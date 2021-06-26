2021 JOURNAL TRACK COACH OF THE YEAR: South O'Brien's Mark Fuhrman leads Wolverines to Class 1A second-place finish

The Wolverines realized that they needed to make better exchanges with the baton, and not doing so in the 4x2 put a great focus on that.

“Our little mess up in the 4x2 made us conscious of doing that better,” Fuhrman said. “We had four fast girls in it. I had no question that we had four of the fastest girls in the state there. We had to get the handoffs. If you screw up a handoff in the 4x100, you’re going to get fifth instead of second.

“I felt we addressed the handoff with the 4x2, and maybe gained a little maturity that way,” Fuhrman said.

The Wolverines 4x100 relay team — Jenness, Dau, Warnke and Sickelka — had good handoffs going around the blue oval, and they came away with the runner-up spot, running the race in 52 seconds flat.

“It’s taken a lot of effort to get to this point,” Sickelka said. “It feels great. We gave a lot of dedication and it paid off.”

That was the Wolverines’ final appearance of the meet, and those eight points proved to be key.

The eight points that South O’Brien got in the 4x1 allowed them to pass Tri-Center, which ended up third with 40 points.