 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP TRACK AND FIELD

An early look at Missouri River Conference track meet winners and runners-up

  • 0
Sioux City track meet

West senior Holly Duax competes in the long jump during the Bob Guhin East Invitational track meet on April 21 at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Missouri River Conference held its track meet on Thursday, despite having undesired weather conditions at Gale Wickersham Sports Complex.

Here’s a look at each of the Top 2 area placewinners in events that were completed and reported as of Journal press time:

Girls high jump: Bishop Heelan senior Taylor Jochum won by clearing the 5-foot-6 mark, ahead of teammate Kenley Meis at 4-10.

Boys high jump: Le Mars junior Sione Fifita won by clearing 6-1, while West senior Robert Johnson was second at six feet even.

Girls long jump: West senior Holly Duax had the longest jump at 17 feet, 11 inches. Meis was second at 16-7.

Girls discus: Le Mars senior Hailey Mulder was second at 100 feet, 6 inches.

Boys discus: Brandon VanderSluis of Le Mars won with a throw of 164 feet, 9 inches. Crusaders senior Caden LaFleur was the runner-up at 142-4.

People are also reading…

Girls shot put: Crusaders junior Payton Schermerhorn was the runner-up at 32 feet, 10 3/4 inches.

Boys shot put: VanderSluis was the conference champion here, too, throwing the shot 59 feet, 6 inches.

East junior Blake Hogancamp was second at 51 feet and one-quarter of an inch.

Girls sprint medley: The Wolverines won with a time of 1 minute, 53.17 seconds. The Bulldogs were second in 1:55.07.

Boys sprint medley: Le Mars won in 1:35.93, ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 1:36.67.

Girls 3,000-meter run: East senior Kaia Downs won in 11:14.74. North junior Elizabeth Jordan was second in 11:29.20.

Boys 3,200: North senior Will Lohr ran the fastest time in 10:09.13, while classmate Weldeab Hailemichael was second in 10:13.37.

Girls 4x800 relay: SB-L’s team earned the win by running it in 10:10.78. The Crusaders were second in 10:18.12.

Boys 4x800: The Warriors won this race, too, with a time of 8:37.04. The Black Raiders were second in 8:42.31.

Boys shuttle hurdle: This was a close race, but Le Mars (1:03.24) edged East (1:03.76).

Girls shuttle hurdle: The Bulldogs won in 1:11.19, ahead of SB-L (1:19.10).

Girls 100: Duax and teammate Lily Juhnke went first and second in this race. Duax’s time was 12.12, while Juhnke’s time was 12.60.

Boys 100: Crusaders senior Aiden Kuehl won the conference title with a time of 11.38. Fifita was second (11.55).

Girls distance medley: SB-L was second in 4:38.24.

Boys distance medley: North won the race in 3:43.05, ahead of SB-L at 3:48.09.

Girls 400: Duax won this race in 60.28, ahead of North’s Yanelli Luna in 61.35.

Boys 400: Gabe Nash of North won in 49.79 seconds, while Bulldogs senior Cael Kass was second in 50.60.

Girls 4x200: East (1:48.34) and Le Mars (1:49.69) were the Top 2 teams here.

Boys 4x200: Heelan won in 1:32.57.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News