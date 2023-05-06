The Missouri River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships got off without a hitch, but as the night went on, the weather had other ideas.

The conference meet at Memorial Field in Sioux City began on Thursday, but was postponed until Monday at 3 p.m. due to the inclement weather that rolled through as the night progressed.

Teams will be back at Memorial Field on Monday to resume the action. There are six running events for each boys and girls remaining.

At the time the meet was called on Thursday, Sioux City East was leading the boys' competition with 116 team points. Le Mars is in second at 97 and Bishop Heelan third (84.5).

On the girls' side, Le Mars is in the lead with 86.5 points. Sioux City East in right behind with 78 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in third (69).

Among the top performances thus far in the competition was Le Mars senior Sione Fifita tying the boys' conference record with a high jump of 6 feet, 7 inches. Fifita also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11 seconds.

In one of the closest finishes of the night, Le Mars freshman Maya Hogrefe won the girls' 400, running a time of 1:01.56 to edge SC North Yanelli Luna, who ran a 1:01.81.

"It was very close," Hogrefe said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to win or not, I was debating the whole time. That was defintely one of the closes races I've ever had. It was nerve-racking.

"I was a little uneasy going into it, but I'm really excited and shocked (with the result)."

Bishop Heelan junior Sean Schaefer won the boys' long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11 ½ inches.

In the boys' 3,200, Sioux City North went 1-2. Senior Gabe Nash won with a time of 10 minutes, 32.14 seconds and classmate Raul Gomez was runner-up at 10:32.14.

North also took the girls' 3,000 behind the effort of senior Elizabeth Jordan, who won with a time of 11:58.97.

In the boys' 110 high hurdles, Bishop Heelan sophomore Hunter Wauhob edged Ryan Sadoski of Le Mars. Wauhob, who's season best time of 14.91 ranks seventh-best in Class 3A, ran a 15.47 on Thursday while Sadoski checked in at 15.73. The girls' 100 high hurdles went to SC West's Kenya Harris (15.83).

Wauhob also anchored a winning shuttle hurdle relay that finished with a time of 1:03.80 to beat Le Mars' 1:04.51. Le Mars led for much of the race, but Heelan took control over the last hurdle as Wauhob made it over cleanly to overtake Le Mars, whose last runner fell over the final hurdle.

Jacob LaFleur, James Arlt and Drew Uhl ran the first three legs of Heelan's relay team.

Le Mars' shuttle hurdle relay on the girls' side easily won with a time of 1:09.01. The Bulldogs also took the girls' distance medley (4:27.30) with a team of Ahrianna Westhoff, Holly McNaughton, Sienna Kass and Makenzie DeRocher.

The Bulldogs' boys team found victory in the 3,200 relay. Alex Allen led off and handed to Teagan Kasel, who passed off to Conner Peterson and Sam McIntyre anchored the group to a winning time of 8:37.79.

Sioux City East's Blake Hogancamp won the boys' shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 5 ¾ inches. He took third in the discus, behind winner Tylar Lugen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's throw of 156-06.

The East boys picked up wins in the 800 sprint medley relay, 800 relay and 400. Luke Sayonkon, Dalyn Tope, Kelynn Jacobsen and Jacob Denker won the relay with a time of 1:35.33, and Luke Campbell won the 400 at 50.62.

East's 800 relay won with a time of 1:32.47 with a team of Destiny Adams, Tope, Jacobsen and Marc Levy.

SB-L's Payton Schermerhorn won the girls' shot put at 34-10 ½ her teammate, Maddie Kneifl took the discus (109-08 ½).

The Warriors also won the girls' high jump with Jayden Kneifl's effort that cleared 4-10.

The SB-L boys won the distance medley. Easton Wheeler, Joe Hardy, Scott Kroll and Evan Janzen combined to finish with a time of 3:45.86.

The SC East girls' group of sprinters had a promising start to the meet.

Black Raider runners went 1-2 in the girls' 100, with junior Elliana Harris winning (12.34) and sophomore Grace Erick as runner-up (12.85).

Bella Gordon and Alyssa Erick joined Grace Erick and Harris to form the winning 800 relay for East. The quartet ran a 1:46.42 to win, beating Le Mars by about a second and a half.

The Heelan girls found a win in the 3,200 relay. Grace Roerig, Maddie Demke, Reese Bleeker and Scarlett Walsh ran a winning time of 10:14.69.