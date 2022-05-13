Bishop Heelan's Aiden Kuehl wins Class 3A district long jump, Sioux Center's Jori Harskamp looks for state title

LE MARS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl only needed two jumps to qualify for the Iowa State Track and Field Meet next week.

The senior for Heelan has been the top seeded long jumper in the area for most of the season, and he proved that Friday afternoon. In his second jump of the afternoon, Kuehl flew 21-9.25 to win the event, it was also his last jump of the day.

Kuehl immediately went from his second jump to check in for the sprint medley, where he ran the anchor leg of the race. Kuehl has been long jumping since the seventh grade and has always enjoyed it.

“I don’t know, I just did it and I always liked it,” Kuehl said. “I was pretty good at it, so I just stuck with it.”

Kuehl said he has always been good at long jumping, and knowing he hasn’t been challenged too much this year gives him extra confidence in meets. Second place at Friday’s meet was Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Taiten Den Besten, jumping 21-3.75.

The ultimate goal for Kuehl heading into the state meet in Des Moines next week is to leave a state champion.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing,” Kuehl said. “There’s nothing I can do in a week to make me jump a lot farther, so just carry it through and see what I can do.

Harskamp looking for one more mark

Sioux Center senior Jori Harskamp took up shot put and discus in seventh grade after watching her sister throw, and now she is off to the state meet with one more goal in mind.

“Last year I had a lot of unfinished business, I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” Harskamp said. “I’m really excited to get back to try to give it my all and try to PR (personal record) and hopefully even place.”

Harskamp won the shot put Friday in Le Mars, throwing 39-0.5. That mark won the shot by over a foot over MOC-Floyd Valley’s Vanessa Vande Vegte, who threw 37-9.5. The senior goes into every meet the same way, focusing on herself.

“My main focus when I come into a meet is, a lot of the time I come in as the top seed, and I just try to feel relaxed and just do my best,” Harskamp said. “I try not to worry about anyone around me and just focus on what I can do to win.”

For her final state meet, Harskamp is looking for a new personal best, 40-feet. That is her main goal, and placing in the top eight would be an added benefit for her.

“I’ve been trying to break 40 (feet) all season, so my ultimate goal would be to break it,” Harskamp said. “Then, I’d like to place in the top eight, that’d be a big goal of mine. I just have to relax, focus on my speed and control what I can control.”

