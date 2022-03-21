East's Kaia Downs, North's Gabe Nash named Dan Lennon Invitational MVPs

VERMILLION., S.D. — North High School junior Gabe Nash was named the Dan Lennon Invitational MVP on Monday, as the Stars distance specialist won the 3,200-meter race at the DakotaDome.

Nash’s time of 9 minutes, 25 seconds won the race, beating Harrisburg’s Soren Weeg by 38 seconds.

Nash also broke the Blue Standard milestone, meaning he’ll run at the Drake Relays next month.

The girls meet MVP was East senior Kaia Downs. The University of MIssouri signee won two individual races in the 800 and the 1,600.

Downs’ time in the 800 was 2:26.95, and she beat Lennox senior Alicia Ruud by 4.40 seconds.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Sophia Karras finished eighth (2:39.36).

Her time in the 1,600 was 5:22.79, winning the race by nearly 11 seconds.

North junior Elizabeth Jordan was sixth (5:52.80) while Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta was eighth in 5:53.

Girls Top 3 finishers

60-meter dash: West senior Holly Duax won the prelims, the semifinals and finals. Her time in the final was 7.65 seconds. Her teammate, Lily Juhnke, was third in 7.95 seconds.

400: Tanagers freshman Jenaya Cleveland won the bronze medal at 1:05.00.

3,200: Tanagers eighth-grader Callie Radigan was third in 12:59.94.

800-meter relay: The Black Raiders quartet of Trin Wagner, Bella Gordon, Mia Rice and Ellie Harris was third in 1:53.98.

1,600-meter relay: West’s team of Bella Leon, Juhnke, Kenya Harris and Duax was second in 4:17.30.

High jump: Heelan senior Taylor Jochum won cleared the 5-foot-1 bar on one attempt, while SB-L freshman Jayden Kneifl was second, as she went 5-1, but needed two attempts to do it.

Long jump: Duax placed third with a jump of 17-5.

Shot put: South Sioux junior Nyaluet Diew won with a throw of 39 feet, 9.25 inches.

Boys Top 3

60-meter dash: Heelan sophomore Sean Schaefer was second in the prelims and he later got third with a time of 7.08 seconds.

400: Dakota Valley sophomore Trae Piel was third in 55.22 seconds.

800: Tanagers sophomore Joel Dahlhoff was third in 2:10.

1,600: North senior Yemane Kifle edged teammate Natnael Kifle by .01 seconds, and both Stars went 1-2.

60 hurdles: Stars senior Lorcan Christensen was third in the final, as he finished in 8.76 seconds.

4x400: Yemane Kifle, Lohr, Nash and Natnael Kifle teamed up to place second in 3:34.86.

Sprint medley: South Sioux’s quartet of Gage Curry, Britton Taylor, Marco Alvarado and Mesudi Ejerso placed third in 3:54.

High jump: Heelan sophomore Jaron Bleeker placed third at 5-8.

Long jump: Aiden Kuehl, a Heelan senior, placed second in 20 feet, 4.25 inches. North senior Kevin Phung was third at 19-11.75.

Shot put: Le Mars senior and USD football signee Brandon VanderSluis won the event with a throw of 60 feet, 10.75 inches. He won by more than five feet.

