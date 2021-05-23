A look at area state qualifiers in South Dakota state track and field meet

SPEARFISH, S.D. -- The Class A South Dakota state track and field meet is this week, and it’ll be held this Friday and Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
Dakota Valley High School senior Tommy Nikkel will have a busy weekend, as he will be performing in the three sprint races over the weekend. He’s projected to score in all three events, too.
Nikkel’s highest ranking comes in the 400-meter dash, where he holds the No. 1 seed at 48.61 seconds.
Nikkel is seeded fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a seed time of 11.02 seconds.
Nikkel is also seeded seventh in the 200, at 22.59.
Here is a look at all the other area state qualifiers, starting with the Class A boys:
800 -- 6. Jakob Dobney (Vermillion) 2:02; 15. Blake Schmeidt (Dakota Valley) 2:07.54; 21. Riley Ruhaak (Vermillion) 2:08.70; 24. Jack Freeberg (Vermillion) 2:09.70.
1,600 -- 6. Dobney 4:37.35; 11. Ruhaak 4:42.01; 15. Andrew Atwood (Beresford) 4:44.04; 17. Gage Lyle (Beresford) 4:51.84; 18. Jacob Chasing Hawk (Vermillion) 4:52.04; 23. Cameron Wells (Beresford) 4:52.94.
3,200 -- 4. Ruhaak 10:11.78; 12. Atwood 10:41.14; 13. Schmeidt 10:44.01; 24. Chasing Hawk 10:59.
110 hurdles -- 2. Gunnar Gunderson (DV) 14.98; 16. Tate Van Otterloo (Beresford) 16.65; 20. Reed Donaldson (DV) 17.41.
300 hurdles -- 3. Gunderson 40.53; 15. Max Orr (Beresford) 43.73; 20. Joey Bryan (DV) 44.05.
4x100 -- Beresford 45.89; Dakota Valley 46.11; Elk Point-Jefferson 46.97.
4x200 -- Dakota Valley 1:31; EP-J 46.97.
4x400 -- 8. Beresford 3:36.87; 10. Dakota Valley 3::38.56; 21. EP-J 3:41.82.
4x800 -- 2. Vermillion 8:25.57.
DMR -- 12. Vermillion 3:49.85.
Shot put -- 1. Drake Peed (EP-J) 58-4; 16. Luke McInerney (EPJ) 45-1; 2.2 Aidan Moran (DV) 43-9.
Discus -- 1. Peed 177-.05; 8. Moran 143-4; 15. Jacob Lichtenberg 131-8.
High jump -- 9. Trae Piel (DV) 5-11; Orr 5-9; Beving 5-9.;Daenton Ronellenfitch 5-8.
Pole vault -- 15. Liam Keenan (DV) 10-9; Ty Hertz (Verm) 10-9.
Long jump -- 5. Tyler Goehring (EPJ) 21-11.25; 20. Eric Zephier (DV) 20-1.25.
Triple jump -- 2. Goehring (EPJ) 45-5.5; 8. Riley Schmitz (EPJ) 42-6; 20. Devon Schmitz (EPJ) 40-7.75.
GIRLS QUALIFIERS
100 -- 4. Jaymes Drake (Vermillion) 12.80; 13. Alyssa Chytka (EPJ) 13.86.
200 -- 9. Drake 27.12; 14. Chytka 27.47; 35. Ellie Schroeder (Vermillion) 28.33.
400 -- 12. Taeli Barta (Vermillion) 62.73; 15. Jenaya Cleveland (Vermillion) 63.59.
800 -- 4. Laura Bogue (Beresford) 2:23.49; 18. Peyton Tritz (DV) 2:30.46.
1,600 -- 14. Anna Atwood (Beresford) 5:36.34.
3,200 -- 11. Barta 12:18.59; 24. Lydia Anderson (Vermillion) 12:41.
100 hurdles -- 3. Silja Gunderson (DV) 16.10; 8. Lauren Okine (DV) 16.34; 13. Lauren McDermott (EPJ) 12.88; 20. Lucy Farley (Beresford) 17.36; 24. Cera Schmitz (EPJ) 17.80.
300 hurdles -- 2. Bogue 47.94; 11. Gunderson 50.18; 19. Sophie Tuttle (DV) 51.83.
4x100 -- Beresford 51.92; Vermillion 52.08; EPJ 52.96.
4x200 -- Vermillion 1:50.71; Beresford 1:51.83; Dakota Valley 1:52.88; EPJ 1:53.16.
4x400 -- Beresford 4:15.41; Dakota Valley 4:22.08.
4x800 -- Beresford 10:22.70; Vermillion 10:29.50; Elk Point-Jefferson 10:41.42.
DMR -- Beresford 4:20.78; Dakota Valley 4;35.85; Vermillion 4:40.67.
Shot put -- 7. Rylee Rosenquist (DV) 36-7.
Discus -- 6. Cleveland 115-3; 14. Grace Peed (EPJ) 107-0.
High jump -- 1. Jorja VanDenHul (DV) 5-4; 4. Emersen Mead (DV) 5-1; 12. Siena DeGeorgia (DV) 4-11; Bentlee Kollbaum (EPJ) 4-9.