Iowa Basketball Hall of Famer Tommy John Goodman passed away at his home in Altoona on Monday. He was 52.
Goodman graduated from Sioux City North in 1985 and was a two-time All-State player. He scored 1,140 points in his prep career. North went to state with Goodman in 1983 and 1984.
His borther Jay is also in the Hall of Fame and played for North and for East before moving to Fort Dodge to play there.
Goodman's father, Tom Goodman, is a Hall of Fame player and coach. Tom Goodman coached at North and East.