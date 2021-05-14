Cooper DeJean has three No. 1 seeds heading into state track meet

SIOUX CITY — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean is in three events throughout next week at the Iowa high school track and field meet in Des Moines.

DeJean is ranked No. 1 in each event.

The Iowa HIgh School Athletic Association announced its state-qualifying pool for the meet that starts Thursday at Drake Stadium, and DeJean is the No. 1 seed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and he’s also top-ranked in the long jump.

DeJean ran his 100 this past Thursday night in 10.71 seconds, which was .11 seconds faster than the No. 2 seeded runner, Underwood senior Brayden Wollan.

DeJean’s seed time in the 200 is 21.92.

In the long jump, DeJean’s mark is 24 feet, 2 inches. That’s more than a foot better than the No. 2 jumper, Greene County’s Bryce Stalder (22-3.75).

Here’s a look at all the other IHSAA qualifiers, with their rankings heading into the state meet:

Class 4A

100: West senior Michael Duax is ranked 18th, with a seed time of 11.34.

200: Duax has a better seeding here — 13th — with a time of 22.62.