NEWELL, Iowa – Don’t think for one minute that top-ranked Newell-Fonda isn’t well aware of its first-round opponent in the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Three-time defending Class 1A state champion Springville is first up for the powerful Mustangs (24-0) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Despite losing five of its top six scorers from last season, unranked Springville (16-9) is back at state for the seventh time in the last 11 years.
Newell-Fonda has been ranked No. 1 the entire season and lived up to that lofty billing, completely dominating every foe. The Mustangs have won by an average of 40.5 points per game.
Yes, it was almost a year ago, but you can bet the Mustangs clearly recall their last loss, 60-49, to Springville in the 2018 1A championship game.
“These guys are hard workers and really get after it and they’ve been really focused,” Newell-Fonda Coach Dick Jungers said. “Each night out different kids have stepped up and made things happen for us. I couldn’t be more happy for this group of kids.”
All five starters are back from last season’s runner-up team and Newell-Fonda leads the 1A state field in nearly every statistical category. Needless to say, the Mustangs enter as heavy favorites but Jungers has been through enough state tournaments (this is his 10th) to know anything can happen.
“We have to continue to do what we do well,” Jungers said. “Monday night (regional final) was a prime example, our kids really got after it and just made things tough for the other team. We just need to continue to do those kind of things.”
The Mustangs disposed of a talented Westwood squad, ranked No. 14, 79-44 in a regional final. The game was tied 18-18 at the end of the first quarter before N-F went on a 10-0 run and allowed only four points in the second quarter, doubling the score by halftime, 44-22. By the end of the third quarter, the Mustangs had a 64-28 cushion.
That, though, is pretty much how every game has gone this season. The slimmest margin of victory was 11 points over a then-unbeaten South Central Calhoun, 61-49, on Jan. 25.
Morningside College recruit Olivia Larsen, a 5-6 senior, is one of the most well-rounded performers in the state. Along with a 13.7 points per game scoring average, Larsen ranked fifth in 1A in assists (111) and second in steals (130). Larsen needs 27 points to become Newell-Fonda’s all-time leading scorer.
Sophomore Ella Larsen – Olivia’s younger sister – is second on the team with 11.9 points per game while sophomore Maggie Walker comes off the bench to add just under 10 points a game.
Junior Megan Morenz contributes 9.2 points and senior Emma Stewart 8.0. Stewart has 58 3-pointers, which is a senior team season record. Senior Camryn Wilken is the fifth returning starter.
“We have balanced scoring and the way the kids move the ball makes us tougher to prepare for,” Jungers said. “These guys just really love their basketball and get after it.”
Newell-Fonda and Springville have a rich state tournament history, mostly dominated by Springville, which has won four titles and finished runner-up two more times.
Springville also defeated the Mustangs 59-52 in a 2016 semifinal and 67-60 in the 2008 championship game. Newell-Fonda claimed its only state crown in 2015, beating Springville 45-43. The Mustangs made three straight appearances in the 1A championship game from 2013-15.
“They’ve had some of those experiences so hopefully they’ll come ready to play,” Jungers said. “Just play Mustang basketball.”