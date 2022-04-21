Emily Haverdink hopes her 3,000-meter performance is good enough for Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY — On Thursday, area athletes had one more chance to qualify for the Drake Relays next week at the Bob Guhin Sioux City East Invitational at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

One of those runners who hoped her time was good enough to qualify was the elite track meet was MOC-Floyd Valley senior Emily Haverdink.

Haverdink won the 3,000-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 41.17 seconds, and she won the race by 55 seconds. She was happy to win the race, but she was curious to know whether it was to meet a Blue Standard, which is the term used by Drake University for times or marks needed to qualify for the relays.

“I definitely had to gut that one out,” Haverdink said. “It’s a beautiful day to run, finally, and it’s not so cold and windy. I really wanted to hit 10:40, and I was a second off. It’s OK. It was also fun to lead a race.”

“I would definitely love to qualify for Drake,” Haverdink said. “I might have a shot but we’ll have to see.”

Haverdink has run at the state meet before on the Blue Oval, but the Drake Relays are a bit different. The races there are among the best runners statewide, not just the ones by school size.

The Dutch senior has never qualified for the Drake Relays. That fueled Heverdink down the stretch, despite having a big lead.

“That would just mean the world,” Haverdink said. “Ever since I was a freshman, I wanted to run here. I went to go watch one year, and I wanted to run here. It’s just different. Drake is a big, cool experience and if you get that opportunity, it’s just so great and I’m grateful that I get the chance.”

Here’s a look at how the rest of the meet panned out (in completed/reported events before Journal press time):

Girls sprint medley: East won the race with 1:51.49, three one-hundredths ahead of West. The four Black Raiders who ran it were Trinity Wagner, Alyssa Erick, Elliana Harris and Kaia Downs.

Boys sprint medley: Le Mars won with a time in 1:37.28, two seconds ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ryan Sadoski, Sione Fifita, Reece Spieler and Cael Kass were the four runners with the Bulldogs.

3,200: North’s Yemane Kifle ran the only time under 10 minutes, winning it in 9:46.19. Fellow Stars senior Weldeab Hailemichael was second in 10:28.04.

Girls 4x800: Hinton’s quartet of Ashlyn Kovarna, Kyra Peters, Kadence Peters and Gabbie Friessen won with a time of 10:27.28. MOC-FV was second (10:30.54).

Boys 4x800: The Warriors won with a time of 8:50.44. Easton Wheeler, Carter Eldridge, Gannon Aymar and Carlos Rodriguez were the four runners. East was second in 9:29.08.

Girls shuttle hurdle: The Bulldogs’ quartet of Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman and Lilly McNaughton ran it in 1:11.46, ahead of East’s time of 1:13.73.

Boys shuttle hurdle: The Bulldogs followed suit with a time of 62.59, as Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Reece Spieler ran the race. East was second in 62.41.

Girls 100: Holly Duax and Lily Juhnke were the Top 2 runners. Duax won in 11.81 seconds, while Juhnke’s time was 12.30.

Boys 100: Bishop Heelan’s Sean Schaefer won the race in 11.08 seconds, while East junior Brecken Schossow was second in 11.24.

Girls distance medley: Bishop Heelan’s group of Alize Rau, Codo Paula Molins, Kenley Meis and Scarlett Walsh won this event in 4:36.39. Hinton was second at 4:53.54.

Boys distance medley: North’s quartet of Demarco Young, Dayton Harrell, Lorcan Christensen and Natnael Kifle won the race in 3:41.03, ahead of East.

Girls 400: Heelan freshman Ava Wiltgen won in 66.09, ahead of Dutch freshman Kennedy Fernstrum (66.44).

Boys 400: Two metro juniors placed first and second, led by East’s Jacob Denker (54.29) followed by Warriors junior Nick Hinkel (55.87).

Girls 4x200: West won the race with a time of 1:46.35, using Kenya Harris, Duax, Bella Leon and Juhnke. Those four beat East, which ran it in 1:48.50.

Girls 100 hurdles: Hinton's Anna Coffee won in 15.73 seconds, while West's Kyrie Olorundami placed second (16.22).

Girls long jump: Duax broke her season-best on Thursday, winning the event with a jump of 19 feet, 1 1/2 inches. McNaughton was second at 16-8 1/4.

Girls high jump: Dutch senior Brooklyn Leusink and Heelan senior Taylor Jochum each jumped 5-2.

Boys long jump: Crusaders senior Aiden Kuehl won with a leap of 21 feet, 3 1/2 feet, while Destiny Adams of East was second at 20-7.

Boys high jump: Sione Fifita of Le Mars cleared the 6-foot-4 mark to get the win. Devin Frye and Levi Henn of West both jumped the six-foot mark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.