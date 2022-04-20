BOYS TRACK ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins at Ace Nelson, KPWC takes team title at Spartan Relays

DENISON, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys track and field team took the team title with 94 points on Tuesday at the Ace Nelson Relays, hosted by Denison-Schleswig High School.

The Crusaders won by 12 points, as Lawton-Bronson was second with 82 points. IKM-Manning was third with 68 points.

Here’s a look at each area event winner and/or runner-up:

100: Heelan’s Sean Schaefer won with a time of 11.17 seconds.

200: Crusaders junior Aiden Kuehl won with a time of 23.04 seconds.

400: Eagles junior Theo Moseman won with a time of 51.50 seconds, and he won by more than three seconds.

800: Leonardo Flores of Denison-Schleswig was second at 2:12.34.

110 hurdles: Brian Ibarra of D-S was second at 16.63 seconds.

400 hurdles: Cherokee’s Wil Lugar won in 61.48, while Jake Fink of Denison-Schleswig was second at 61.82.

Discus: Heelan’s Caden LaFleur and Carson McInerney were the Nos. 1 and 2 throwers. LaFleur won at 142 feet, 4 inches, while McInerney was second at 141-3.

Shot put: McInerney won the meet at 40 feet, 5 1/2 inches, while Denison-Schleswig’s Garret Plagge was second in 37-6.

High jump: Lugar took the silver medal, clearing the bar at six feet.

Long jump: Kuehl won his second event of the night, jumping a meet-best 19 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

4x100: The Eagles won with a time of 45.02 seconds while the Braves got second in 46.97.

4x200: The Crusaders (1:33.37) edged the Eagles (1:34.96) to take the race.

4x400: Lawton-Bronson’s group won in 3:38.30 ahead of Heelan (3:46.05).

4x800: The Monarchs won the meet in 9:05.97.

Shuttle hurdle relay: The Eagles won with a time of 71.67, ahead of Heelan (72.23).

Sprint medley relay: Lawton-Bronson won with a time of 1:39.48.

Distance medley relay: Heelan (3:53.73) and Denison-Schleswig (3:53.75) were the Top 2 teams in the close race.

Spartan Relays (West Monona)

The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op team won the team race with 190 points in convincing fashion.

West Monona, which hosted the meet, was second with 168 points and Westwood with 93 points.

100: KPWC took the Top 2 spots, with Braden Coulter winning (12.05) and Casey Neumann second (12.36).

200: West Monona’s Brad Bellis won with a time of 23.84 seconds, ahead of KPWC’s Josh Harvey in 24.94.

400: Spartans senior Cole Halverson won the first-place medal in 54.39 seconds, while Westwood’s Joe Morris (56.00) was second.

800: Remsen St. Mary’s senior Brody Schorg was the winner in 2:16.62, ahead of Westwood’s Frank Lewis (2:18.68).

1,600: The Spartans took the Top 2 spots here, with Eein McKinley winning in 5:13.24 and Jayce Runyon getting second in 5:18.79.

3,200: McKinley (11:04.10) and Runyon (11:25.93) were also the Top 2 runners.

110 hurdles: Bellis earned his second win at 16.70 seconds, ahead of teammate Aiden Holverson in 18.73.

400 hurdles: KPWC’s Grant Schroeder was the only runner to run it in 59.52 seconds.

Discus: Charlie Reinking of KPWC placed second with a throw of 107 feet, 10 inches.

High jump: Beau Goodwin of KPWC won at 5-10, ahead of West Monona’s Brayden Komarek (5-6).

Long jump: KPWC’s Damon Schmid won with a leap of 19 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

Shot put: Westwood junior Jackson Dewald won with a throw of 43 feet, 9 1/4 inches. Jacob Schweitzberger of KPWC was second at 40-7.

4x100: KPWC placed first in 45.59 seconds.

4x200: KPWC won by five seconds ahead of West Harrison, as it ran in a time of 1:36.11.

4x400: West Monona and KPWC were Nos. 1 and 2 at 3:40 and 3:55.

4x800: The Spartans won in 9:20.66, ahead of KPWC at 9:50.47.

Sprint medley relay: West Monona won in 1:42.55, ahead of Westwood (1:46.89).

Distance medley relay: KPWC was first (3:55.83) while the Spartans were second (4:01.25).

