FEMALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sioux City West's Holly Duax makes history

West High School junior Holly Duax made history this season on the track, even if she didn’t quite realize it at the time.
Duax etched her name into the West track and field record books by winning the 2021 state championship in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash last month, in the process becoming the first individual West track and field champion since Yvette Greer captured the 100 and 200 meter hurdles titles back in 1978.
For her outstanding performance on the state’s biggest stage, Duax has been selected as The Journal’s Female Track Athlete of the Year.
Duax was happy to have made program history, but she wasn’t even aware at first that she was the team’s first state track winner since the Carter Administration.
Having watched such West standouts as Khenadi Jones, who now competes at Minnesota State University, Duax assumed that Jones or somebody else had won a title in the past 42 years.
“It was eye-opening, and I had no idea about the history,” Duax said. “I just kind of went out there and started running, and then everybody started telling me about all these things that I was doing. It felt really good that I was a part of that.”
Duax burst onto the scene in 2019, finishing third at state in both the 100- and 200-meter dash as a freshman.
After that strong first season, Duax was eager to come back the next year and try to win a title, only for the season to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Now, two years later, Duax has her titles, and the respect that goes along with them.
“My freshman year I did well, and it was kind of a ‘Oh, she’s a freshman and she is doing well’ kind of thing,” Duax said. “This year, it was ‘she is setting records’, and really getting to where my potential could be. Coming back with two state titles, it made people realize, ‘she is the real deal. She knows what she is doing. It’s not a fluke where she had a good freshman season. She can keep getting better.”
Duax will get another chance to run against some top competition in just a few weeks. Though she is currently recovering from an appendectomy, Duax will run on July 2 in Eugene, Ore., as her state-title winning 200 meter dash time of 24.59 qualified her for the Nike Outdoor Nationals, and was also a West program record.
The event will take place at the legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, one of track and field’s most hallowed sites, and the same track where the Olympic Trials are currently being held.
“The feeling of it is going to be so much different than even at state,” Duax said. "That is one of the biggest meets, and then going into this meet, the week before, with the Olympic Trials, it’s at the same track. It’s just kind of crazy that it's the same track. To be competing with people that are better than me, I’ll have to run good. It’ll be really fun to run on that track, and have the feeling of running there.”
Former West coach and freelance sprint coach Eric Strim was continually impressed by Duax's ability to push through pain and compete at a high level. Fewer than two weeks have passed since her appendectomy, but Strim said that Duax should be able to run close to a PR at Nationals.
Earlier this season, according to Strim, Duax dealt with plantar fasciitis, as well as a jammed hip. Despite those injuries, she still excelled in the postseason.
"That is her superpower," Strim said. "She'll come up with a strain or a tweak, I'm talking about what would normally take kids three weeks to come out of, she's coming out in like 10 days or a week or so."
"I'll ask her 'Aren't you hurting?', and her responses are bad, like 'Oh yeah!'. But then she just PR'd. I'm like 'You can't be in pain and run that fast!' Her pain tolerance is high, and she bounces back really well."
With her junior year in the rear view, Duax is ready to start preparing for 2022.
Along with her plans to defend her two state titles, Duax is hoping to compete at state in several relays as well as in the long jump an event that she loves, but had to stop doing this season because of an issue with her hip.
As a state title winner, a program record holder, and the Journal’s Athlete of the Year, Duax has received plenty of attention lately. While she isn’t a person that seeks out recognition, Duax admits that she has enjoyed the validation that has followed her historic season on the track.