With Week 3 of the football season in the books and several other notable achievements across other sports, here is a look at the top performances in Siouxland for the week of Sept. 6-9.

Zayvion Ellington, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, football

Ellington set a school record with six total touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Sioux City West in Week 3 to deliver the first win of the season for the Warriors. Ellington exploded for 244 rushing yards on 23 attempts, five of which ended in the end zone, plus an interception returned 37 yards for another score. That big win put the SB-L junior over 500 rushing yards for the season. He’s also reached double figures in tackles through three games and is averaging nearly 30 yards per return on three kick returns.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Le Mars football Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Zayvion Ellington (33) is grabbed by Le Mars' Evan Pratt (14) in the season opener on Aug 25. Ellington set a school re…

Tyler Mantel, senior, Western Christian football

Western Christian has been simply dominant while getting out to a 3-0 start. The team is over 100 points scored after a 41-0 throttling of Pocahontas Area in Week 3, and the Wolfpack have only allowed six points scored against them over that span — all six of which were scored by Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Week 1. Mantel led the team with a modest 88 yards on 11 carries and a pair of scores in Western Christian’s most recent win to go with a tackle on defense. Mantel’s 364 rushing yards total this season ranks in the top 10 within Class 2A.

Austin Dendinger, junior, Ponca football

Dendinger completed 8 of 11 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Indians continue to roll this season. Ponca most recently beat Tekamah-Herman 34-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Dendinger has over 260 yards through the air over the past two weeks and has completed 15 of 21 passes over that span. Ponca has also gotten help from the run game as Brady Carnell and Benjamin Bodlak have two rushing touchdowns each over the past two games and Dalton Lamprecht has been the team’s leading rusher during that time with 137 yards on 17 attempts and a score.

Jaxon Paulsrud, sophomore, Cherokee football

The Braves’ QB/LB is leading Class 2A in rushing yards through three weeks, averaging over 13 yards a carry. He has 524 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns while Paulsrud is 13 of 25 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s also a big contributor on defense with 17.5 tackles with one sack as the Braves have out-scored opponents 143-44 en route to a 3-0 start. In Week 3’s 42-21 victory over Ridge View, he completed 8 of 12 passes for over 110 yards and added 239 rushing yards on 18 carries with six total touchdowns.

Ridge View vs Cherokee football Cherokee's Jaxon Paulsrud (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter during Ridge View vs Cherokee football action played…

Ridge View vs Cherokee football Cherokee's Jaxon Paulsrud (1) looks to pass during Ridge View vs Cherokee football action played Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Holstein, Iowa. Che…

Peyton Gress, junior, MVAOCOU football

Gress ranks fourth in Class 1A with 482 rushing yards as the Rams improved to 1-2 this season with a 37-30 win over Manson-NW Webster in which he had nearly 320 rushing yards and four touchdowns. While Grees has run wild from the quarterback position, he’s also 29 of 52 passing this season for 436 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions). Despite a losing record in the young campaign, MVAOCOU has shown an ability to produce offense as running back junior Luther Cameron (54 carries for 299 yards) also ranks inside the top 20 in rushing yards in 1A. Gress also has accumulated 13.5 tackles and an interception thus far in 2023.

Fran Travis, senior, Spirit Lake, volleyball

Despite a loss for Spirit Lake, Travis went for 34 kills in a five-set match against Central Lyon last Tuesday. That stands as the most in any one match thus far in Iowa for the 2023 season (all classes). Travis is a state-qualifying discus thrower and starter on the basketball team as well. Her most recent effort for the volleyball team puts her at 157 kills on the season, which ranks fifth-most in Class 3A. But perhaps more impressively, the junior is doing so with a .510 efficient mark, which is second-best in the state (all classes) among players with 120 or more kill attempts.

