FEMALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sioux City West's Holly Duax makes history

After that strong first season, Duax was eager to come back the next year and try to win a title, only for the season to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, two years later, Duax has her titles, and the respect that goes along with them.

“My freshman year I did well, and it was kind of a ‘Oh, she’s a freshman and she is doing well’ kind of thing,” Duax said. “This year, it was ‘she is setting records’, and really getting to where my potential could be. Coming back with two state titles, it made people realize, ‘she is the real deal. She knows what she is doing. It’s not a fluke where she had a good freshman season. She can keep getting better.”

Duax will get another chance to run against some top competition in just a few weeks. Though she is currently recovering from an appendectomy, Duax will run on July 2 in Eugene, Ore., as her state-title winning 200 meter dash time of 24.59 qualified her for the Nike Outdoor Nationals, and was also a West program record.

The event will take place at the legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, one of track and field’s most hallowed sites, and the same track where the Olympic Trials are currently being held.