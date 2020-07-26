Top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team relies on defense in state tournament run

SERGEANT BLUFF – When Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Daniel Wright walks to the mound, he doesn’t have to worry about his teammates behind him. He has confidence in his defense.
The Warriors’ defense is one of the best in the state, which allows the pitching staff to feel more comfortable. SB-L’s defense ranks among one of the best in the entire state, as the Warriors have committed just 18 errors all season.
Those 18 errors are the third-fewest in all of Iowa, only trailing Remsen St. Mary’s (11) and Fort Madison (12). SB-L has two starters who haven’t committed an error all season: Wright, who pitches and plays first base, and Sean Owens.
The Warriors (20-3) will use that defense at the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against Marion at Principal Park in Des Moines. SB-L holds the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A field, and the Indians have the eighth seed.
Warriors coach Matt Nelson tells his players to fine tune the little things and the players have taken that to heart throughout the entire season.
“We are not going to try and let our other teams beat us by us beating ourselves,” Nelson said. “So, every day at practice, our infielders take ground balls. I mean, every day our outfielders are doing some type outfield work. So it's something that we focus on a lot pitching and defense to keep us in ball games and they've done a tremendous job, even guys who maybe have had errors in the past that really, really hunkered down and become really good, not just offensive players, but on the defensive side as well.”
There’s not a practice that goes by where the Warriors infield don’t take ground balls and the outfield doesn’t take fly balls.
Nelson admitted that the team didn’t work that much on defensive drills, even before the quarantine started due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson credited the team, however, with being athletic and mentally strong to avoid making errors on a regular basis.
Experience helps with that, too.
Many of these Warriors have played at the varsity level since they were freshmen and sophomores. When young players come up through the ranks, Nelson knew the mistakes would happen, but enjoyed to see them blossom into the state’s third-best defense.
“When you're younger, it's tough,” Nelson said. “You've got the nerves going a little bit. You haven't been in a situation and know ideally what to do your pre-pitch approach of maybe being ready and knowing what you're going to do with the ball if it comes to you. When you have guys like we do, they know what they're supposed to do, and then they can actually go through the process of executing it. So, I'm happy for the year that a lot of them have had defensively.”
One of the players who Nelson thought has improved over time has been senior second baseman Trevor Stoltze.
Stoltze has been the Warriors’ full-time second baseman for two seasons, and both Nelson and Stoltze agreed that Stoltze had gotten comfortable toward the end of last season.
Stoltze admitted there were nerves last year as a first-time starting varsity second baseman, but with getting experience in games and getting several repetitions during practice, he’s much more comfortable.
“The ground balls are a lot different from JV to varsity,” Stoltze said. “I would say experience is the biggest factor. The more practice, the better. As a senior, I’m a lot more relaxed. I didn’t come in blindfolded. I knew what to expect.”
Stoltze is one of the many who isn’t afraid to have the ball hit to him.
For example, Stoltze was the one to fielded the ground ball that ended Spencer’s seventh-inning rally last week in the substate semifinals.
Stoltze anticipated the ball coming to him, and when the ball did, he took a knee, fielded it cleanly, and threw over to Wright, who played first base that night.
When Stoltze sees a grounder coming his way, he doesn’t take time to think about what could happen. He’s built up enough muscle memory that he tries to field each ground ball correctly.
“You have to be ready at all times,” Stoltze said.
While Stoltze’s play may not make the highlight reels, it is plays like those that make the pitchers confident about the defense.
“It’s just a really comfortable feeling, honestly,” Wright said. “Those same guys have been in the same positions since we were 10, 11 years old. I turn around and see Deric (Fitzgerald) and Trevor up the middle, and I know they’re going to get the job done. (Jacob) Massey, at the hot corner, I know he’s going to get the job done.”
Nelson also credited Massey as making strides this year at third base. Massey has committed just two errors all season.
The Iowa Central baseball commit had 20 errors in 2019.
“I know that was something that in the off season, he was really irritated,” Nelson said.
Owens, meanwhile, didn’t go out for a winter sport so that he could lose about 20 pounds and be ready for the baseball season.
Nelson remembered when Owens visited Nelson’s classroom after the football season to talk about his plans.
“He was a key contributor on the offensive and defensive line for our dome-bound football team,” Nelson said. “I had him in class, he was just like, ‘I'm going to be in better shape. I'm going to be a faster, more flexible, more agile runner, hitter, fielder.’ And it showed.”
Defending the No. 1 seed
This is the fifth time the Warriors have clinched a state tournament berth, but they haven’t won a state title in those visits.
SB-L’s last time to state was in 2015.
Getting to state was a big talking point in the offseason, and Nelson knew being No. 1 in the Missouri River Conference and the substate was a goal.
They accomplished that along with clinching the No. 1 seed in the state.
“I think they feel that maybe our side of the state, here's not as much recognition or maybe just not as respect for our teams on our side of the state sometimes,” Nelson said. “They might be the number one seed, but I still kind of feel like they have this, a little bit of this underdog approach. This, we're still trying to prove some things here.”
The Warriors realize that even though Marion is the eighth seed, they’re not an underdog by any meams. This is also the Indians’ fifth trip to state.
“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Wright said. “We have to keep finding ways to win any way that we can. We’ll be all hands-on-deck and I’m excited to see everyone contribute the same way they did (Wednesday) night.”
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Chloe Black makes changes en route to solid tenure
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Whitney Schlotfeldt steps up as 'queen of the outfield'
PHOTOS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts MOC-Floyd Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!