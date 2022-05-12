Area track athletes qualify to state at Fort Dodge meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Even though the weather knocked out four state-qualifying track and field meets on Thursday, the three Sioux City public school teams were able to compete at the Class 4A meet hosted by Fort Dodge.

The Top 2 in each event automatically qualified for the state meet, which starts Thursday in Des Moines. Here is a look at who earned an automatic berth on Thursday to the state meet.

The East girls led the three teams with 85.5 points, while West had 78 and North with 42.

North’s boys’ team finished second with 128 points behind Southeast Polk with 148.

East was fifth with 66 points while the Wolverines were eighth with 37 points.

Boys 4x800: The North quartet of Beshanena Gutema, Gabe Nash, Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle won with a time of 8 minutes, 17.30 seconds.

Boys 3,200: North senior Will Lohr was the race winner in 10:03.27.

Girls 3,000: Kaia Downs of East clinched a spot by becoming the runner-up in 11:14.37. Ankeny Centennial junior Rondi Quass won in 11:04.96.

Boys high jump: West senior Robert Johnson won at 6-foot-1, while Logan Dolphin was second in the jump-off at 6-foot.

Girls long jump: West senior Holly Duax won the event by jumping 19 feet, 1 inch.

Boys shot put: East junior Blake Hogancamp was second with a throw of 49-3.

Girls 100: Duax won the race by more than a half-second, winning the race in 12.13.

Boys distance medley relay: The Stars sent Demarco Young, Dayton Harrell, Yemane Kifle and Lohr, and those four worked together to win the race in 3:41.18.

Girls 400: North junior Yanelli Luna won the race in 59.86 seconds.

Boys 400: Nash won the race in 49.80 seconds.

Girls 800: Downs won the race in 2:20.74.

Boys 800: Yemane Kifle and Nash took the Top 2 spots, as Kifle ran it in 1:56.09, while Nash ran it in 1:56.10.

Girls 200: Duax took the top time in 24.75, ahead of East sophomore Elliana Harris in 26.31.

400-meter hurdles: North senior Lorcan Christensen earned the gold medal in 56.29 seconds.

Girls 1,500: Downs completed the distance trifecta by winning this race in 4:47.82.

Boys 1,600: Lohr and Natnael Kifle were the two fastest runners in 4:26.42 and 4:32.20.

Girls 4x100: The Wolverines quartet of Kellesse Heard, Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke won in 48,56.

