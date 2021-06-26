2021 JOURNAL TRACK COACH OF THE YEAR: South O'Brien's Mark Fuhrman leads Wolverines to Class 1A second-place finish

Mark Fuhrman knew that the South O’Brien High School girls track and field team could score highly at the state meet last month in Des Moines, but he never wanted them to feel that pressure, even in the final race of the season.
He just told the Wolverines to take every meet one race at a time. The Wolverines listened to that message loud and clear.
Fuhrman led South O’Brien to a state team runner-up result, and Fuhrman is The Journal’s 2021 Track Coach of the Year.
The Wolverines placed second in the Class 1A team standings with 41 points during the Iowa state track and field meet, finishing behind only Madrid with 51.
On top of that, the Wolverines placed in the Top 3 as a team in every meet this season. They won the Dutch Relays early in the season, then South O’Brien won the state-qualifying meet in Lawton.
The key moment at state happened in the final one of the season, but there was one other moment that set it up.
The 4x200 relay team of Jenness, Dau, Warnke and Sickelka placed sixth (1:48.46), and the reason why the Wolverines didn’t finish as well in that race was due to handoffs.
Fuhrman said that the handoffs weren’t as crisp in the preliminaries, as the Wolverines placed 22nd, but that was still good enough to make the cut.
The Wolverines realized that they needed to make better exchanges with the baton, and not doing so in the 4x2 put a great focus on that.
“Our little mess up in the 4x2 made us conscious of doing that better,” Fuhrman said. “We had four fast girls in it. I had no question that we had four of the fastest girls in the state there. We had to get the handoffs. If you screw up a handoff in the 4x100, you’re going to get fifth instead of second.
“I felt we addressed the handoff with the 4x2, and maybe gained a little maturity that way,” Fuhrman said.
The Wolverines 4x100 relay team — Jenness, Dau, Warnke and Sickelka — had good handoffs going around the blue oval, and they came away with the runner-up spot, running the race in 52 seconds flat.
“It’s taken a lot of effort to get to this point,” Sickelka said. “It feels great. We gave a lot of dedication and it paid off.”
That was the Wolverines’ final appearance of the meet, and those eight points proved to be key.
The eight points that South O’Brien got in the 4x1 allowed them to pass Tri-Center, which ended up third with 40 points.
“We knew Madrid was going to be tough to beat. Their times were outstanding,” Fuhrman said. “That was a great way to finish. The girls didn’t know that going in. I didn’t talk about points at all, and I didn’t want to put any pressure on them.”
South O’Brien’s sprint medley team got third with a time of 1:52.45. The four girls who ran that race were Jenness, Maddy Jungers, Warnke and Sickelka.
The Wolverines had four separate runner-up finishes, as three came on the track while the other came in the long jump.
Annika Jenness placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.81 seconds. She got to the preliminaries by getting third in 12.71.
Then, junior Willa Sickelka did the exact same thing during the 200-meter dash. She placed third in the prelims (26.32), then earned the silver medal in the finals at 26.41 seconds.
Sophomore Karlee Warnke placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4.25 inches. She led for most of the event, until Bishop Garrigan’s Molly Joyce got 17-5 on her last jump.
Warnke was ranked in the Top 10 statewide going into the state meet, and she rode that confidence even going into the Class 1A event.
“I didn’t have high expectations coming here,” Warnke said. “I was just happy to be here. I was hoping to do well, and I just went for it. I tried to keep myself calm. I was nervous that I was going to be down here by myself, and I just needed to focus on what I had to do.”
Looking ahead to next season, Fuhrman — also the Wolverines head football coach and assistant girls basketball coach — wouldn’t be surprised if the Wolverines are in good position to compete for a state title.