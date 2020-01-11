Top-ranked Bishop Heelan girls basketball loses to Mason City in CNOS Classic

SIOUX CITY -- Call it bad luck for the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team.
The Crusaders (5-3) lost their third game of the season -- all as the top-ranked team in Class 3A -- to Mason City 55-43 on Saturday in the Tyson Events Center as part of the CNOS Classic.
Mason City hit 12 3-pointers over the Crusaders’ 2-3 aggressive zone, and hit eight of them in the first half.
Anna Deets led that charge with four made 3s in the game, and she scored 21 points to break a four-game losing streak.
Deets entered Saturday as the No. 4 leading scorer in Class 2A at 22.0 points per game, but she wasn’t the only Mohawks shooter who knocked down a deep shot.
Ali Rood hit three 3s and five different Mohawks hit a 3.
“That’s what we do,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We’re not very big, obviously. We don’t pound it inside, and we try to get the ball in through penetration. We have a lot of great shooters and we put a lot of time into it.”
Heelan coach Darron Koolstra knew that the Mohawks were able to hit from beyond the arc.
“We ran into a team that shot the ball well from beyond the arc, and that was the difference in the game,” Koolstra said. “Twelve-for-23, you’re going to win a lot of games when you’re shooting that well.
“They have so many weapons and so many shooters,” Koolstra said. “We don’t know how many 2-point shots they attempted, but the majority of their shots were from 3-point area. That’s the way it is all year for them.”
Even though the Mohawks were making their 3s, the Crusaders had chances to make a comeback.
For example, the Crusaders trailed 30-20 to start the third quarter, and they went on a 7-0 run. Ella Skinner and Amber Aesoph hit buckets in the paint, and Katelyn Stanley hit a 3-pointer in that run.
But, the Mohawks negated that momentum when Deets hit an open 3-pointer as the Crusaders collapsed on Jada Williams driving down the middle.
Then, Deets forced a conventional 3-point play after Sami Miller forced Heelan to turn the ball over.
In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders got as close to five points with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, but the Mohawks made seven free throws late.
The Mohawks also limited Heelan with a limited amount of transition opportunities. Mason City didn’t turn the ball over much in the second half and when the Crusaders reclaimed possession of the ball, it was either after a made Mohawks basket or after a dead ball.
“I think we turned them over a fair amount of times, but we just did not get our transition baskets,” Koolstra said. “You want to play good down at the Tyson Events Center, and it’s just a great atmosphere. The shots just didn’t go in tonight like it did for them.”
The Crusaders’ other two losses at No. 1 came to start the season: One to Lewis Central and the other was against East.
Heelan moved back to No. 1 on Thursday after the top-3 teams -- North Polk, Clear Lake and Red Oak -- lost last week. That allowed the Crusaders to move back to No. 1 with a 5-2 record, and ahead of 11-1 Crestwood.
Koolstra doesn’t believe the girls feel pressure playing with the No. 1 ranking, but also wouldn’t complain about dropping down again in the rankings.
“You know what? Put us at a different number, and see how it goes,” he said. “It’s just bad luck. Other teams in 3A are losing. I think 3A is wide open, and we want to play our best in February.”
Skinner led the Crusaders with 14 points before she fouled out, and Stanley chipped in with 12.
Heelan has one day of rest on Sunday, then it returns Monday to host Sergeant Bluff-Luton at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.