Blake Hogancamp is happy with how he did during the discus competion at the Class 4A state track and field meet, but he's got his attention on doing better in the shot put.

“Overall, I was pretty happy with the throws I had,” he said after taking eighth in the discus with a best throw of 149 feet, 11 inches. “It was pretty consistent with what I’ve been doing the last few weeks. (The second throw) just felt effortless. My first and third throw, I felt like I had to kind of muscle it out there, but the second one was effortless.

“In the shot put, I’m going in it to win and try to PR as well. For me, not only is it good to represent East High, but also western Iowa, we sort of feel like we get underrepresented in 4A.”

Hogancamp enters the shot put competition seeded fourth and will be going for a top spot when he's back at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday after his top-eight perfomance on Thursday.

SC East’s Elliana Harris qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200. She enters the 100 as the top seed after running the fastest time of the preliminary round with a time of 12.35 seconds.

Harris ran the second fastest time of the prelims in the 200 at 25.12. Teammate Grace Erick is 14th (25.99).

“It was hard to get up (and race),” Erick said. “Ellie’s an early riser, I had to sleep for like 15 more minutes.”

“I was happy to have someone in this event with me this year and have her here,” Harris said.

While Harris qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200, she’s primarily concerned about winning with teammates.

“Win the 4x100,” Harris said of her goals for the games.

“We run for the person ahead of us,” Erick added. “The relay, that’s amazing.”

SC North junior Natnael Kifle took ninth in the boys' 3,200 with a time of 9:29.27. Teammate Gabe Nash, a senior committed to Nebraska, was 13th (9:38.95).

SC West’s Robert Johnson cleared 6-foot-1 to place 10th in the boys’ high jump. Sophomore Kenya Harris cleared 5 feet to place 13th for the West girls’ team.

Kenya Harris, a sophomore from SC West, took 13th in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, and West senior Kellesse Heard took 16th in the 100 (12.97).

East junior Luke Sayonkon was a state-qualifier in the boys' 100. He took 15th (11.50), and Black Raiders' senior Mike Manuel qualified in the high jump but did not register a height.