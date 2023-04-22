SIOUX CITY — The annual Bob Guhin East Invite Thursday offered the last chance for area track and field athletes to qualify for next week's Drake Relays.

Drake officials are scheduled to release high school qualifiers on Saturday.

No team scores were kept for in the Bob Guhin Invite at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Many area schools loaded up their relay teams with their best runners in bids to get their times below the Drake Relays' "Blue Standard."

Le Mars' Sione Fifita, included on the Journal's list of 10 area boys track and field athletes to watch this season, won the high jump and the 100-meter dash. The senior crossed the finish line in the 100 in a time of 11.11 and had a winning jump of 6-feet, 4-inches.

Spencer's Kaylee Rosacker swept the weight throws in the girls division, winning the shot put with a top throw of 35-feet, 4-inches and the discus with a throw of 104-feet, five-inches.

The Tigers also won five girls relays -- the 4x100, 4x200, 800-sprint, sprint medley and 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle.

Below are the top three finishers in the boys events.

100-meter dash

1 Sione Fifita, Le Mars, 11.11

2 Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 11.25

3 Luke Sayonkon, Sioux City East, 11.38

110-meter hurdles

1 Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 16.26

2 Weston Johnson, Spencer, 16.46

3 Kurtus Palsma, Lawton-Bronson, 16.92

200-meter dash

1 Alex Wilford, Sioux City North, 24.23

2 Luke Sayonkon, Sioux City East, 24.24

3 Drew Uhl, Bishop Heelan, 24.36

400-meter dash

1 Evan Janzen, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 51.30

2 Jacob Denker, Sioux City East, 52.74

3 Trace Obbink, Le Mars, 53.30

400-meter hurdles

1 Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan, 56.49

2 Preston Pitts, Spencer, 58.67

3 Brody Comstock, Sioux City East, 59.98

800-meter Run

1 Alex Allen, Le Mars, 2:10.04

2 Dylan Baier, Sioux City North, 2:19.18

3 Eric Munoz, Sioux City West, 2:23.19

1600-meter run

1 Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 4:22.71

2 Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North, 4:28.50

3 Trace Obbink, Le Mars, 4:48.89

3200-meter run

1 Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North, 9:27.02

2 Raul Gomez, Sioux City North, 10:31.85

3 Aaron Lee, Le Mars, 11:03.49

4x100-meter relay

1 Lawton-Bronson, 43.26 (Leighton Olesen, Theo Moseman, Caleb Garnand, Loudon Grimsley)

2 Spencer, 43.92

3 Le Mars, 44.27

4x110-meter shuttle hurdle

1 Spencer, 1:03.80 (Sam Hinkeldey, Weston Johnson, Dylan Timmer, Preston Pitts)

2 Le Mars, 1:06.60

3 Sioux City North, 1:09.51

4x200-meter relay

1 Lawton-Bronson, 1:31.05 (Leighton Olesen, Theo Moseman, Dom Smith, Loudon Grimsley)

2 Spencer, 1:31.83

3 Sioux City East, 1:32.89

4x400-meter relay

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3:28.05 (Scott Kroll, Gannon Aymar, Easton Wheeler, Evan Janzen)

2 Sioux City East, 3:28.81

3 Lawton-Bronson, 3:30.22

4x800-meter relay

1 Spencer, 8:42.54 (Carson Krogman, Sergio Tello, Van Munson, Rylei Koppie)

2 Le Mars, 8:55.82

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:05.50

800-meter sprint medley

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:36.60 (Scott Kroll, Tyler Smith, Easton Wheeler, Evan Janzen)

2 Spencer, 1:36.93

3 Sioux City East, 1:37.30

Distance medley

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:01.72 (Easton Wheeler, Joe Hardy, Scott Kroll, Daniel Delarosa)

2 Bishop Heelan, 4:07.18

3 Sioux City West, 4:09.39

Long jump

1 Carter Bultman, West Sioux, 21-08.75

2 Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North, 20-02.25

3 Tanner Lynott, West Sioux, 20-01.25

High jump

1 Sione Fifita, Le Mars, 6-04

2 Wanding Hosnyang, Le Mars, 6-00

3 Logan Dolphin, Sioux City East, 6-00

Shot put

1 Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East, 54-04.50

2 Juan DeAnda, Sioux City East, 47-07.00

3 Kaleb Cline, Spencer, 46-11.00

Discus

1 Aden Perez, CB Abraham Lincoln, 161-05

2 Tylar Lutgen, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 150-07

3 Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 149-05

GIRLS MEET

Below are the top three finishers in all of the girls events.

