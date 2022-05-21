Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle lead Sioux City North to gold and silver in Class 4A 800-meter run

DES MOINES — North High School junior Gabe Nash won the second heat in the Iowa high school boys 800-meter run on Saturday, and he understandably presumed he won the state championship in the event.

Nash, however, had to wait about five hours until the end of the meet to see if his time of 1 minute, 53.14 seconds was going to hold as the best in his class.

It did.

“It’s just so awesome, and it’s amazing to be with Yemane at the finish line and in the whole race,” Nash said. “I knew I didn’t want to kick too early. My dad (former Morningside coach David Nash) always says, ‘The last kick wins.’ So, I waited until 100 to go and I went for it. They were going pretty fast. I stuck with them and went.”

During that same heat, Iowa City High’s Ammon Smith made unnecessary contact with Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch at the 150-meter mark of the race.

Heidesch finished last in the heat, and thought his chances were done.

Dowling protested the event, hoping that the meet referee would make a ruling in the Maroons’ favor.

An hour after the race was held, the Maroons got their wish. Heidesch was awarded a re-run at the end of the state meet, and he was basically going to run a time trial all by himself.

Smith was disqualified from the race due to interference and was disqualfied from all future races on Saturday.

The Stars had to wait to see if Nash was the champion and if Yemane Kifle was going to place second.

Kifle’s time was 1:54.55. Both Stars ran personal bests.

Heidesch took to the track at the very end in front of the whole Drake Stadium crowd.

He ran the race in 1:54.62 on the re-run, and placed third behind the two Stars.

“I went out there, had fun and gave it my all,” Heidesch said. “That’s the way God had planned it. I’m going to give it a top battle, and any shot is better than no shot. I loved it. It was perfect.”

Nash and Kifle earned 18 points for the Stars, and it added to a memorable weekend for North. The Stars also won the 4x800 relay earlier in the meet.

“I wouldn’t want to lose to anyone else than my teammate,” Kifle said. “As long as it’s me and my teammate going 1-2, I’ll do this every day. I thought one of us had a chance to win, and I wanted to win, but it’s awesome that Gabe and I went first and second.”

Heidesch said that he remained friends with North, even after the cross country season where that bond started.

Later in the day, Will Lohr placed third behind Heidesch. Heidesch won the race in 4:07.30, while Lohr placed third in 4:14.40.

“This entire journey of running, I’m going to enjoy this moment,” Lohr said. “I’m overwhelmed with joy. Obviously, it’d be cool to go out with a title, but that was one of my best races. Senior year, I think I had some ups and downs, but to have a race to finish higher than I did last year, to be there with them and give them my all, it was great.”

