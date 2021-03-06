Three's Company: Newell-Fonda wins another Class 1A championship with win over Bishop Garrigan

For Bailey Sievers, it was her fourth career title game appearance and third straight championship to end her high school career. Next year, she plans to cheer the Mustangs on as the team goes for yet another trophy.

“That’s awesome, that I am going to be able to cheer them on next year,” Sievers said. “It’s crazy. We’re on quite a roll here.”

For Bishop Garrigan, the loss was another heartbreaking end to a spectacular season. The Golden Bears end the year with a 25-2 overall record, and finish as state runner-up again.

“It’s just more motivation, honestly,” Crooks said. “We’ve been so close once, and now we’re so close once again. One of these times it’s going to fall in our favor.”

Coming into the state tournament, Bishop Garrigan was the opponent Newell-Fonda wanted. The Mustangs knew that the No. 1 Golden Bears would want revenge for 2020. To grab a 14-point win against the state’s top-ranked team felt extra satisfying.

It was career title No. 4 for Jungers, all of which have come in the past seven seasons.