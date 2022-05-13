 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at area automatic qualifiers from Friday's track meets

State XC 1A

Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman competes Saturday at the Iowa Cross Country State Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

Runners, jumpers and throwers in the Siouxland had to wait a day to compete in state-qualifying meets on Friday, as severe weather postponed the meets on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the Top 2 placewinners at the 1A Lawton, 2A Cherokee and 3A Le Mars meets on Friday. Those Top 2 finishers automatically qualified for the state meet, which begins Thursday in Des Moines.

Lawton Class 1A-6 meet

Girls high jump: Eagles freshman Addison Smith was the regional champion at 5-foot-1. MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman was second at 5-0.

Boys high jump: South O’Brien sophomore Willie Conley won by clearing 6-1, ahead of Trinity Christian’s Dustin Hoksbergen (6-0).

Girls long jump: Dreckman won by a half inch, jumping 15 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Gehlen Catholic junior Sophie Ruden was second in 15-11.

Boys long jump: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn junior Ethan Diehm won at 19-6, while Siouxland Christian senior A.J. Goetsch was second at 19-2 1/2.

Girls discus: Miyah Whitehead of Gehlen was the event champion at 107-10, while teammate Nevaeh Hodgson was second at 93-6.

Boys discus: George-Little Rock senior Jsutin Olson won at 157-7, ahead of Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe in 156-10.

Girls shot put: Wolverines junior Maddie Johnson won at 35-9, while Whitehead clinched the No. 2 spot at 35 feet and one-quarter of an inch.

Boys shot put: Blowe clinched his spot at state with a throw of 51-8, and Westwood’s Jackson Dewald will be joining him with a throw of 44-10 3/4 inches.

Girls sprint medley relay: H-M-S won in a time of 1 minute, 52.91 seconds, using Abby Otto, Emily Mutumbo, Lydia Harders and Jasmine Lux.

Lawton-Bronson was second in 1:54.081. Westwood will likely run at state, finishing third at 1:54.086.

Boys sprint medley: The Eagles quartet of Leighton Olesen, Caleb Garnand, Louden Grimsley and Theo Moseman took the top time in 1:33.99. Gehlen was second in 1:35.15.

Girls 3,000: Madison Otto of H-M-S won in 12:27.94, ahead of Gehlen’s Addison Arens (12:45.93).

Boys 3,200: MMCRU had the Top 2 times, thanks to Kaden Galles (10:33.07) and Brayden Dirks (10:48.48).

Girls 4x800: Lawton-Bronson placed first in 10:20.93. The four Eagles were Willow Fluent, Kaylee Clausen, Emma Ricke and Jolee Mesz.

Boys 4x800: The Royals’ group of Jace Colling, Brett Staab, Kyler Bork and Owen Alesch took the No. 1 spot at 8:49.67. Gehlen placed second in 9:02.97.

Boys shuttle hurdle: The Wolverines — ran by Grant Wagner, Arturo Reyes, Boston Riedemann and Pete Bottjen — won the race in 1:03.71. The Eagles were second in 1:05.03.

Girls shuttle hurdle: The Royals’ quartet of Halle Galles, Mya Bunkers, Whitney Jensen and Claire Schroeder won in 68.79. The Eagles placed second in 71.98.

Girls 100: Wolverines senior Willa Sickelka won in 12.70, ahead of Schroeder in 13.04.

Boys 100: Gehlen junior Keaten Bonderson won in 10.98 seconds, ahead of HMS senior Connor Dodd in 11.40.

Girls distance medley: Lawton-Bronson (4:26.47) earned the win with Hannah Hageman, Khiya Williams, Willow Fluent and Mesz. The Wolverines were second in 4:30.20.

Boys distance medley: The Mustangs ran the fastest time in 3:46.84, with Isaiah Johnson, Noah Terhark, Taylor Putman and Van Brandon Briesen. Westwood was second in 3:47.36.

Girls 400: HMS senior Jasmine Lux won in 60.94, while Westwood senior Cora Shull was second in 61.61.

Boys 400: Moseman won in 50.16 to clinch his spot at state, while HMS junior Kooper Ebel was second in 51.33.

Girls 4x200: The Wolverines were the winners in 1:48.95 with Abby Schreck, Karlee Warnke, Taja Conley and Willa Sickelka. Westwood was second in 1:54.91.

Boys 4x200: Lawton-Bronson ran the fastest time in 1:32.09. Olesen, Garnand, Aziah Ashley and Grimsley were the four runners. The Jays were second in 1:33.44.

Girls 100 hurdles: Schroeder took the fastest time in 15.83 seconds, while Eagles senior Katelynn Jepsen was second (16.78).

Boys 100 hurdles: Royals senior Colin Pick picked up the fastest time in 16.37, ahead of Wolverine junior Boston Riedemann (16.43).

Girls 800: The Eagles swept the automatic bids with Jolee Mesz winning in 2:32.71 and Ellie Moffitt was second in 2:41.80.

Boys 800: Royals junior Owen Alesch won in 2:02.62, while RSM senior Brody Schorg was second in 2:02.74.

Girls 200: Sickelka took the top time in 26.70 seconds, ahead of Westerners junior Lauryn Saathoff was second in 27.27.

Boys 200: Bonderson edged Johnson, 22.49-22.79.

Girls 400 hurdles: Ruden won in 67.10, while Conley was second in 1:08.29.

Boys 400 hurdles: Hoksbergen won in 56.87, ahead of Joe Dewald of Westwood (57.70).

Girls 1,500; Wolverines junior Takara Conley ran the fastest time in 5:39.20, ahead of Mustangs sophomore Lexi Landis at 5:$6.32.

Boys 1,600: Galles ran the fastest time here at 4:54.05, while Gehlen junior Eric Scheitler took second in 5:00.88. Brannon placed third, just .02 seconds behind Scheitler.

Girls 4x100: HMS won in 51.88, and it used Otto, Emily Mutombo, Lydia Harders and Lux. The Wolverines were second in 52.00.

Boys 4x100: Lawton-Bronson took the fastest time in 43.70 seconds, ahead of the Hawks’ 44.33 seconds.

Girls 4x400: HMS won in 4:22.42, ahead of the Wolverines in 4:26.00.

Boys 4x400: The Eagles came out the winner in 3:28.89, ahead of the Mustangs in 3:31.95.

This story will be updated. 

