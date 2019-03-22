SIOUX CITY – The top five scorers in the conference landed first team All-Missouri River Conference girls basketball honors for 2018-19, including Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Abby Wisecup, a first teamer for the third consecutive season.
Bishop Heelan and East tied for the league title with 8-4 marks. Heelan, represented by a pair of first team picks, reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.
Ella Skinner, a 6-foot junior, led the MRAC with an 18.3 scoring average while shooting 52 percent from the field and pulling down 8.6 rebounds per game. Skinner, a first team Class 4A all-stater, moves up from last season’s second team and joins classmate Katelyn Stanley on the top MRAC squad. Stanley, the point guard, led the league in assists with 51 and also had 26 steals while averaging 9.8 points in conference play.
East High’s Nyamer Diew had an impressive first season as a Black Raider, the 6-1 junior finishing third in the league in scoring (16.8 ppg.) and rebounds (7.4) while blocking a league-high 40 shots.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Kenzie Foley is a repeat first team pick. Foley averaged a double-double in league play with 17.9 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. Teammate Wisecup, a senior and three-time first team pick, averaged an even 13 points per game while dishing out 42 assists.
Allison Schubert, a 5-6 junior from Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, rounded out the first team. Schubert was fourth in the conference with a 14.3 scoring average, making a league-high 32 3-pointers.
Conference co-champion East was represented on the second team by junior Kennedy McCloy. Bricelyn Comstock of West also landed on the second team, as did North junior Hailee Enoch.
Enoch averaged 13.0 points per game, Briar Cliff recruit Comstock 11.8 and McCloy 11.1.
Jillian Shanke and Lucy Turner of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and LaTeah Willie of Thomas Jefferson were also on the second team.