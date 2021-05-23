A look at area state qualifiers in South Dakota state track and field meet

SPEARFISH, S.D. -- The Class A South Dakota state track and field meet is this week, and it’ll be held this Friday and Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

Dakota Valley High School senior Tommy Nikkel will have a busy weekend, as he will be performing in the three sprint races over the weekend. He’s projected to score in all three events, too.

Nikkel’s highest ranking comes in the 400-meter dash, where he holds the No. 1 seed at 48.61 seconds.

Nikkel is seeded fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a seed time of 11.02 seconds.

Nikkel is also seeded seventh in the 200, at 22.59.

Here is a look at all the other area state qualifiers, starting with the Class A boys:

800 -- 6. Jakob Dobney (Vermillion) 2:02; 15. Blake Schmeidt (Dakota Valley) 2:07.54; 21. Riley Ruhaak (Vermillion) 2:08.70; 24. Jack Freeberg (Vermillion) 2:09.70.

1,600 -- 6. Dobney 4:37.35; 11. Ruhaak 4:42.01; 15. Andrew Atwood (Beresford) 4:44.04; 17. Gage Lyle (Beresford) 4:51.84; 18. Jacob Chasing Hawk (Vermillion) 4:52.04; 23. Cameron Wells (Beresford) 4:52.94.

3,200 -- 4. Ruhaak 10:11.78; 12. Atwood 10:41.14; 13. Schmeidt 10:44.01; 24. Chasing Hawk 10:59.