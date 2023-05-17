Sioux City North's Gabe Nash already has a Drake Relays title under his belt.

Now he's out to add a Class 4A state title to that at the state track and field meet, which kicks off on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines and runs through Saturday.

Another one, that is.

Nash was the 800 champion last season as a junior with a time of 1 minute, 53.14 seconds. He was also part of a state champion 4x800 relay that won with a time of 7:44.64.

Junior Natnael Kifle was on that relay team and will run in the 1,600 and 3,200 along with Nash, who also qualified in the 1,600 and is a top-eight seed in all events.

Despite being seeded third in the 800 this season due to a time of 1:56.77 at his state-qualifying meet, Nash owns the state's top 800 time of 1:52.51, which he ran in the first week of May.

Sioux City East senior Blake Hogancamp is a top-three seed in the shot put with a qualifying throw of 53 feet, 9 ½ inches and will also compete in the discus.

Hogancamp's teammate, junior Luke Sayonkon will go to state as the 11th seed in the 100 and East will also send an 800 relay, sprint medley relay and 1,600 relay anchored by Luke Campbell.

Kifle anchors a qualifying 3,200 relay for North, and the Stars will also send junior long jumper Dayton Harrell, who's seeded 13th.

East's Mike Manuel and SC West's Robert Johnson qualified in the high jump.

North's Klein, East's sprinters in line for medals in 4A girls competition

The Sioux City East girls' team qualified members in the 100-meter dash, 200, sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200 this season.

All but the sprint medley received a top-five seed in their respective races.

Junior Elliana Harris is the second-seed in the 100 with a qualifying time of 12.33 seconds. She's also seeded third in the 200 (25.19), a race that has sophomore teammate Grace Erick seeded 14th.

SC West senior Kellesse Heard qualified in the 100 as the No. 15 seed.

For the East relays, Harris, Grace Erick, Alyssa Erick and Bella Gordon ran the fifth-fastest qualifying 4x100 with a time of 49.49 and the fifth-fastest 4x200 at 1:44.34.

The sprint medley team swaps in Olivia Mentzer for Harris and is seeded 19th.

Ariana Klein, junior from Sioux City North, and teammate Camille Strim will represent the Stars in the 400 hurldes. Klein goes in as a top-five seed with a qualifying time of 1:05.84 after she set a Missouri River Athletic Conference record and then beat that time with her qualifying effory. Strim got the one of the last two spots to qualify.

SC West's Kenya Harris qualified in the high jump and is seeded 15th. Her teammate Maya Augustine and SC East's Mentzer will compete in the long jump.