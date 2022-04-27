Dakota Valley's Silja Gunderson wins four events at home meet

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls track team won its home meet on Tuesday, collecting 159 team points.

The Panthers finished 49 points ahead of Canton, and Vermillion, which had 109 points. Elk Point-Jefferson also had 104 points.

South Sioux City also finished seventh with 23 points.

Silja Gunderson won both the 100-meter and 200-meter runs. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.12 seconds ahead of Vermillion’s Chase Chaussee in 13.54.

Gunderson won the 200 with a time of 27.18 seconds. She also won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.03 seconds and 300 hurdles (49.61).

The Lennox boys won with 147 points. EP-J was third with 106 points and the Panthers fourth with 99.

South Sioux was fifth with 19 points.

Here’s a look at the other Top 2 local placewinners in the events in both boys and girls events.

Girls 4x800: Vermillion won in 10 minutes, 11.67 seconds, while DV was second in 10:35.75.

Boys 4x800: The Tanagers won in 8:27.14.

Boys 100: Trae Piel of Dakota Valley finished second in 11.75 seconds.

Girls 4x200: Vermillion and Dakota Valley were the Top 2 teams, at 1:51.95 and 1:53.89.

Boys 4x200: EPJ won this race in 1:36.56.

Girls 1,600: Taeli Barta of Vermillion won with a time of 5:39.21. DV’s Sophia Redler was second in 5:39.67.

Boys 1,600: DV’s Blake Schmiedt was second in 4:49.39.

Girls 4x100: EPJ and Vermillion placed first and second, as the Huskies won in 52.28 seconds.

Boys 4x100: The Panthers won in 45.06 seconds.

Boys 400: Vermillion’s Joel Dahlhoff was second in 54.32 seconds.

Boys sprint med relay: The Huskies were second in 3:59.48.

Boys 800: Dakota Valley’s Avery Bradshaw won in 2:08.44, while Vermillion’s Jack Freeburg was second in 2:08.49.

Boys 200: Charlie Margeas of Dakota Valley won the race in 24.26 seconds.

Girls 3,200: The Tanagers swept the Top 2 spots, with Barta winning in 12:17.85 and Lydia Anderson getting second in 12:47.97.

Boys 3,200: EPJ’s Joe Cross placed first in 9:58.14.

Girls 4x400: DV won with a time of 4:28.27.

Boys 4x400: DV won with a time of 3:43.05 and the Tanagers were second in 3:43.88.

Girls shot put: Panthers senior Rylee Rosenquist won with a time of 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches.

Boys shot put: EPJ’s Jacob Lichtenberg placed second at 42 feet, 4 inches.

High jump: Jorja VanDenHul won by clearing the 5-foot-1 mark, and teammate Emersen Mead placed second in a jump off at 5-1.

Boys high jump: Piel won his second event by clearing 5-11.

Girls long jump: EPJ’s Cera Schmitz was second in 15-6 1/2 inches.

Boys long jump: Devon Schmitz of EPJ won with a throw of 19-11 1/2 inches, while South Sioux’s Richard Stewart was second of 19-11 1/4 inches.

Girls Discus: Vermillion’s Chandler Cleveland won with a throw of 106 feet, 8 inches.

Boys discus: EPJ’s Jacob Lichtenberg was second at 133 and one-half inch.

Girls pole vault: DV”s Sophia Atchison won by clearing the 11-6 mark.

Boys pole vault: Vermillion’s Ty Hertz was second at 12 feet even.

Girls triple jump: Alexa Munhofen of South Sioux won with a leap of 32 feet, while DV’s Cameryn Sommerfeld earned the silver medal with a result of 31-7.

Boys triple jump: EPJ’s Garrett Merkley was second at 38 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

Girls javelin: Rosenquist won with a throw of 109 feet, 7 inches.

Boys javelin: EPJ’s Ben Swatek won with a throw of 141 feet, 4 inches.

