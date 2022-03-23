Bishop Heelan's Taylor Jochum signs with South Dakota State track and field

SIOUX CITY — Taylor Jochum can’t wait to compete against her sister down the road.

She has some big plans before that happens, though.

The Bishop Heelan High School senior signed with South Dakota State track and field on Wednesday in the school commons.

Jochum chose the Jackrabbits, because she remembered the time she spent on the Brookings campus when she was a little girl while her parents were attending the school.

She'll be a high jumper for the Jackrabbits.

“I have always loved going to their campus and I always loved the community,” Jochum said. “I just feel like SDSU is a better fit for me. The track team is really amazing and I loved all the girls on it. I’m excited to exploring different things.”

Taylor Jochum is eager to compete against her sister, Madison, who is currently a sophomore at South Dakota.

She said it’ll be different being on two different teams, but looks forward to having that opportunity next season.

“I think we’ll support each other a lot but I think it’ll definitely be exciting to see each other,” Taylor Jochum said.

Taylor Jochum plans to major in biology at the Summit League institution, hoping to go into the medical field.

Taylor Jochum's near-term goals, however, are simple: Make it to the Drake Relays and of course, make it to the state track meet and win the high jump meet in Class 3A.

The Drake Relays come first, and that’ll be held April 27-30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Jochum just missed the cut last season, but the result she got Monday at the Dan Lennon Invitational in Vermillion, S.D., gave her optimism that she’ll meet the Blue Standard.

The Crusaders senior was one of three girls to hit the 5-foot-1 mark in the Class A high jump.

“That was a great way to start the season and I’m looking forward to jumping big heights,” Jochum said. “I’m happy with where I am right now.”

She needed just one jump to clear that mark, but according to Crusaders coach Nate Trienen, Jochum was very close to hitting that mark.

Last year, 5-3 was the cut line to make it to Drake.

“I think she’s off to a really good start and she has a couple things to tweak, and I think she’ll really get after it,” Treinen said. “She wanted to get 5-3 (on Monday). She wants to get 5-3, 5-4, whatever it takes to get in. She just had three great attempts at 5-3.”

If she can hit that mark by mid-April, it may be good enough to hit the mark for the Drake Relays.

In last year’s state meet, Jochum was the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, but jumped 5-foot-3 en route to a fourth-place finish.

“We have a lot of work to do before then,” Jochum said. “It’s going to take lots of practice. I need to push myself just a little bit more.”

Heelan’s first scheduled outdoor meet is Saturday at the CYO Relays at Bishop Garrigan in Algona.

The Crusaders are also scheduled to compete next week at Le Mars and host its meet next Thursday at Memorial Field.

