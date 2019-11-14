Top-tier West Sioux, West Lyon rivalry ratchets up for state semifinal contest

“To be honest with you, we’ve had to get through them in baseball, football, in everything. They are a great team and we are a great team and we aren’t intimidated by anyone,” West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “We are confident and have a little swagger because we are the back-to-back state champions and it goes through West Sioux. I am not being disrespectful to West Lyon but we feel we are in the conversation. I think West Lyon will tell you that.”

West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom has seen plenty of great football teams and he agrees that West Sioux falls under that category.

“West Sioux is a really good football team,” Rozeboom said. “It’s just a great opportunity to play in the semifinals and play a great quality opponent and we are looking forward to another opportunity.”

West Lyon may feel like it squandered the first opportunity against West Sioux. Logan Meyer rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns but suffered an injury in the second quarter.

Late in the game, West Lyon had a bad snap on a punt, and that gave West Sioux great field position to punch in the game-winning score.