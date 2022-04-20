GIRLS TRACK ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central wins at Spartan Relays

ONAWA, Iowa – The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op girls track and field team had a solid night at the Spartan Relays as it scored 233 points to win the team title.

Three different girls scored 20-plus points for their team while 11 contributed double-digit points.

KPWC won by over 100 points, as West Monona was second with 114 points.

Lynsey Countryman scored 28.5 points, Erika Kuntz had 22.5 and Avery Schroeder had 22.

KPWC won the 4x100 (53.89), 4x200 (1:53.75) and 4x800 (11:54.54). It also swept the medley relays, winning the sprint medley relay in 1:57.03 and the distance med I na time of 5:06.05.

West Monona won the 4x400 (4:44.24).

Remsen St. Mary’s took the top time in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:13.57.

Here’s a look at each area placewinner and/or runner-up:

100: Aubree Bell of KPWC won with a time of 13.82 while West Monona’s Kacy Miller was second (14.21).

200: KPWC swept the Top 2 spots, as Kuntz won in 28.30 seconds while Brooklyn Beelner was second in 30.45.

400: Kuntz won again, this time in 62.67. Westwood’s Cora Shull was second in 65.14.

800: KPWC swept the Top 2, as Countryman won in 3:05.07 and Hanna Willer took second (3:05.13).

100 hurdles: Claire Schroeder of Remsen St. Mary’s won in 17.74, beating Avery Schroeder of KPWC in 18.20.

1.500: Lillian Ofert of KPWC won the race in 5:56.57, while Jayleigh Anderson of West Monona was second in 6:09.04.

3,000: KPWC’s C.J. Hannah took the top time in 11:04.01, while Westwood’s Katie Muenchrath was second in 11:40.05.

400 hurdles: KPWC placed first and second, thanks to Katelyn Archer (1:22.03) and Hanna Rodgers (1:31.39).

Discus: Countryman had the longest throw at 107 feet, 5 inches. Allie Schweitzberger was second at 104-11.

Shot put: Schweitzberger won the event with a throw of 31-8, while Spartans thrower Kristina Schild was second at 27-2 ½.

High jump: West Monona’s Miella Struble and Lexi McElrath of KPWC both cleared the 4-foot-8 mark.

Long jump: Avery Schroeder and McElrath were the Top 2 jumpers at 14-2 1/2 and 14-0 ¾.

Ace Nelson Relays

The team race was only separated by one point. Lawton-Bronson won with 78 points while Cherokee had 77 points.

Jolee Mesz led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points.

Camille Zweifel led the Braves with 13 points while Addy Pigott scored 11.

100: Zweifel won with a time of 12.78 seconds, ahead of Pigott in 13.51.

200: Ridge View’s Gabi Mason was second in 28.33 seconds.

800: Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig won in 2:38.50, while Ridge View’s Morgan Todd was second in 2:42.22.

100 hurdles: Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd won in 17.13 seconds while Cherokee’s Anna Paulsrud was second in 17.95 seconds.

1,500: Mesz took the top time in 5:24.88, ahead of Mendlik’s second-place time of 5:29.34.

3,000: Mendlik was the only runner to run under 12 minutes, winning the race in 11:15.81. Jaycie Vohs was second in 12:04.52.

Discus: Ridge View’s Katie Pickhinke won with a throw of 116 feet, 6 inches, while Bishop Heelan’s Peyton Schermerhorn was second at 85-6.

Shot put: Pickhinke and Schermerhorn again went 1-2 in this competition. Pickhinke’s longest throw was 31-8 while Schermerhorn’s was 30-6.

High jump: Crusaders senior Taylor Jochum won by clearing the 5-2 mark. Addison Smith of L-B was second in 5-0.

Long jump: Crusaders junior Kenley Meis won with a leap of 15 feet, 2 inches.

4x100: Cherokee won in 53.29.

4x200: Lawton-Bronson was second in 1:57.26.

4x400: The Eagles won in 4:30.09.

4x800: The Braves won in 10:5.439.

Shuttle hurdle relay: The Raptors (1:10.95) and Monarchs (1:15.77) were the Top 2 teams.

Sprint medley relay: Cherokee won in 2:00.25.

Distance medley relay: The Eagles won in 4:32.07, ahead of the Crusaders’ time of 4:51.07.

