SIOUX CITY – Morningside College men’s track and field coach David Nash is happy that the wintry weather this week won’t take away all the memories that could be made on Saturday.
For the second year in a row, the Sioux City Relays will be a truncated track meet, but nevertheless, the event will be held starting at 10 a.m. at Morningside’s Olsen Stadium.
The running events and some field events will take place at Olsen Stadium. The high school boys and girls discus and shot put events will be at South Sioux City High School. The college men’s and women’s discus, shot put and hammer throw will be in Vermillion, S.D. on the University of South Dakota campus.
Nash hopes all athletes bring a positive attitude and a willingness to compete on what will be a cold day.
“Let’s have a blast,” Nash said. “I look back and personally think, ‘If every time the weather was bad enough to cancel, that’s erasing memories and taking away opportunities.’ We’re expecting anything and are ready for everything.”
The relays committee has prepared for this event for the last six months and got the stadium ready to go Friday for area high school and college teams to compete two weeks before the Drake Relays.
“I’ve been running here since the 1980s and it wasn’t always like this,” Nash said about the weather. “Sure seems like it has been lately. We don’t want to be quick to cancel. The show must go on.”
Nash credits the teams that stick with the meet and still compete despite the bad fortune of weather.
Nash believes that if the weather is good enough to practice in, it’s satisfactory enough for a meet. The committee tried to eliminate as few events as possible, but was forced to cancel Friday’s events.
The first event on the track is the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, then the women’s 5k run. The first high school event – the boys’ 3,200-meter run -- is slated for 11:20 a.m.
For a full schedule of events, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
Here are six things to watch for Saturday:
Dash on, Duax: West freshman Holly Duax has the fastest time in all of Iowa girls high school track and field in the 200-meter dash in 25.14 seconds. Duax also has the second-fastest time in the 100 among Class 4A sprinters.
Heelan girls relays: Bishop Heelan’s girls track team is ranked in the top-3 in the state in the 4x4, 4x8 and distance medley relay. The Crusaders’ 4x4 (4 minutes, 3.44 seconds) is the best in 3A.
Fast times in 4x4: Sioux Center and Western Christian’s boys will compete against one another in the Class B division. The Warriors and the Wolfpack have the fourth- and fifth-fastest times in Class 2A, respectively. The boys 1,600 race is slated for 6:32 p.m.
Kneifl among Morningside seniors to defend home meet: Mustangs senior Kati Kneifl is ranked in the top-5 in the NAIA in the javelin throw. She bolted into first last weekend in the Dordt Relays with a 150-foot, one-inch moon launch that defeated the field by over 25 feet. The women’s javelin throw is at 5 p.m. at Bass Field.
Inlay defends top time: East senior Ardell Inlay will compete in the 100-meter dash and he has the fastest time in the state in 10.74 seconds. The boys’ 100 takes place at 1:23 p.m.
SB-L boys on track: Max Murphy and Austin Freiberg both have top-10 times in Class 3A, and Murphy leads the group in 14.88. The boys 110s will be at 12:50 p.m.