Dakota Valley's Silja Gunderson wins 100 meter hurdles

Dakota Valley sophomore Silja Gunderson’s busy three days on the track concluded with a state championship and two placings Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Gunderson won the state title in the girls 100 hurdles Saturday morning.

“It’s crazy, honestly,” Gunderson said. “I have to stay humble and say I’m going to get a better time next year, but it’s crazy and I still can’t believe it.”

Gunderson qualified for four events at the SDHSAA Track and Field Championships, and was seeded to make the finals in all four events; the 100 and 300 hurdles and the open 100 and 200. A trip on a hurdle in the final 100 meters of the 300 hurdles placed her 10th, two spots outside of qualifying, but she advanced in the other three events.

Her first hurdles race following the trip Friday was the 100 hurdle finals Saturday morning. It was the first event of the day on the track, adding to the pressure.

“Since I didn't make it to the finals for the 300 hurdles, I’m going to put all I can into these 100 meter hurdles,” Gunderson said. “… I kept thinking, stay in your tunnel, don't let the people next to you bother you. I just kept going and I pushed myself really hard.”

Gunderson ran a 15.42 to win the Class A title by .43 seconds. The time was also tied with Rapid City Stevens’ Baylee Van Zee for the fastest time of any girls runner in the event Saturday.

“It was crazy, I wasn't really expecting to win the 100 meter hurdles but I was just running my race and my start was pretty good,” Gunderson said. “I kept going and focusing on my lane and not the other people that were next to me, which helps a lot.”

The 100-meter dash immediately followed the 100 hurdles race.

Gunderson advanced to the finals by winning her heat Thursday. The short turnaround wasn’t a problem for the sophomore, as she took third in the 100 at 12.78 seconds. She was .05 seconds behind second place in the event.

“I had to quickly cool down and then warm up back again,” Gunderson said. So I had to rest my legs while people were talking to me, I was like ‘I have to go’. It was definitely a lot, but it was honestly quite fun. Running two races back to back, you're always ready to go.

Following the 100, Gunderson got a chance to catch her breath after the 100, as the 200 was the second-to-last race of the day. Gunderson earned her third Top 5 finish of the week by placing fourth in the 200 at 26.66 seconds.

Gunderson scored 21 points for the Dakota Valley girls Saturday, as Dakota Valley placed fifth as a team with 42.5 points. Ten points came from Sophia Atchison’s pole vault gold, four points from Rylee Rosenquist’s fifth place in the shot put, and Emersen Mead (tied for fourth) and Jorja VanDenHul (sixth) combined for 7.5 points in the high jump.

Rosenquist was the lone senior to score points for the team. Gunderson (sophomore), Mead (freshman) and VanDenHul (junior) will all have the chance to improve their positioning again next year.

For Gunderson, her eyes are locked on gold.

“I’m just going to keep training, keep working hard, and hopefully I win state in the 100 next year, and the 200 and the 300,” Gunderson said. “I’m going to keep pushing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0