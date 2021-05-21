Cedar Catholic's Noecker, South Sioux's Ejerso both win 3200m titles

Wakefield senior Justin Erb placed fifth in the 400 meter dash prelims with a time of 51.24, which was good enough for a trip to the finals.

In the long jump, Heimes placed 22nd with a leap of 18-06.00, while Gabe Lamprecht of Wakefield placed 24th at 18-02.00.

Matt Iogue of Ponca placed fourth in the discus throw with a throw of 155-01, eight feet back of the Sutton's Nathan Baldwin, who took first.

The high jump competition included a pair of area athletes, in Carson Arens of Cedar Catholic and Elliot Nottleman of BRLD. Arens jumped a 5-10.00 to tie for 15th, while Nottleman came in 12th at J6-00.00.

Over in Class B, the Wayne girls 4x800 meter relay team placed 16th in the field with a mark of 10:34.56, while Blair took first place at 9:35.62.

South Sioux hurdler Dhugomsa Mohammed finished 23rd overall with a time of 16.36, not fast enough to qualify for the finals, while Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood took the victory at 14.77.

The girls 100-meter dash prelims had two South Sioux runners, in Emily Penne and Ashlynn Garcia. Penne ran a 12.62 to finish 13th overall, while Garcia was 21st with a time of 12.78, neither of which qualified.