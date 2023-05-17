Quinn Olson didn't set out to be a 400 hurdler for the Bishop Heelan boys' track and field team, but he's stuck with it and is a state qualifier in the race for the second time in Class 3A.

"I didn't willingly do it my freshman year, but I've kept building on it ever since then. My freshman year, I was looking to run the 400, which was full, so the next best thing was 400 hurdles," said Olson, who will also run on Heelan's sprint medley relay. "It's exciting. A lot of the hard work is paying off.

"This time, I know what to expect with all the fans and everything. I'm looking to place in both the sprint medley and 400 hurdles. That would be a big improvement since I didn't place at all last year."

Olson is running two of 10 events in which Heelan will be competing on the boys' side at the 3A state meet in Des Moines at Drake Stadium. The three-day meet starts on Thursday at 9 a.m.

"We're sending more than last year, and we're trying to send more every year and keep improving," he said.

Olson enters the 400 hurdles seeded 16th with a time of 57.36 seconds. While seeds at state are based solely on performances at the state-qualifying meets, Olson's best time this season (56.49) ranks inside the top 10 in 3A.

He's joined by Ricky Feauto, Drew Uhl and Sean Schaefer, the sprint medley qualified as the fifth seed with a time of 1:34.62.

Schaefer qualified in four events. His 21-foot, 7 ½-inch qualifying long jump was fourth-best in 3A.

Heelan's Jaron Bleeker qualified as the ninth seed in the high jump, an event that sets up to be one of the most competitive among area student-athletes as the 3A high jump features area jumpers occupying the top three seeds in MOC-Floyd Valley's Jesse Van Kalsbeek (who cleared 6-07 at qualifying), Spirit Lake's Dylan Stecker and Le Mars' Sione Fifita.

Heelan sophomore Hunter Wauhob is seeded seventh in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.18 seconds. He's also part of a qualifying shuttle hurdle relay with Feauto, Uhl and James Arlt.

For the Heelan girls, senior Kenley Meis is not only looking to score medals in the four events she qualified in.

"It's meant a lot to go through Heelan and be involved in multiple sports," she said. "This school is very good about being open with multi-sport athletes. I started with track late, coming in from basketball, but they got me right into track workouts and ready to go.

"It just shows the athleticism we have at Heelan."

The senior's best entry seed is in the long jump, where she holds the ninth seed at 17 feet, 1 ½ inches. That event also will feature freshman Shannon Cleary, who qualified in the 100.

Meis will also go in the 400 and with Alize Rau, Cleary and Maria Brown in the 400 relay that's seeded 10th and a 1,600 relay that nabbed one of the last two qualifying spots.

"You've got to get ready mentally to run a 400," Meis said. "Anyone that's run one knows that. But you've also got to build up the stamina throughout the season to be ready to run it at state.

"I'm really excited. It means a lot to me to be able to go in four events and try to end my athletic career here on a high note."

MOC-FV's Huss among 3A's fastest girls

MOC-Floyd Valley junior Tierney Huss will be run against the state's top sprinters in 3A as she qualified in the 100-meter dash and 200, as well as with the Dutch's sprint medley relay and top-seeded 400 relay.

Huss is seeded fifth in the 100 with a time of 12.40 seconds. Freshman teammate Kaleigh Tooker also qualified in the 100 and will be a part of both relays as well as an 800 relay that doesn't include Huss.

The MOC-Floyd Valley girls are also sending a ninth-seeded 3,200 relay.

Spencer will be represented in 10 events.

The Tigers are sending senior Jerra Merchant as the No. 3 seed in the 400 hurdles and the fourth seed in the 100 hurdles. She also runs on the 10th-seeded shuttle hurdle relay and the 4x200. Le Mars will be running, competing against Merchant and Co. in the shuttle hurdle relay with a No. 6 seed.

Spencer's girls' squad is also competing in the sprint medley relay with a top-six seed, and a 400 relay seeded 11th.

Along with Merchant in the 400 hurdles, Spirit Lake's duo of Charlotte Pritchard and Reese Keenan are also top-10 seeds in the race.

Sioux Center's Blair Bandstra and Storm Lake's Mackenzie Harder will represent Siouxland in the jumps, and both are seeded fifth in their respective events. The junior Bandstra cleared 5-02 in the high jump at qualifying, while the sophomore Harder lept 17-05 ¼ in the long jump.

Spirit Lake freshman Lauren Travis goes into the shout put seeded fifth after a qualifying throw of over 40 feet, and junior Fran Travis is seeded fifth in the discus at nearly 131 feet in qualifying.

Sioux Center's Makenna Walhof is the No. 2 seed in the 3A discus. The senior qualified with a toss of 138-09.

Spirit Lake senior Katelyn Kreiger will run in the 1,500 and 3,000. She received a top-five seed in the longer of those races after running a 10:57.78 at qualifying.

Van Kalsbeek tops in highly-competitive boys' 3A high jump

Jesse Van Kalsbeek cleared 6 feet, 7 inches in the high jump at his state qualifier to enter as the top seed in 3A.

However, the MOC-Floyd Valley junior will have some stiff competition, especially from other Siouxlanders. Spirit Lake sophomore Dylan Stecker is the No. 2 seed, and Le Mars' Sione Fifta is the third seed after he cleared 6-05 days after he tied a Missouri River Athletic Conference record with a jump of 6-07 at the conference meet.

The Spirit Lake boys' team will look to have a big showing behind senior Carter Toews. Toews is the second seed in the 200 with a time of 22.04, the No. 3 seed in the 110 hurdles (14.68) and the fourth seed in the 100 (10.90).

He's also on the top-seeded Spirit Lake shuttle hurdle relay with Ethan Stecker, the No. 9 seed in the 110 hurdles.

Spencer's 400 relay drew a No. 4 seed behind the efforts of Keaton Stanzel, Miles Robbins, Jack Berends and Campbell Wessels.

Spencer will also have a competitor in both throws as Caleb Kline enters as the 10th seed in the shot put and 15th in the discus. Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Tylar Lutgen threw the discus nearly 157 feet at qualifying for a top-five seed.