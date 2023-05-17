Newell-Fonda senior Mia Walker posted the top state-qualifying time in 1A for 100 and 200. She ran a 12.39-second 100 and 25.98 in the 200 at qualifying.

The Mustangs' Mary Walker heads to the Class 1A state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines second in the 100 and seventh in the 200.

The state meet gets underway on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Both Walkers will run on a ninth-seeded 400 relay and third-seeded 800 relay for Newell-Fonda. Isabel Bartek will join them on both while Kinzee Hinders leads off the 4x200 and Izzy Sievers in the lead leg in the 4x100.

Alta-Aurelia sophomore Nora Peterson is seeded in the top four in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Her teammate Allison Watts, a junior, is seeded first in the 100 high hurdles (15.37) and 10th in the high jump.

Gehlen Catholic senior Miyah Whitehead is the highest-seeded area girls' thrower. She's eighth in the discus with a toss of 113-06.

Lawton-Bronson also boasts a top-seeded relay in the 800 sprint medley at 1:52.13. Addison Rubendall, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney, and four-event qualifier Jolee Mesz run on that team.

Claire Schroeder of Remsen Saint Mary's qualified in the 100 hurdles but will also try to medal on the Hawks' shuttle hurdle relay, which is seeded fifth. She'll run on that group with Halle Galles, Mya Bunkers and Whitney Jensen.

Moseman tops in boys' 400

Theo Moseman posted the top qualifying time in the 400 at 49.23, with George-Little Rock's Isaiah Johnson checking in second (50.40). Moseman is also part of a top-seeded sprint medley and 4x100 for Lawton-Bronson, while the Mustangs also have the No. 1 4x200 relay without Moseman.

As a junior last season, Moseman was second in the 400 (49.75).

Johnson qualified with the class's third-best 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.37).

Akron-Westfield junior Ian Blowe enters the 1A shot put competition as the undisputed thrower to beat. He had the best throw of the class' state qualifiers and holds the season's best throw at 53-11 ¼. He was in the top four in each throw last season.

While he's also the top seed in the discus after throwing 169 feet at qualifying, the best throw of the 1A season belongs to West Harrison's Koleson Evans (177-07).

Carter Sievers, a senior from Newell-Fonda, enters as the fourth seed in the long jump with a jump over 21-03 and will also run on a sprint medley relay, 4x100 and 4x200, all seeded in the top eight.

Gehlen's 1,600 relay enters as the top seed, West Monona's 3,200 relay is seeded third, and MMCRU junior Kaden Galles has a top-six seed in the 3,200.