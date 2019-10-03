Friday's top-10 clash between West Sioux and Western Christian features a classic matchup.
West Sioux's almost unstoppable offense against Western Christian stout defense.
Coming into Friday's game, both teams are 5-0 on the season. West Sioux, the two-time defending state champions, are the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Western Christian is ranked No. 8 in 1A.
It's not much of a surprise that West Sioux is undefeated, especially after knocking off Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, the only team to beat the Falcons the last two season, 63-35 to start the season.
"I think we are improving each week," West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. "We have things to improve on, no doubt about it. I like that we are undefeated but there are things we need to clean up and get better at."
It's a little more of a surprise that Western Christian is undefeated. But each week, the Wolfpack keep proving they are for real with dominating wins over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Unity Christian along with a 10-0 victory over Bishop Heelan.
However, with plenty of seniors on the roster, Western Christian coach Travis Kooima isn't surprised the Wolfpack went to a 3-6 team to one that is undefeated and ranked.
"I was excited about the group coming back. We knew the defense would be good and they have answered the call," Kooima said. "When you have 18-plus seniors, it was the same when we won the state title with 19 seniors, there is something about leadership. X's and O's don't matter as much when you have that kind of senior leadership."
While the Wolfpack hasn't had much trouble scoring points, defense has been Western Christian's calling card. The Wolfpack have allowed only 18 points all season and has two shutouts - 21-0 to MOC-Floyd Valley and 10-0 against Heelan.
Western Christian has recovered three fumbles and has eight interceptions. Tristan Mulder leads the team with 32 tackles and Eli VanGinkel and Levi VandenBos. In total, 10 players have 10 or more tackles and Western Christian has 10 sacks.
"We just like how athletic our defense is. We know we have some athletes and we have some guys upfront that are good," Kooima said. "We switched our scheme up and done more four-men fronts and that caught some teams by surprise. We've run a 3-5 for so long. I really like what (our defensive coordinator) has done.
"Our defense has mentally figured it out quickly how to do the new scheme and it's shown."
But now the Wolfpack faces one of the best offenses in the state when they face West Sioux. Last week, Iowa State quarterback recruit Hunter Dekkers broke the all-time passing record last week and has 110 career touchdown passes. He needs more than 300 yards to break the career passing yards record.
Plus Kade Lynott has 819 yards receiving and 208 yards rushing. He has 16 total touchdowns. Bryce Coppock has 415 yards receiving and 164 yards rushing with seven total touchdowns.
Now the Falcons face one of the more athletic defenses they have faced this season.
"They look like they do a good job on film," Schwiesow said. "They are athletic and they are aggressive on defense. They played fast and do a lot of blitzing along with man coverages and they have the athletes that can play man behind it. We have to pick up the blitz and make some big plays in man coverage."
Plus those athletes have put up some points on offense. The Wolfpack have scored 30 or more points in three games and have only been held under 20 points once.
West Sioux has allowed more than 20 points only once this season and shutout Sibley-Ocheyedan last week.
"They are tough to defend because they run some spread offense," Schwiesow said. "They've got some height the wide receiver position. if their quarterback gets in trouble, he throws it up and they play some basketball on the football field. We have to get pressure on him."
Tyson Boer has nine touchdown passes and 811 yards for Western Christian. Six different receivers have touchdown receptions for the Wolfpack and Kobi Baccam has 284 yards rushing with three touchdowns.
Kooima said the offense has been up and down at times this season.
"We will figure something out and then lose our identity. We have a lot of playmakers and we still have to figure out how to get it in their hands," Kooima said. "Kobi has done a great job at running back. It makes it hard to prepare because we have so many weapons."