Cooper DeJean has three No. 1 seeds heading into state track meet

SIOUX CITY — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean is in three events throughout next week at the Iowa high school track and field meet in Des Moines.
DeJean is ranked No. 1 in each event.
The Iowa HIgh School Athletic Association announced its state-qualifying pool for the meet that starts Thursday at Drake Stadium, and DeJean is the No. 1 seed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and he’s also top-ranked in the long jump.
DeJean ran his 100 this past Thursday night in 10.71 seconds, which was .11 seconds faster than the No. 2 seeded runner, Underwood senior Brayden Wollan.
DeJean’s seed time in the 200 is 21.92.
In the long jump, DeJean’s mark is 24 feet, 2 inches. That’s more than a foot better than the No. 2 jumper, Greene County’s Bryce Stalder (22-3.75).
Here’s a look at all the other IHSAA qualifiers, with their rankings heading into the state meet:
Class 4A
100: West senior Michael Duax is ranked 18th, with a seed time of 11.34.
200: Duax has a better seeding here — 13th — with a time of 22.62.
400: Like in the 100, Duax is seeded 18th (51.90).
800: North’s Yemane Kifle has the No. 4 seed here with a time of 1:57.70. There isn’t too much distance between the top-four runners, as Ames senior ANiey Akok is No. 1, just 1.08 seconds ahead of Kifle.
1,600: North teammates Gabe Nash and Will Lohr are Nos. 8 and 9, with Nash having the faster time at 4:26.22. Lohr’s seed time is .37 seconds behind Nash.
3,200: Lohr is running in this event, too, and he’s the second seed (9:35.53) behind Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger (9:32.76).
Class 4A cross country champion Jaysen Bouwers is seeded 10th (9:48.04).
400 hurdles: East senior Owen Hoak is seeded 23rd in this event, with a time of 59.06.
4x400: North is seeded 16th at 3:29.26.
4x800: North is seeded 13th at 8:14.41.
Distance medley: East and North are both in this race. The Black Raiders are 12th (3:41.40) while the Stars are seeded 18th at 3:43.54.
Long jump: Duax is seeded 17th, with his qualifying leap from Thursday being at 20-8.25.
Class 3A
100: Spencer junior Taron Green is seeded first in the race, turning in a time Thursday night of 11.09. That’s .12 seconds faster than Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius.
Storm Lake senior Jailen Hansen is 18th in 11.48.
200: Green is also seeded sixth here, with a time of 22.76. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Ashton Verdoorn is ninth in 22.85. Matthew Bomgaars of Sioux Center is 19th (23.23).
400: Verdoorn leads a local trio of three, with a No. 16 seed of 52.27. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Evan Janzen is 18th (52.42) and Le Mars junior Cael Kass is 23rd (52.89).
800: MOC-Floyd Valley junior Sam May is 17th (2:03.55); Nighthawks senior Dayton Brunsting is 21st (2:05.29).
1,600: May is seeded second at 4:30 even, 1.53 seconds behind Adel-Desoto-Minburn senior Nate Mueller. Nighthawks senior Marco Lopez is seeded 12th (4:36.73).
3,200: Lopez and Dutchmen senior Kleyton De Groot qualified and are seeded 23rd (10:29.20) and 24th (10:32.11), respectively.
110 hurdles: Sioux Center sophomore Aidan DeJager and MOC-FV junior Josiah Bundt are 22nd and 23rd. DeJager’s time is 16.36; Bundt has a time of 16.39.
400 hurdles: There are two Warriors in this race: Sioux Center’s Lane Kamerman (13th, 57.47) and SB-L’s Emmet Dirksen (22nd, 57:97).
4x100: Bishop Heelan is seeded 19th with a time of 44.63. Spencer is seeded eighth with a time of 44.10. The Nighthawks are seeded 24th at 44.98.
4x200: Spencer is seeded ninth at 1:31.71. Sioux Center is at No. 23 (1:33.18).
4x400: BHRV has the 18th-fastest time (3:32) and Sioux Center is 24th (3:33.62).
4x800: The Nighthawks are seeded sixth at 8:17.12. They’ll be joined by MOC-FV (10th, 8:19.88) and Le Mars (15th, 8:23.03).
Distance medley relay: There are three teams to look for in this race: Heelan (16th, 3:44.66); BHRV (19th, 3:45.70) and MOC-FV (22nd, 3:46.88).
Sprint medley relay: SB-L has the No. 18 seed at 96.61; the Nighthawks are seeded 97.14.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Le Mars has the 12th seed at 62.82 and MOC-Floyd Valley is 24th (66.82).
High jump: Sioux Center’s Trevor Segar is seeded seventh with a mark of 6-foot-1, while SB-L sophomore Jacob Hoffman is 22nd at 5-10.
Long jump: Heelan has two guys in this event, and both of them — senior Keyontre Clark and junior Aiden Kuehl — are fourth and fifth in the seed list. Clark’s jump was 21 feet, 1 inch. Kuehl’s best jump was 20-11.75. Denison-Schleswig’s Evan Turin has the ninth spot at 20-8.25. Hansen is 20th (20-2.75) and Bomgaars is 23rd of 20-1.50.
Discus: There are five local competitors, led by Le Mars junior Brandon VanderSluis’ No. 2 seed of 171 feet, 3 inches. Bundt is sixth at 154-6; MOC-FV teammate Lane Hettinga was ninth at 150-11.
There are two more MRAC competitors here, as Heelan junior Cade LaFleur is 12th (146-0) and SB-L’s Tyler Lutgen is 13th (145-7).
Shot put: VanderSluis is the No. 1 seed with 58 feet even. That’s 10 inches ahead of Webster City’s J.J. Moore. Spencer senior Brogan Seier is seeded fifth (53-6.25) while Spencer senior Ethan Heiter is seeded seventh (53-3).
Mason Scott, a Heelan senior, is seeded 12th (50-6.75). Monarchs senior Nate Gallup is seeded 23rd (48-2).