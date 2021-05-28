Dakota Valley's Gunnar Gunderson places fourth in SDHSAA Class A 110-meter hurdles

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Dakota Valley senior Gunnar Gunderson placed fourth in the South Dakota Athletic Association Class A 110-meter hurdles race on Friday in Spearfish.

The Panthers senior ran the preliminary race in 15.36 seconds, which was the second-fastest time among those who qualified.

The only runner who ran faster was Sioux Falls Christian’s Mitchell Walker.

Gunderson later placed fourth in the finals of the race, running the final in 15.47. Walker won in 14.51.

“He is so smooth, you can’t even tell that he’s running over hurdles,” DV coach Vince Tucker said earlier this week. “I watched him at practice (Wednesday) and he was going over so elegantly. He’s just so fluid. The cool part is that the people he has to run against, he’s been running against all year. So, it’ll be fun to watch them run.”

Gunderson wasn’t the only one from his family to have qualified for the finals in the same race.

Panthers freshman Silja Gunderson became a finalist with the seventh-fastest time at 16.33. She was second in her heat.

There were two local teams that placed in the top-9 during the boys’ 4x800 relay.