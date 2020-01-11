Top-ranked Bishop Heelan girls basketball loses to Mason City in CNOS Classic

“They have so many weapons and so many shooters,” Koolstra said. “We don’t know how many 2-point shots they attempted, but the majority of their shots were from 3-point area. That’s the way it is all year for them.”

Even though the Mohawks were making their 3s, the Crusaders had chances to make a comeback.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For example, the Crusaders trailed 30-20 to start the third quarter, and they went on a 7-0 run. Ella Skinner and Amber Aesoph hit buckets in the paint, and Katelyn Stanley hit a 3-pointer in that run.

But, the Mohawks negated that momentum when Deets hit an open 3-pointer as the Crusaders collapsed on Jada Williams driving down the middle.

Then, Deets forced a conventional 3-point play after Sami Miller forced Heelan to turn the ball over.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders got as close to five points with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, but the Mohawks made seven free throws late.

The Mohawks also limited Heelan with a limited amount of transition opportunities. Mason City didn’t turn the ball over much in the second half and when the Crusaders reclaimed possession of the ball, it was either after a made Mohawks basket or after a dead ball.