Top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team relies on defense in state tournament run

“I know that was something that in the off season, he was really irritated,” Nelson said.

Owens, meanwhile, didn’t go out for a winter sport so that he could lose about 20 pounds and be ready for the baseball season.

Nelson remembered when Owens visited Nelson’s classroom after the football season to talk about his plans.

“He was a key contributor on the offensive and defensive line for our dome-bound football team,” Nelson said. “I had him in class, he was just like, ‘I'm going to be in better shape. I'm going to be a faster, more flexible, more agile runner, hitter, fielder.’ And it showed.”

Defending the No. 1 seed

This is the fifth time the Warriors have clinched a state tournament berth, but they haven’t won a state title in those visits.

SB-L’s last time to state was in 2015.

Getting to state was a big talking point in the offseason, and Nelson knew being No. 1 in the Missouri River Conference and the substate was a goal.

They accomplished that along with clinching the No. 1 seed in the state.