HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School girls' track and field team hopes quantity turns into quality at the Class 2A state meet.

The Blackhawks are sending eight girls to compete in nine different events. Five squad members will compete in more than one event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The games kick off on Thursday and run through Saturday.

Junior Lauren Kounkel is a multi-time qualifier and enters as the fourth seed in the discus and eighth in the shot put.

"When I went down there freshman year, I was really nervous," Kounkel said. "Now, being there a few times before, it's just like a normal meet. That's how you try to think of it, at least.

"I love all my teammates. It's cool that we're going in all the field events and will have people in so many different races. We all support each other."

Freshman Bailey Boeve qualified in four individual events: the long jump, the high jump, 100-meter high hurdles and the 400 low hurdles.

Boeve is seeded outside the top 10 in those events (she's 11th in the high jump and 110 hurdles and 15th in the long jump and high jump). But there's a precedent for someone in Boeve's position to do quite well.

In 2019, then-freshman Macy Daufeldt from West Liberty entered the 2A state meet seeded 11th in the long jump with a qualifying leap of 16 feet, 4 ½ inches. The current Drake volleyball player won that season's state title with a long jump of 17-05 ¾.

Last season, Daufedlt was runner-up to freshman Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake, who now competes in 3A.

Boeve's qualifying jump registered an inch shorter than Daufeldt's in 2019.

That same season, Northeast freshman Ellie Rickertsen placed in the top three in both hurdle races.

Other than Boeve, however, Hinton carries a lot of experience into the state games, despite taking only one senior (Rylee Faith). However, experience alone isn't enough for Faith to be totally calm before her races.

"I get terrified before races," said Faith. "At (the district meet), I was tearing up a little, and I always get a stomach ache. You just don't want to let your team down. But I enjoy winning, and it's all worth it if you succeed."

The Blackhawks hope having been there before helps soothe the nerves of the environment.

"Our team has a closer bond than I think a lot of teams," said junior Kaci Allen, who's on the Hinton 4x400 and 4x800 relays and will make her third appearance at state. "I love hanging out with the team. We're just really close and have been for years. When seniors leave, and new kids come in, we create new bonds with them."

For the Hinton boys, junior Daniel Blackwell qualified in the 200 and is seeded 21st (23.12), and senior Garrett Divis heads in seeded 23rd in the discus (136-04).

"It means a lot for me to qualify," Blackwell said. "Getting to state is my goal every year. Last year I went, so I'm really trying to go three years in a row. I barely made it, but I still made it. I'm just going to go out and do my best.

"Track is the best sport to showcase what you can do, there's something for everyone, and you're not wearing a helmet or anything. Everyone can see you, your expressions, all of it."

Ter Wee, Brouwer among top area 2A girls

West Lyon junior Jana Ter Wee enters as the favorite in both the shot put and discus. Ter Wee's qualifying discus throw of 138 feet, 9 inches, was over three feet better than anyone else in 2A, including No. 2 seed Allie Schweitzberger of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central.

Ter Wee enters the shot put with a qualifying toss of 42-05 ½. Sheldon's Katelyn Grady had the third-best throw among 2A state qualifiers (40-11 ½). Ter Wee is the returning discus champ and was runner-up in the shot put last season.

While Grady ranks favorably among 2A's best in the shot, Sheldon senior Maddie Olson is the favorite in the high jump. Olson cleared 5-07 at her state-qualifying meet and seeks to add a third state title to her collection.

Ridge View junior Shae Dutler enters seeded fourth in the long jump.

Anna Heynen, junior Unity Christian, is second in 100 (12.59), seventh in the 200 (26.50), and is part of a fourth-seeded 800 relay and a 400 qualifying relay.

Madison Brouwer, a senior at Sibley-Ocheyedan, will compete in four events. She's tops in 800 (2:16.84), second in 1,500 (4:49.53) and will be on two relays (the 1,600 and distance medley). She was top three in both events in 2022 and will also be going on the team's top-seeded distance medley relay,

Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian senior, second in 400 hurdles (1:04.25). Sioux Central junior Preslie Peterson enters sixth ( 1:08.12). Peterson is also part of a top-seeded 400 shuttle hurdle relay with Ryleigh Waldstein, Brynn Webber and Berkeley Johannsen.

Sioux Central's 400 relay (Hadley Ayers, Avery Wilson, Berkley Johannsen, Brynn Webber) ran a 50.01 for the No. 1 seed. Okoboji checks in fourth in that race and is also third in the 800 relay.

Schoonhoven will also compete in the fourth-seeded Unity Christian 1,600 relay and second-seeded 3,200 relay. Emily Noteboom and Jaelye Woudstra will be running both races with Schoonhoven. Morgan De Groot is on the 1,600 team, while Elizabeth Hoogland is a member of the 3,200 relay quartet.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's group of Zoe Ackerman, Alayna Wingate, Bria Wasmund and Brouwer is seeded fourth in the 1,600 relay and distance medley relay (Olivia Hensch runs for Wasmund in that) and in the 3,200 relay, Central Lyon enters seventh and Western Christian eighth.

800 relay Okoboji second Miley Wells in for Helmers (1:46.57), and that same group with Wells enters the 800 sprint medley relay seeded fifth (1:51.02).

Sioux Central will run in nearly every 2A girls' relay. The Rebels take the No. 1 seed in the 400 relay behind Hadley Ayers, Avery Wilson, Berkley Johannsen and Brynn Webber, as well as the top seed in the shuttle hurdle relay with Ryleigh Waldstein, Webber, Johannsen and Peterson.

Area teams' top 2A boys 4x100 entries

The area's 2A qualifiers will be spotlighted on the 400 relay, where Siouxland produced the top three seeds — headlining that group in a quartet from OABCIG with a qualifying time of 43.24 seconds. West Sioux (43.46) and Central Lyon (43.44) are directly behind them.

West Sioux also enters an 800 relay seeded fifth with a time of 1:31.35, which OABCIG eighth.

In the longer relays, Okoboji takes a top-seeded 1,600 relay, a second-seeded 3,200 relay, and a top-two-seeded sprint medley relay.

Central Lyon enters the shuttle hurdle relay with the fastest qualifying time at 1:00.08. A group from OABCIG is seeded eighth.

Senior Beckett DeJean will be on the OABCIG relay and run in the 110 hurdles, where he's seeded fifth.

Kolton Luscombe Ridge View senior fifth in the shot put and seventh in the discus

KPWC junior Beau Goodwin heads in as the No. 3 seed in the high jump. He'll also compete in the 110 hurdles and be on the team's 400 and 800 relay.

West Sioux's Carter Bultman is the No. 5 seed in the long jump and will run on three relays (sprint medley, 4x100 and the 4x200).