A look at Day 1 from the South Dakota high school track and field meet and Day 2 at NAIA track

SIOUX FALLS — The first day of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet was held with some finals, but the majority of the day was filled with preliminary races.

Below is a look at Thursday’s action from Howard Wood Field.

Class A girls

Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson got her busy weekend at the state track meet started with a heat victory in the 100-meter dash prelims. Gunderson ran 12.61 to win the second heat of three in the preliminaries and the time was the fourth fastest overall. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Alyssa Chytka also made the finals in the event, running 12.92 to take eighth in the prelims.

Dakota Valley track and field ready for state meet Panther distance runner Blake Schmeidt will run in three individual events and one relay in his senior state track season.

In the first track event of the weekend, the Tanagers had a placing team. The 4x800 team took third overall, running a 9:47.95. The top two teams in the race, Sioux Falls Christian (9:21.54) and Custer (9:23.28), went under the Class A meet record.

The Beresford girls had a relay team advance to the finals during Thursday’s competition. The 4x100 team took fifth in the prelims at 50.7. That was the second fastest time in the second heat.

The Vermillion girls placed 10th in the sprint medley prelims with a time of 4:27.79. In that same race, the Panthers were 13th in 4:29.92.

Class A boys

The Vermillion boys followed in the girls’ footsteps, placing third in the 4x800 relay. The team ran 8:16.42 to finish .08 seconds behind Milbank for second place. Sioux Falls Christian also won this race at 8:11.33. Dakota Valley took eighth in the event at 8:30.91.

The Dakota Valley 4x100 team made the finals after taking fifth in the prelims Thursday. The group ran 44.74 to place second out of the first heat and fifth overall.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jacob Lichtenberg took seventh in the boys discus throw, throwing 137-1 to make finals and place. Teammate Jakob Scarmon tied for eighth in the high jump competition, clearing 6-0.

Beresford’s boys sprint medley team advanced to the finals with time of 3:42.79.

Class B girls

Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick made the finals in the 100-meter dash after running 12.86 in the prelims. The time was good for second in the third heat and fifth overall.

NAIA national meet

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Dordt University women’s track and field team qualified for the 4x800 relay finals on Thursday by having the fastest time in the preliminary rac with a time of 9 minutes, 4.83 seconds.

The four who ran it were Emilee Heynen, Bethany Ten Haken, Anmarie Stuit and Mika Kooistra.

The Dordt men’s 4x800 also placed fourth in 7:33.152, and it’ll move on to the finals. The four two ran it were Trey Engen, Jebadiah Merkle, Joe Anderson and Cole Zevenbergen.

Dordt senior Eric Steiger was fourth in the early round of the steeplechase, running it in 9:25.

Payton Mauldin of Dordt advanced in the men’s 80 with a time of 1:52.76.

Grant Brouwer placed fifth in the men’s high jump, as he cleared 6-foot-8 and three-quarters.

Briar Cliff sophomore Ben Jefferies placed second in the prelims of the men’s 400, getting the second fastest time in 47.23 seconds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0