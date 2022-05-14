Full rundown of Sioux City's state track qualifiers in Iowa Class 4A

While the rest of the state waited Friday to see which Class 1A, 2A and 3A track and field athletes qualified for the state meet next week in Des Moines, the Class 4A field learned who qualified for the main event that starts Thursday in Des Moines.

Here’s a rundown of the city athletes that qualified for state, including where they’re seeded in the 24-team or athlete field, starting with the girls.

100: Just like at the Drake Relays, there are three ladies who will represent the city. West senior Holly Duax is the overall No. 1 seed with a time of 12.13. She has a .29-second lead over second-seeded Avery Horner of Bettendorf.

Lily Juhnke is the No. 7 seed in the race (12.83) and East sophomore Elliana Harris has the No. 10 seed at 12.93.

200: Duax and Harris both made it in this race, with the exact same seeds as the 100. Duax is No. 1 (24.75) while Harris has No. 10 (26.31).

400: North junior Yanelli Luna made it, and she’ll be the nine seed at 59.86. She is the last among nine runners to have a seed time under 60 seconds.

800: East senior Kaia Downs completed the distance trifecta on Thursday, including in this race. Downs has the No. 4 seed at 2 minutes, 20.74 seconds. The Top 5 runners are all within two seconds of one another.

1,500: Downs has the No. 1 seed here, running her race on Thursday in Fort Dodge in 4:47.82. Addison Dorenkamp is second at 2:29.72.

3,000: Downs has the No. 13 in this race at 11:14.37. She’ll have some familiar company, as North junior Elizabeth Jordan made the cut with an at-large bid. She’s seeded 24th at 11:41.20.

Shuttle hurdle: The Black Raiders made it with a 21st-seed time of 1:11.63. The four runners slated to run are Addison Beasley, Brylee Hempey, Mia Rice and Baling Tang.

4x100: West has the No. 1 seed in the field, running its time in 48.56 on Thursday. The four runners are Kellesse Heard, Duax, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke.

East is eighth as well, running it in 50.02. The four runners are Bella Gordon, Grace Erick, Alyssa Erick and Harris.

4x200: East made it with the No. 12 seed, as Gordon, Grace Erick, Trinity Wagner and Harris will be running for the Black Raiders.

Sprint medley relay: West will send Heard, Maya Augustine, Juhnke and Leon to try to improve on their 20th seed (1:54.00).

Long jump: Duax jumped the longest among anyone in the state on Thursday in Fort Dodge, jumping the pit 19 feet, 1 inch.

Augustine made it at 16th (16-11 1/2) and Erick at 22nd (16-7 1/4).

Boys

400: North junior Gabe Nash has the No. 5 seed at 49.80 seconds.

800: North has two in the Top 3, as Yemane Kifle is second (1:56.09) and Nash third (1:56.10).

1,600: North senior Will Lohr will put on the North uniform one last time next weekend before heading to South Dakota State, seeded sixth at 4:26.42. Natnael Kifle, a North sophomore, is 16th at 4:32.20.

3,200: Lohr has the No. 5 seed at 10:03.27. His classmate, Weldeab Hailemichael, made it as a 22nd seed at 10:25.95.

110 hurdles: North senior Lorcan Christensen made it as a the 17th seed at 15.93, while East senior Carson Pinkerton was an at-large at 22nd (16.130.

400 hurdles: Christensen earned the eighth seed with his time of 56.29 he ran on Thursday night.

4x800: The Stars return to Drake Stadium after winning the Drake Relays 4x800, and the quartet of Beshanena Gutema, Nash, Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle are seeded seventh in 8:17.30.

Distance medley relay: North has the No. 12 seed at 3:41.18. The four who are scheduled to run are Demarco Young, Dayton Harrell, Yemane Kifle and Lohr.

High jump: West senior Levi Henn and East sophomore Logan Dolphin earned a spot at state, getting the 20th seed each at six feet even.

Boys long jump: East junior Destiny Adams made it and he’ll jump as the 18th seed. His jump on Thursday was 21 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

Shot put: East junior Blake Hogancamp earned a spot at state, and he’s 16th in his field with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches.

Shuttle hurdle: East made it and it is ranked 14th. The four runners are Adams, Dolphin, Brody Comstock and Carson Pinkerton.

