FEMALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sioux City West's Holly Duax ends season with four golds

SIOUX CITY — For the first time in a while, West High School senior Holly Duax is taking some time off from track and field.

Safe to say it’s a well-deserved break for the Journal’s Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Earlier this month, Duax ended her season by having the opportunity to compete in two national events.

She placed 10th in the 100-meter dash at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 12.13 seconds, which just missed the cut to make it into the finals.

Then, she competed in the 200-meter dash earlier this month at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and there, the West senior was 12th in the prelims with a time of 24.81 seconds.

It was just another visit for Duax, who also competed at last summer’s Nike Nationals. The mystique felt just as wonderful as the first time, said Duax.

“It was really, it was good to see like one, that I held my own against them, but also just to watch these people who are the same age as me and watch them compete and how they get ready,” said Duax last week. “It was just cool to see all of that and be with them.”

She said she was happy to have raced the way she did, and is eager to potentially see some of those athletes when Duax goes to compete at Iowa in the fall.

For now, though, Duax will take a couple of weeks off, which includes a vacation to Colorado. Once she returns home, she’ll turn her focus to being the best Hawkeye she can be.

She can also spend the summer reflecting on a special senior season.

The 100 and 200, along with a couple of events, made for a magical weekend in May at the state track and field championships in Des Moines.

Duax went a perfect 4-for-4 in events she competed in a few weeks ago at the blue oval. She won the 100, and 200, but the Hawkeyes signee also won in the long jump as well as the 4x100 meter relay.

Duax was among the team of Kellesse Heard, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke to win that relay race to close out the weekend.

Duax said her last time in a Wolverines uniform — winning the 4x100 — was her favorite moment.

Duax knew she and her teammates were close to figuring out the right formula, and it needed a fifth-place finish at the Drake Relays to wake each other up.

The Wolverines knew they were better than a fifth-place finish, so they kept working at it.

"We didn't change much," Duax said. "We made my leg a little bit longer with the exchange to Bella. We just moved our exchange up a bit."

Duax also said that Heard changed her start off the blocks, and she shaved off a good enough amount of time that also made a difference.

"Her start got a ton better and she put the work in and got stronger," Duax said. "We all trusted each other and were confident in each other to get the baton around."

Duax won the 100 with a time of 11.67 seconds, which put her in rare company.

That time is third all-time Iowa high school state track history behind Southeast Polk’s Sydney Milani.

“That time, oh my gosh,” Duax said. “This was the perfect day for me. Not too hot, not too cold. There was a tailwind. I got out really well.”

Then, Duax recorded a championship-winning time that even surprised the multi-time champion in her time at West.

She won the 200 with a time of 23.95 seconds.

After Duax crossed the finish line, her mouth opened wide by looking at the south scoreboard at Drake Stadium, elated at the time she clocked in at.

It was the second-fastest time in state meet history, and she again trails Milani in the record books.

Then, in her first season trying the long jump, Duax was the Class 4A state champion. She won the title with her final jump into the pit at 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

At the beginning of the season, Duax sought out the advice of long-time jumps coach Joe Glass for some help, and it seemed to work.

Just like in the 100 and 200, Duax was ranked highly in the state throughout the season.

Duax knew her speed could help her down the runway into the pit.

The West senior placed second at the April meet in Des Moines, 17-10 3/4 behind Carlisle’s Isabelle Noring, who won at 18-1 1/2.

Duax said she felt humbled getting second place in that event. Again, she wants everything to go perfect.

Things didn’t necessarily go perfect there, especially after she aggravated a hip flexor that also gave her problems in the past.

Still, she wanted to prove that she was one of the best in the state.

“I was able to take the nerves that affected me at Drake, and used those to empower me,” Duax said. “I think having that at Drake humbled me. Long jump is different.”

Duax’s season started with a wake-up call.

During the winter, Duax was working out basically seven days a week while playing basketball, too.

That led to the Wolverines senior suffering a stress fracture in her foot, and she had to sit out four weeks.

Duax said when it happened that it was the longest four weeks of her running career, not being able to continue the progress she had built for nearly three-plus seasons.

“To be able to work through obstacles and have people to help me work through them is just looking back at my whole high school career,” Duax said. “Like it was just, I'm glad that I was where I was at. “I had my support system and all of my teammates and coaches and, I wouldn't take any of it back. All the experiences and memories are just unforgettable and all I know I'll remember them for a very long time.”

Duax worked at it, and even in the beginning of the season, she held the state’s fastest times in the 100 and 200.

“She knows what she can do,” Wolverines head coach Mitch Gullickson said. “She’s out there to do it for herself and goes out to win for her. She’s not out there to make anyone else happy, and she wants to prove that she can do what she said she can do.”

Honorable mentions

Sophia Atchison, Dakota Valley senior: The Dakota Valley High School senior won the Class A pole vault by clearing the 11-foot mark on May 28 at the SDHSAA state track meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Aubree Bell, KPWC senior: Bell placed second in the Class 2A 100-meter dash (12.26) while also helping the sprint medley team go a perfect 3-for-3 during their careers.

Kaia Downs, East senior: Downs made it to state in three different events — the 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Her highest placing came in her final race, the mile. There, the Missouri signee was third with a time of 4:38.46. Downs was also sixth in the 800 (2:16.80) and 11th in the 3,000 (10:45.90).

Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon sophomore: Ter Wee earned two Top 2 placings as a thrower. She won the Class 2A discus with a throw of 131 feet then placed second in the shot put at 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

