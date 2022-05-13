A look at area automatic qualifiers from Friday's track meets

Runners, jumpers and throwers in the Siouxland had to wait a day to compete in state-qualifying meets on Friday, as severe weather postponed the meets on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the Top 2 placewinners at the 1A Lawton, 2A Cherokee and 3A Le Mars meets on Friday. Those Top 2 finishers automatically qualified for the state meet, which begins Thursday in Des Moines.

Lawton Class 1A-6 meet

Girls high jump: Eagles freshman Addison Smith was the regional champion at 5-foot-1. MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman was second at 5-0.

Boys high jump: South O’Brien sophomore Willie Conley won by clearing 6-1, ahead of Trinity Christian’s Dustin Hoksbergen (6-0).

Girls long jump: Dreckman won by a half inch, jumping 15 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Gehlen Catholic junior Sophie Ruden was second in 15-11.

Boys long jump: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn junior Ethan Diehm won at 19-6, while Siouxland Christian senior A.J. Goetsch was second at 19-2 1/2.

Girls discus: Miyah Whitehead of Gehlen was the event champion at 107-10, while teammate Nevaeh Hodgson was second at 93-6.

Boys discus: George-Little Rock senior Jsutin Olson won at 157-7, ahead of Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe in 156-10.

Girls shot put: Wolverines junior Maddie Johnson won at 35-9, while Whitehead clinched the No. 2 spot at 35 feet and one-quarter of an inch.

Boys shot put: Blowe clinched his spot at state with a throw of 51-8, and Westwood’s Jackson Dewald will be joining him with a throw of 44-10 3/4 inches.

Girls sprint medley relay: H-M-S won in a time of 1 minute, 52.91 seconds, using Abby Otto, Emily Mutumbo, Lydia Harders and Jasmine Lux.

Lawton-Bronson was second in 1:54.081. Westwood will likely run at state, finishing third at 1:54.086.

Boys sprint medley: The Eagles quartet of Leighton Olesen, Caleb Garnand, Louden Grimsley and Theo Moseman took the top time in 1:33.99. Gehlen was second in 1:35.15.

Girls 3,000: Madison Otto of H-M-S won in 12:27.94, ahead of Gehlen’s Addison Arens (12:45.93).

Boys 3,200: MMCRU had the Top 2 times, thanks to Kaden Galles (10:33.07) and Brayden Dirks (10:48.48).

Girls 4x800: Lawton-Bronson placed first in 10:20.93. The four Eagles were Willow Fluent, Kaylee Clausen, Emma Ricke and Jolee Mesz.

Boys 4x800: The Royals’ group of Jace Colling, Brett Staab, Kyler Bork and Owen Alesch took the No. 1 spot at 8:49.67. Gehlen placed second in 9:02.97.

Boys shuttle hurdle: The Wolverines — ran by Grant Wagner, Arturo Reyes, Boston Riedemann and Pete Bottjen — won the race in 1:03.71. The Eagles were second in 1:05.03.

Girls shuttle hurdle: The Royals’ quartet of Halle Galles, Mya Bunkers, Whitney Jensen and Claire Schroeder won in 68.79. The Eagles placed second in 71.98.

Girls 100: Wolverines senior Willa Sickelka won in 12.70, ahead of Schroeder in 13.04.

Boys 100: Gehlen junior Keaten Bonderson won in 10.98 seconds, ahead of HMS senior Connor Dodd in 11.40.

Girls distance medley: Lawton-Bronson (4:26.47) earned the win with Hannah Hageman, Khiya Williams, Willow Fluent and Mesz. The Wolverines were second in 4:30.20.

Boys distance medley: The Mustangs ran the fastest time in 3:46.84, with Isaiah Johnson, Noah Terhark, Taylor Putman and Van Brandon Briesen. Westwood was second in 3:47.36.

Girls 400: HMS senior Jasmine Lux won in 60.94, while Westwood senior Cora Shull was second in 61.61.

Boys 400: Moseman won in 50.16 to clinch his spot at state, while HMS junior Kooper Ebel was second in 51.33.

Girls 4x200: The Wolverines were the winners in 1:48.95 with Abby Schreck, Karlee Warnke, Taja Conley and Willa Sickelka. Westwood was second in 1:54.91.

Boys 4x200: Lawton-Bronson ran the fastest time in 1:32.09. Olesen, Garnand, Aziah Ashley and Grimsley were the four runners. The Jays were second in 1:33.44.

Girls 100 hurdles: Schroeder took the fastest time in 15.83 seconds, while Eagles senior Katelynn Jepsen was second (16.78).

Boys 100 hurdles: Royals senior Colin Pick picked up the fastest time in 16.37, ahead of Wolverine junior Boston Riedemann (16.43).

Girls 800: The Eagles swept the automatic bids with Jolee Mesz winning in 2:32.71 and Ellie Moffitt was second in 2:41.80.

Boys 800: Royals junior Owen Alesch won in 2:02.62, while RSM senior Brody Schorg was second in 2:02.74.

Girls 200: Sickelka took the top time in 26.70 seconds, ahead of Westerners junior Lauryn Saathoff was second in 27.27.

Boys 200: Bonderson edged Johnson, 22.49-22.79.

Girls 400 hurdles: Ruden won in 67.10, while Conley was second in 1:08.29.

Boys 400 hurdles: Hoksbergen won in 56.87, ahead of Joe Dewald of Westwood (57.70).

Girls 1,500; Wolverines junior Takara Conley ran the fastest time in 5:39.20, ahead of Mustangs sophomore Lexi Landis at 5:$6.32.

Boys 1,600: Galles ran the fastest time here at 4:54.05, while Gehlen junior Eric Scheitler took second in 5:00.88. Brannon placed third, just .02 seconds behind Scheitler.

Girls 4x100: HMS won in 51.88, and it used Otto, Emily Mutombo, Lydia Harders and Lux. The Wolverines were second in 52.00.

Boys 4x100: Lawton-Bronson took the fastest time in 43.70 seconds, ahead of the Hawks’ 44.33 seconds.

Girls 4x400: HMS won in 4:22.42, ahead of the Wolverines in 4:26.00.

Boys 4x400: The Eagles came out the winner in 3:28.89, ahead of the Mustangs in 3:31.95.

This story will be updated.