Nora Peterson, junior, Alta-Aurelia, cross country & volleyball

Peterson ran a 5K time of 18 minutes, 55.39 seconds at the Ridge View Invitational on Saturday. That’s a time that ranks inside the top 10 in Iowa among all classes. Peterson was third at last season’s Class 1A state meet with a time of 19:02.80 and third in 1A as a freshman in ‘21 (19:13.11). Not only is she a multi-time state-qualifier in track and field as well (she was fifth in the 3,000 this past spring), but she in on double duty during the fall season for the Warriors as she has the second-most kills on Alta-Aurelia’s volleyball team with 36 kills with a .208 efficiency mark, plus a team-high 15 ace serves for the 4-1 squad.

Nora Peterson Alta-Aurelia's Nora Peterson runs the girls' Class 1A 1,500 during the Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moi…

Natnael Kifle, senior, Sioux City North, cross country

Kifle continues to ascend the state-wide cross country ranks as he ran a time of 15 minutes, 15.51 seconds on Saturday at Holstein Country Club. That time stands as the time boys’ time in Iowa among all classes. Between cross country and track, Kifle has been a mainstay at the state meet between the two sports, but is shining as the ace runner for the Stars after spending most of his career until now running behind former North standout Gabe Nash, who’s now running at the University of Nebraska.

Natnael Kifle Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle runs the final leg of the boys' Class 4A distance medley relay during the Iowa high school state track and fi…

Natalie Patee, sophomore, Sioux City Metros, swimming

Patee has Iowa’s best time in the 500-yard freestyle at 5 minutes, 11.48 seconds and maintains the second-fastest 100 freestyle time in the state at 53.28 seconds. She also ranks as third-fastest in the 200 free (1:54.41). While those times all fall just short of earning her an automatic bid to the state meet, Patee is on pace to qualify in several events before the season closes. She was a qualifier in the 200 free, 500 free and as part of two relays, which both placed in the top 10.

Cole Brownmiller, junior, Le Mars, golf

Brownmiller was medalist at the Le Mars-hosted invite last Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Course. The meet featured all eight teams from the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference, and the Bulldogs earned the top spot with a team score of 306, beating Bishop Heelan by three strokes. Brownmiller isn’t the only Bulldog golfer off to a hot start, junior teammate Jacob Plueger owns the 18-hole low score in the state with a 65 that he shot earlier this season.

Honorable mentions:

Kaylie Heiner, senior, Ponca softball: Ponca has slowly recovered from a 3-6 start after a stellar 18-9 campaign in 2022. The Indians have gone 5-2 since and out-scored opponents 69-23 in that time. Heiner is batting .452 in 41 plate appearances this season with a dozen RBIs and sports a 4-3 pitching record in nearly 70 innings pitched with 50 strikeouts.

Lilly Harris, sophomore, Homer, cross country: After placing in the top 12 at the Class D state meet last season with a time of 21 minutes, 0.04 seconds, Harris has continued improving as a second-year runner. Harris most recently ran a 22:23 at the LCC invite last week. She ran the fastest times of any Homer freshman since 2020 in every meet last season and has continued that trend in 2023 among sophomore that have competed for the program.

Drew Kluender, senior, and Zack Butler, junior, Woodbury Central, football: The Wildcats have gotten off to a dominant 3-0 start. In Week 3’s 39-14 win over Logan-Magnolia, Kluender and Butler each scored three touchdowns. Kluender threw for nearly 300 yards while completing 20 of 30 passes and Butler rushed for 93 yards on 13 totes.

Cole McCarty, junior, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, football: The Jays got their first win of the season in three tries with a 28-7 victory over Alta-Aurelia. McCarty went for 13 carries, 64 yards and a touchdown while also returning a defensive interception 37 yards for a pick-6.

Jonah Peterson, senior, and Brayson Mulder, MMCRU, football: The two scored three touchdowns apiece as MMCRU moved to 2-1 with a 42-14 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. Peterson was 10-of-14 passing with 162 yards and Mulder ran for 121 yards on 15 attempts.

Bailey Boeve, sophomore, Hinton volleyball: Relative to her past production, the all-stater is off to a modest start in 2023, but Hinton is deep and ranked second in a loaded Class 2A. Boeve is one of the top recruits for her class and has 63 kills in 17 sets this fall as the Blackhawks stand at 8-0.