100-meter dash

1 Shannon Cleary, Bishop Heelan, 12.92

2 Madi Huls, Le Mars, 13.07

3 Evey Jackson, Sioux City West, 13.16

100-meter hurdles

1 Kenya Harris, Sioux City West, 16.74

2 Savannah Manley, Le Mars, 17.78

3 Corinne Stave, Spencer, 18.43

200-meter dash

1 Bre VanDenTop, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 28.17

2 Emily Ehlers, Sioux City West, 28.52

3 Evey Jackson, Sioux City West, 28.74

400-meter dash

1 Madi Huls, Le Mars, 1:03.05

2 Sienna Kass, Le Mars, 1:04.38

3 Ava Wiltgen, Bishop Heelan, 1:07.28

400-meter hurdles

1 Ariana Klein, Sioux City North, 1:09.31

2 Mia Rice, Sioux City East, 1:15.70

3 Kiki Demke, Bishop Heelan, 1:18.45

800-meter run

1 Jayden Kneifl, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 2:35.83

2 Hanna Johnson, Sioux City North, 2:36.74

3 Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North, 2:37.83

1500-meter run

1 Makenzie DeRocher, Le Mars, 5:37.21

2 Becca Hulinsky, Le Mars, 5:41.31

3 Sophia Karras, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 5:41.91

3000-meter run

1 Madison Marco, Sibley-Ocheyedan 10:58.51

2 Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North, 11:38.54

3 Becca Hulinsky, Le Mars, 12:17.45

4x100-meter relay

1 Spencer, 51.62 (Jerra Merchant, Erika Amendt, Jada Piercy, Tyriana Vail)

2 Bishop Heelan, 51.96

3 Lawton-Bronson, 52.16

4x100-meter shuttle hurdle

1 Spencer, 1:08.67 (Corinne Stave, Sydnee Hopkins, Ivy Hamilton, Jerra Merchant)

2 Le Mars, 1:11.06

4x200-meter relay

1 Spencer, 1:48.41 (Jerra Merchant, Tyriana Vail, Jada Piercy, Erika Amendt)

2 Lawton-Bronson, 1:50.27

3 Le Mars, 1:53.47

4x400-meter relay

1 Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4:11.94 (Zoe Ackerman, Alayna Wingate, Bria Wasmund, Madison Brouwer)

2 Le Mars, 4:17.29

3 Bishop Heelan, 4:20.02

4x800-meter relay

1 Sioux City East, 11:20.09 (Alexys Jones, Jayci Lockamy, Emma Hogan, Khloee Weitzel)

2 Sioux City West, 12:18.66

800-sprint medley

1 Spencer, 1:52.76 (Khia Koenig, Jada Piercy, Jerra Merchant, Erika Amendt)

2 Sioux City North, 1:56.44

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:00.08

Distance medley

1 Le Mars, 4:39.97 (Ahrianna Westhoff, Allie Kruse, Claire Beitelspacher, Marilyn Roller)

2 Bishop Heelan A, 4:40.85

3 Bishop Heelan B, 4:51.40

Long jump

1 Maya Augustine, Sioux City West, 16-10.25

2 Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East, 16-07.00

3 Ariana Klein, Sioux City North, 16-02.00

High jump

1 Addison Smith, Lawton-Bronson, 5-00

2 Jayden Kneifl, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 5-00

3 Maya Hogrefe, Le Mars, 4-08.00

Shot put

1 Kaylee Rosacker, Spencer, 35-04

2 Elliana Heisinger, Spencer, 35-01

3 Payton Schermerhorn, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 33-10.50

Discus

1 Kaylee Rosacker, Spencer, 104-05

2 Maddie Kneifl, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 102-10

3 Libby Leraas, Le Mars, 99-11