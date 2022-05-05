An Early Look: Missouri River Conference track meet winners and runners-up

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Missouri River Conference held its track meet on Thursday, despite having undesired weather conditions at Gale Wickersham Sports Complex.

Here’s a look at each of the Top 2 area placewinners in events that were completed and reported as of Journal press time:

Girls high jump: Bishop Heelan senior Taylor Jochum won by clearing the 5-foot-6 mark, ahead of teammate Kenley Meis at 4-10.

Boys high jump: Le Mars junior Sione Fifita won by clearing 6-1, while West senior Robert Johnson was second at six feet even.

Girls long jump: West senior Holly Duax had the longest jump at 17 feet, 11 inches. Meis was second at 16-7.

Girls discus: Le Mars senior Hailey Mulder was second at 100 feet, 6 inches.

Boys discus: Brandon VanderSluis of Le Mars won with a throw of 164 feet, 9 inches. Crusaders senior Caden LaFleur was the runner-up at 142-4.

Girls shot put: Crusaders junior Payton Schermerhorn was the runner-up at 32 feet, 10 3/4 inches.

Boys shot put: VanderSluis was the conference champion here, too, throwing the shot 59 feet, 6 inches.

East junior Blake Hogancamp was second at 51 feet and one-quarter of an inch.

Girls sprint medley: The Wolverines won with a time of 1 minute, 53.17 seconds. The Bulldogs were second in 1:55.07.

Boys sprint medley: Le Mars won in 1:35.93, ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 1:36.67.

Girls 3,000-meter run: East senior Kaia Downs won in 11:14.74. North junior Elizabeth Jordan was second in 11:29.20.

Boys 3,200: North senior Will Lohr ran the fastest time in 10:09.13, while classmate Weldeab Hailemichael was second in 10:13.37.

Girls 4x800 relay: SB-L’s team earned the win by running it in 10:10.78. The Crusaders were second in 10:18.12.

Boys 4x800: The Warriors won this race, too, with a time of 8:37.04. The Black Raiders were second in 8:42.31.

Boys shuttle hurdle: This was a close race, but Le Mars (1:03.24) edged East (1:03.76).

Girls shuttle hurdle: The Bulldogs won in 1:11.19, ahead of SB-L (1:19.10).

Girls 100: Duax and teammate Lily Juhnke went first and second in this race. Duax’s time was 12.12, while Juhnke’s time was 12.60.

Boys 100: Crusaders senior Aiden Kuehl won the conference title with a time of 11.38. Fifita was second (11.55).

Girls distance medley: SB-L was second in 4:38.24.

Boys distance medley: North won the race in 3:43.05, ahead of SB-L at 3:48.09.

Girls 400: Duax won this race in 60.28, ahead of North’s Yanelli Luna in 61.35.

Boys 400: Gabe Nash of North won in 49.79 seconds, while Bulldogs senior Cael Kass was second in 50.60.

Girls 4x200: East (1:48.34) and Le Mars (1:49.69) were the Top 2 teams here.

Boys 4x200: Heelan won in 1:32.57.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.