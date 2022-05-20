Dakota Valley girls win, boys second in Region 4A track

CANTON, S.D. – The Dakota Valley girls found themselves on top of the Region 4A podium Thursday, winning the 4A meet with 141.5 points.

Canton took second at 133 points, followed by Elk Point-Jefferson (112.5), Parker (102), Tea Area (85), Vermillion (80), Lennox (59) and Beresford (52).

On the boys’ side, Dakota Valley took second to Lennox. Lennox tallied 165.5 points and Dakota Valley 125. Elk Point-Jefferson finished third (104), followed by Tea Area (104), Beresford (93), Vermillion (77), Canton (71.5) and Parker (28).

Silja Gunderson won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.93 for Dakota Valley. She also took second in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.19, the 100-meter dash at 13.11 and the 200-meter dash at 26.82.

Sophia Reedler earned an event win when she crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 at 5:34.35, then added a second win when she crossed the finish line at 12:50.88 in the 3,200. Dakota Valley’s sprint medley team took second at 4:30.86.

In field events for Dakota Valley, Sophia Atchison set a new Region 4A meet record in the pole vault, clearing 10-6. Rylee Rosenquist took second in the shot put at 37-0 and Emersen Mead took second in the high jump at 5-0.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Natalie Heuertz took an event win in the triple jump at 31-7. Lauren McDermott took second in the 300 hurdles at 49.78 and Josie Curry took second in the discus throw at 120-9.

For the Vermillion girls, Callie Radigan took second in the 1,600, running 5:48.08. Lydia Anderson took second in the 800 at 2:28.05. The 3,200-relay team won its race in 10:11.57 and the sprint medley won in 4:27.3. The 4x400 team took second in its race at 4:21.33.

Jade Rohdy won the high jump for the Beresford girls, jumping 5-2. The Beresford girls 4x200 relay team took second in their race at 1:50.1.

The Dakota Valley boys earned an event win in the 100, as Trae Piel ran 11.9 to win the race. Piel took second in the 200 at 24.1 and second in the high jump at 6-0. Blake Schmiedt won the 3,200 in 10:48.68. The 4x200 team took second at 1:34.18. James Kilcullen took second in the 800, running 2:08.03.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Hunter Geary took second in the 100 to Piel at 11.98. Geary ran on the 4x100 team that also took second place Thursday, running a 46.24. Ethan Kelly took second in the shot put at 43-10 and Jacob Lichtenberg took second in the discus at 134-10.

Beresford’s Max Orr won the 300-hurdles at 42.09 and Andrew Atwood won the 800 in 2:03.16. Orr and Atwood ran on the second place 4x400 team (3:34.08).

The Vermillion boys 3,200-relay team took first in their race Thursday, running 8:30.27. Ty Hertz won the pole vault competition at 12-0. Hunter Morse took second in the 3,200, running 10:50.7. The sprint medley team took second in its race at 3:52.38.

Next up is the South Dakota state meet in Sioux Falls May 26-28.

Region 5B in Gayville: The Alcester-Hudson girls placed sixth and the boys seventh in the Region 5B Track and Field meet in Gayville Thursday.

For the girls, Carly Patrick won the 100-meters in 13.47 and the 200-meters in 27.04. Patrick also took third in the long jump at 15-1. The 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay teams took third place.

Mateo Kleinhans took first in the triple jump for the Alcester-Hudson boys at 39-11.25. The 4x100 relay team took third.

Centerville’s girls and Viborg-Hurley’s boys won the meet with team scores of 136.5 and 155 respectively.

The South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls.

