Cooper DeJean has three No. 1 seeds heading into state track meet
0 comments
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cooper DeJean has three No. 1 seeds heading into state track meet

SIOUX CITY — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean is in three events throughout next week at the Iowa high school track and field meet in Des Moines.

DeJean is ranked No. 1 in each event.

The Iowa HIgh School Athletic Association announced its state-qualifying pool for the meet that starts Thursday at Drake Stadium, and DeJean is the No. 1 seed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and he’s also top-ranked in the long jump.

DeJean ran his 100 this past Thursday night in 10.71 seconds, which was .11 seconds faster than the No. 2 seeded runner, Underwood senior Brayden Wollan.

DeJean’s seed time in the 200 is 21.92.

In the long jump, DeJean’s mark is 24 feet, 2 inches. That’s more than a foot better than the No. 2 jumper, Greene County’s Bryce Stalder (22-3.75).

Here’s a look at all the other IHSAA qualifiers, with their rankings heading into the state meet:

Class 4A

100: West senior Michael Duax is ranked 18th, with a seed time of 11.34.

200: Duax has a better seeding here — 13th — with a time of 22.62.

400: Like in the 100, Duax is seeded 18th (51.90).

800: North’s Yemane Kifle has the No. 4 seed here with a time of 1:57.70. There isn’t too much distance between the top-four runners, as Ames senior ANiey Akok is No. 1, just 1.08 seconds ahead of Kifle.

1,600: North teammates Gabe Nash and Will Lohr are Nos. 8 and 9, with Nash having the faster time at 4:26.22. Lohr’s seed time is .37 seconds behind Nash.

3,200: Lohr is running in this event, too, and he’s the second seed (9:35.53) behind Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger (9:32.76).

Class 4A cross country champion Jaysen Bouwers is seeded 10th (9:48.04).

400 hurdles: East senior Owen Hoak is seeded 23rd in this event, with a time of 59.06.

4x400: North is seeded 16th at 3:29.26.

4x800: North is seeded 13th at 8:14.41.

Distance medley: East and North are both in this race. The Black Raiders are 12th (3:41.40) while the Stars are seeded 18th at 3:43.54.

Long jump: Duax is seeded 17th, with his qualifying leap from Thursday being at 20-8.25.

Class 3A

100: Spencer junior Taron Green is seeded first in the race, turning in a time Thursday night of 11.09. That’s .12 seconds faster than Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius.

Storm Lake senior Jailen Hansen is 18th in 11.48.

200: Green is also seeded sixth here, with a time of 22.76. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Ashton Verdoorn is ninth in 22.85. Matthew Bomgaars of Sioux Center is 19th (23.23).

400: Verdoorn leads a local trio of three, with a No. 16 seed of 52.27. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Evan Janzen is 18th (52.42) and Le Mars junior Cael Kass is 23rd (52.89).

800: MOC-Floyd Valley junior Sam May is 17th (2:03.55); Nighthawks senior Dayton Brunsting is 21st (2:05.29).

1,600: May is seeded second at 4:30 even, 1.53 seconds behind Adel-Desoto-Minburn senior Nate Mueller. Nighthawks senior Marco Lopez is seeded 12th (4:36.73).

3,200: Lopez and Dutchmen senior Kleyton De Groot qualified and are seeded 23rd (10:29.20) and 24th (10:32.11), respectively.

110 hurdles: Sioux Center sophomore Aidan DeJager and MOC-FV junior Josiah Bundt are 22nd and 23rd. DeJager’s time is 16.36; Bundt has a time of 16.39.

400 hurdles: There are two Warriors in this race: Sioux Center’s Lane Kamerman (13th, 57.47) and SB-L’s Emmet Dirksen (22nd, 57:97).

4x100: Bishop Heelan is seeded 19th with a time of 44.63. Spencer is seeded eighth with a time of 44.10. The Nighthawks are seeded 24th at 44.98.

4x200: Spencer is seeded ninth at 1:31.71. Sioux Center is at No. 23 (1:33.18).

4x400: BHRV has the 18th-fastest time (3:32) and Sioux Center is 24th (3:33.62).

4x800: The Nighthawks are seeded sixth at 8:17.12. They’ll be joined by MOC-FV (10th, 8:19.88) and Le Mars (15th, 8:23.03).

Distance medley relay: There are three teams to look for in this race: Heelan (16th, 3:44.66); BHRV (19th, 3:45.70) and MOC-FV (22nd, 3:46.88).

Sprint medley relay: SB-L has the No. 18 seed at 96.61; the Nighthawks are seeded 97.14.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Le Mars has the 12th seed at 62.82 and MOC-Floyd Valley is 24th (66.82).

High jump: Sioux Center’s Trevor Segar is seeded seventh with a mark of 6-foot-1, while SB-L sophomore Jacob Hoffman is 22nd at 5-10.

Long jump: Heelan has two guys in this event, and both of them — senior Keyontre Clark and junior Aiden Kuehl — are fourth and fifth in the seed list. Clark’s jump was 21 feet, 1 inch. Kuehl’s best jump was 20-11.75. Denison-Schleswig’s Evan Turin has the ninth spot at 20-8.25. Hansen is 20th (20-2.75) and Bomgaars is 23rd of 20-1.50.

Discus: There are five local competitors, led by Le Mars junior Brandon VanderSluis’ No. 2 seed of 171 feet, 3 inches. Bundt is sixth at 154-6; MOC-FV teammate Lane Hettinga was ninth at 150-11.

There are two more MRAC competitors here, as Heelan junior Cade LaFleur is 12th (146-0) and SB-L’s Tyler Lutgen is 13th (145-7).

Shot put: VanderSluis is the No. 1 seed with 58 feet even. That’s 10 inches ahead of Webster City’s J.J. Moore. Spencer senior Brogan Seier is seeded fifth (53-6.25) while Spencer senior Ethan Heiter is seeded seventh (53-3).

Mason Scott, a Heelan senior, is seeded 12th (50-6.75). Monarchs senior Nate Gallup is seeded 23rd (48-2).

+2 
Cooper DeJean

DeJean

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

COMING SUNDAY

See who made it in the Class 1A and Class 2A fields in Sunday's edition of The Journal and at siouxcityjournal.com. 

