that snapped Newell-Fonda’s 58-game winning streak. Though it was only an early season matchup, Macy Sievers admits that it served as an extra bit of motivation going into Saturday’s championship rematch.
“It’s incredible,” Sievers said. “They got us early in the season, and we know we didn’t play our best then. We knew that we had to come play our game, and that is what we did.”
For Bailey Sievers, it was her fourth career title game appearance and third straight championship to end her high school career. Next year, she plans to cheer the Mustangs on as the team goes for yet another trophy.
“That’s awesome, that I am going to be able to cheer them on next year,” Sievers said. “It’s crazy. We’re on quite a roll here.”
For Bishop Garrigan, the loss was another heartbreaking end to a spectacular season. The Golden Bears end the year with a 25-2 overall record, and finish as state runner-up again.
“It’s just more motivation, honestly,” Crooks said. “We’ve been so close once, and now we’re so close once again. One of these times it’s going to fall in our favor.”
Coming into the state tournament, Bishop Garrigan was the opponent Newell-Fonda wanted. The Mustangs knew that the No. 1 Golden Bears would want revenge for 2020. To grab a 14-point win against the state’s top-ranked team felt extra satisfying.
It was career title No. 4 for Jungers, all of which have come in the past seven seasons.
“They’re such a good team, and to win a game at this level against such a good team, it feels really rewarding,” Jungers said. “I’m just so proud of our kids, and they really earned this throughout the season with all their hard work and dedication to the game.”
As a junior with three championships to her name, Macy Sievers has a chance to go for a clean sweep next year, with state title number four. It won’t be an easy task with the Mustangs losing five seniors to graduation, but if anybody could pull it off, Newell-Fonda seems to be a likely choice.
“We’ll have a lot of young people who will have to step up,” Macy Sievers said. “That is what it will take to get back here. A lot of teams are going to be out for us. We’ve won three in a row and they want to knock us off. We’re just going to have to work hard.”
PATH TO THE TITLE
REGIONAL FINAL: 75-37 win over CAM
STATE QUARTERFINAL: 88-47 win over Kingsley-Pierson
STATE SEMIFINAL: 73-34 win over Montezuma
CHAMPIONSHIP: 66-52 win over Bishop Garrigan
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!