Dakota Valley girls primed for state meet

NORTH SIOUX CITY – Dakota Valley girls’ track and field athletes Silja Gunderson and Sophia Atchison are top seeds in events heading into the Class A state track and field meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls Thursday.

Gunderson is the top athlete in the 100-hurdles races, but is ranked second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

The sophomore has been near the top in all four events all season, and has taken first place more times than not.

Atchison is in a different spot in her prep track career, as she enters the pole vault competition as the top seed, but this is her last go at it as a senior.

Atchison, like Gunderson, has been a top finisher every time out, and has the Class A field beat by 14 inches based on seed marks. Not only that, but Athcison has the top mark across all three classes of South Dakota girls track and field by nine inches.

Gunderson and Atchison are not the only two Dakota Valley competitors this weekend though. Dakota Valley head coach Tammy Lilly’s team is sending 15 athletes to the state meet with a handful seeded strongly.

Freshman Sophia Redler will run in three individual distance events, the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200.

Three girls will compete in the high jump, with freshman Emersen Mead (5-2), junior Jorja VanDenHul (5-1) and sophomore Siena DeGeorgia (4-10) all competing.

Other than Atchison, the lone other senior qualified for an individual event is Rylee Rosenquist, who is seeded fifth in the shot put at 38-4.5. Izzy Linden is a senior and is slated to travel as a relay runner.

Other juniors who have qualified for the Panther girls include Logan Miller (relays) and Emma Wiese (relays). Sophomores that will compete include Claire Kilcullin (relays), Grace Meyer (relays), Peyton Tritz (800-meters) and Sophie Tuttle (300 hurdles). One eighth grader is traveling to state, and that is Claire Munch (relays).

All five Dakota Valley relay teams (4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 1,600 sprint medley) will run at the state meet as well.

Schmiedt leads young DV boys

Heading into the state meet at Howard Wood, the Panthers have two seniors on the state qualifying roster.

Panther distance runner Blake Schmeidt will run in three individual events and one relay in his senior state track season. The other senior is Brody Ballinger, running in relay events. Schmiedt will run the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and the 4x800 relay.

“I mean, he knows exactly what it's like to be there. He's been there before, and he's stepping up and saying this is what we need to do,” Dakota Valley boys coach Vince Tucker said. “This is where we need to go and he's been pushing him and his teammates all year long. Blake almost went (to state) four years straight. We had a bad handoff thing that went off his freshman year so this is nothing new for Blake.”

Schmeidt started taking on a season leadership role during the 2021 season, and that leadership carried over to this year, where he is leading a young and talented distance running group that qualified three individuals in the 800.

“Blake stepped up and just started to lead the team, leading the workouts and showing why he is such a leader,” Tucker said. “He leads by example and this year is a great testament to him, as far as going into three individual events and then being on our 4x800 team that's gonna be a pretty good team as well.”

Schmiedt is joined by junior Avery Bradshaw and freshman James Kilcullen in the 800. Bradshaw has the top seed time of the three at 2:04.7, followed by Schmiedt at 2:06.39 and Kilcullen at 2:08.03.

“That's made it fun for Blake, he's got those younger kids, and they just keep pushing, which makes him get even better,” Tucker said. “I think it's a testament to Blake just about what they've decided to do from the very beginning. This is what we want to see happen at state and we made it happen.”

Other state qualifiers for the Panthers include juniors Tyler Schutte (300 hurdles), Byrgin Gunderson (relay), Lake Kistner (relay) and Pat Phisitkul (relay). Schutte has a seed time of 43.97 in the 300 hurdles.

Sophomore qualifiers for the Panthers are Charlie Margeas (long jump), Trae Piel (high jump), Kade Kessler (relay), Beau Jones (relay) and Bryaden Stivers (relay). The freshman making state appearances are Jackson Boonstra (100) and Jack Brown (relay).

“We have a pretty good group of kids,” Tucker said. “We have a group of distance kids, we have some jumpers, we have some relays, we have a little bit of everything.”

The Dakota Valley boys also have four relay teams running over the weekend. The 4x100, 4x200, 4x800 and the 1,600 medley will all run at Howard Wood.

Tucker said for him, it has always been about having fun. He wants his group to enjoy their time at the state meet this weekend, and if there are place winners, to celebrate accordingly.

“We want to go up there and we want to have fun,” Tucker said. “We want to compete, and if we have fun and we compete, we always have good things happen on the backside… These guys have just been stepping up every weekend. So I'm just excited. I don't really have an expectation other than they have fun and then let the chips fall as they may.”

The South Dakota High School Track and Field Championships run Thursday-Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

